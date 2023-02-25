TEWKSBURY – There's been more than a few nights this year where it seemed like everything that the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls basketball team would throw up at the net, would miss.
But last Thursday night, it seemed like everything that the Redmen threw towards the basket went in.
Tewksbury jumped out to a 20-2 first quarter lead and cruised the rest of the way to defeat Lawrence, 57-19, in the team's final regular season home game. It was Sr. Night, so before the game the six seniors were all honored with their families, including the five starters Katrina Macdonald, Victoria Lavargna, Samantha Ryan, Brooklynn DeGrechie and Riley Veits, while the sixth one Victoria Catanzano was in street clothes as she is out with a season ending injury.
On this night, the seniors came through. Lavargna was nearly unstoppable as she pumped in 20, including a deep down town three-pointer coming before the buzzer to end the first half. Macdonald added nine points, DeGrechie had six, Veits had four and Ryan had a free throw but grabbed eight rebounds.
“Last time we played them we came out hot, so I was hoping that we could do the same thing tonight. It was definitely a different energy in the building tonight,” said head coach Joel Mignault. “The girls played with confidence, they did the things that we needed them to do and this is something that we can build on as we move forward as we have a tough road ahead.”
Lavargna was the story on this night. After struggling for the first half of the season to get any consistency with her outside shooting, she has been red-hot lately, and was on absolute fire in this one. She converted on two lay-ups early, before hitting an inside bucket off a pass from Macdonald. Lavargna then hit his first of four treys on the night coming with 47 seconds left in the first.
“I've been waiting for that all season, and she has really turned it on the last few weeks. That's what she is capable of on any night. It's a confidence thing with her. It was great to see her smiling out there, playing with a little swag and I'm not surprised because that's what she can do,” said Mignault.
On Monday, Tewksbury participated in the Foxboro Tournament and was defeated by the host team 56-36. Lavargna led the way with 18 points.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury rebounded with a 35-27 win over Braintree in the consolation round of the tournament. Sam Ryan led the way with 13 points and Lavargna was named to the All-Tournament team.
With the 2-1 week, the Redmen are now 9-10 on the season and will face Dracut on Thursday before the state tournament pairings are announced on Saturday.
