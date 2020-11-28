FRANKLIN/TEWKSBURY – On Friday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors met to determine the fate of the high school winter athletic season.
As expected the group approved the modifications recommended to them by the COVD-19 Task Force for basketball, hockey and swimming.
It was announced that the start of those three sports will be pushed back to December 14th for tryouts and games most likely not starting until after the New Year.
It was also announced that the indoor track season has been moved to Fall Season 2 (end of February). That move was made because the Reggie Lewis Center and Boston University's track will remain closed throughout the typical track season, thus no place to host meets.
The Fall Season 2 in Tewksbury will consist of football, fall cheerleading, swimming, indoor track and unified basketball, whereas at Shawsheen Tech, it'll be football, football cheerleading and volleyball.
Finally in the meeting, it was announced that wrestling has been moved to the spring season with the hopes of outdoor meets and matches. Should that happen, the spring season at both TMHS and Shawsheen will consist of baseball/softball, lacrosse, tennis, outdoor track and now wrestling.
Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin was asked to offer his thoughts on what transpired at the lengthy meeting.
"They moved the start state to December 14th and clearly that was to buy ten to fourteen days after Thanksgiving with some expected social gatherings," he said. "They are trying to get that 14-day period in there in case anyone did get sick, they could go through that quarantine process.
"They moved Indoor Track to Fall Season 2, which makes sense. How are you going to run when right now you can't get into the Reggie Lewis Center? At this point you would have kids running in the hallways when you are trying to keep the buildings clean, so to me moving that sport was kind of an easy one.
“Wrestling going to the spring with the idea of having outdoor matches, I am intrigued. As an old school WWE guy, I remember watching Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zybsko battle it out from Shea Stadium," Drouin said with a big laugh.
He added that there was no other alternative with wrestling.
"You couldn't put wrestling in Fall Season 2. There's too many wrestlers who play football. I thought Phil Napolitano did a great job explaining the rational with wrestling. They did their homework and they got a lot of data. It was like 40 percent of wrestlers across Massachusetts play football, whereas only ten percent of wrestlers play a spring sport. They thought the participation numbers would be much higher in the spring and potentially move it outdoors.”
On the MIAA.net website, the modifications for each sport are listed. In the fall season, the changes were drastic especially with soccer and field hockey. In soccer, heading the ball, throw-ins and typical corner kicks were eliminated and in field hockey, play went from 11-on-11 to 7-on-7 with corners also eliminated.
With the new changes for winter, it doesn't seem as drastic. All of the sports will have to keep up with the social distance rules – wearing a mask, six feet apart, no handshakes, team huddles, etc., and in addition to that, all locker rooms will be closed.
In basketball, the rosters of each team can increase from 12 to 15. The other big changes include: no halftime break (just extra time after each quarter); no jump ball to begin games (possession to be determined by coin flip), no inbounding the ball from underneath the basket and on free throws, only four players will be permitted in the lane as opposed to six.
In hockey, the roster size is going down from 22 to 20 players. The biggest obstacle is keeping players socially distanced on the bench/penalty boxes with the MIAA BOD stating, "rink design, respective of social distancing, may dictate total players that may participate in a contest." In other words, the MIAA wants rinks to add room to bench areas to accommodate the 20 players, three coaches and one trainer.
As for the actual changes in the game of hockey, the biggest ones include: one person in the penalty box at a time (if there's a second penalty, the player will be designated to another location), players lined up opposing each other must be six feet apart and face in the direction of the faceoff location; In a "scrum" only one defensive player and one offensive player are permitted in a scrum along the boards – a third participant in any scrum will cause an immediate stoppage of play by the officials; Officials will also have the authority to stop the play if a scrum in any area of the ice, is prolonged by five seconds.
"I thought the hockey modifications were pretty good," said Drouin. "The main issue with hockey will be the bench area. That's going to have to be worked out in each rink. Every rink is different. If you look at Methuen High's rink, where our girls play, outside both benches there's a door so you could potentially have your forwards on your bench and your defensemen working from outside the rink to try to keep more distance. That rink is perfect for social distancing. I don't know how much room we have at (the) Breakaway (Ice Arena) for our boys team so we will have to figure that out.
"In basketball, they increased the roster size from 12 to 15 so that opens up more participation for some of our kids with some additional roster spots. None of the changes they made to me are earth-shattering. None of those are game-changing modifications. Field Hockey they went from 11-vs-11 to 7-vs-7 that's game changing. Soccer you couldn't have throw-ins, head the ball or have corner kicks and that's game changing.
“In basketball, not having a jump ball is not game changing. It's the first possession of the game. To have four guys as opposed to six in the lane for a free throw, is not game changing."
The other sport offered by Tewksbury is gymnastics. There were barely any modifications to that sport outside of the social distance protocols, except that only dual and remote meets can take place.
Swimming is a winter sport is offered at Shawsheen Tech and much of the same as gymnastics with only dual or virtual meets.
"I'm happy with the modifications and how they were all given to each sport. We will now have to get organized over the next few weeks so we are safe to get the winter season going," said Drouin.
Drouin and the rest of the Merrimack Valley Conference went through their shares of hiccups during the fall season, but in an pandemic, that's expected. He said despite those challenges, he and his colleagues, provided more to the kids of their respective school than anyone else in the state.
"I thought we had a successful fall season. Our league as a whole played more games than any other league. We offered more sports than any league and we have more opportunities than any other league. That's a fact and that's not me trumpeting the horn. That's a fact. We offered volleyball where other leagues didn't. We offered more than anyone else and in turn I think we had a pretty successful fall season.
“At this point, you have a lot of schools that are having outbreaks and are in remote learning right now, so the two week break-up after Thanksgiving makes sense," he said.
