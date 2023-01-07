BILLERICA - For the Wilmington High boys basketball team, last Wednesday’s game at Shawsheen Tech certainly wasn’t as bad as the final score might indicate.
For the Rams, it was another step in the right direction for a team that seems to be getting better with every contest.
In front of a good crowd in Billerica, the Rams defeated the Wildcats by an 80-49 score.
“Wilmington beat us twice last year so the boys were fired up,” said Shawsheen coach Joe Gore. “We were able to get a little bit of payback and they worked hard. Hopefully, we can build on this.”
Shawsheen (4-1) jumped out to a 15-0 lead, led 25-6 after the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 30-6 early in quarter No. 2 before WHS started clicking.
“We started fast the last two games and we’ve had some success,” said Gore.
Wilmington went on an 11-2 run and outscored Shawsheen by a 15-13 margin for the remainder of the second quarter, trailing 43-21 at halftime.
“We came out and did a little press in the second quarter and got some turnovers,” said Wilmington coach Jon Amico. “We’re just inexperienced and it’s hurting us. Shawsheen is a good team.”
In the third quarter, the Rams started with a 9-2 surge that pushed the lead to 29, but Wilmington didn’t quit, scoring 17 points in the quarter to total 32 points between the second and third stanzas.
The ‘Cats (0-4) didn’t have many answers for Shawsheen’s size, led by towering senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington, who finished with 13 points.
“They have some big kids,” Amico said. “They were crushing us on the boards.”
“The bigs under assistant coach Mike (Gore), they work hard every single day,” Gore said. “They’ve come a long way. We’re so happy with how they’ve improved.”
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica led the Ram offense with 23 points and sophomore Franck Moron added 22. Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington chipped in with six points.
Junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington and junior Max Boston of Wilmington each tossed in four points for Shawsheen.
Junior Ben Marvin paced Wilmington with 13 points and three players, junior Michael Oatis, junior Christian Febbo and junior Tiago Gomez, all contributed six. Junior Antonio Smolinsky and sophomore Connor Lovell both added five points and junior Noah Spencer scored four.
Shawsheen’s 15-0 run to open the game featured 3-pointers by Bourdeau and Moron, who had eight of the points for the Rams early.
Moron ended the first quarter with 11 points.
Oatis ignited Wilmington in the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers before a Lovell layup. A steal by Febbo led to an fast-break hoop for WHS and cut the lead to 14 (30-16).
The Rams outscored Wilmington for the rest of the half by a 13-5 margin to take the 22-point halftime lead.
MacLeod had six of those points and Moron added a 3-pointer.
In the third quarter, Shawsheen totaled 21 points with Bourdeau scoring 12 of them as the Rams officially put this one away.
In the fourth quarter, the Rams had contributions from throughout the lineup as senior Blake Parrott of Burlington had a basket, Boston scored four points while junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington and senior Gianni Zompa also had buckets.
Gore said he sees good things ahead for the Wildcats.
“They graduated probably the best player we saw all of last season,” Gore said of Wilmington. “When you lose somebody like that, obviously it’s going to be a little bit of a rebuild, but they’re a good team, they never quit and I’m sure they’re going to have some success as the year goes along.”
“They’re all playing hard,” added Amico of his players. “That’s all I can ask for. But at some point we have to get a W.”
Shawsheen has three upcoming road games, visiting North Reading on Thursday, KIPP Academy on Tuesday and Essex Tech next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.