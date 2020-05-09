TEWKSBURY — Back in December, the Town Crier named a Coach of the Decade as well as a Male and Female Athlete of the Decade, the choices made by a panel of 10-people. Now four months later, during the pandemic, I have some extra time to expand on the 2010-'19 decade and name an All-Decade team for each of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Varsity Sports programs.
These teams below were selected only by this me. I included athletes who finished their careers and seasons at TMHS. I’m sure I’ll have forgotten some athletes, but again this is just my opinion of what I saw over the ten years.
I plan on running two per week and elected to start with the winter season and with boys and girls basketball. Next week, the plan is to run boys and girls hockey.
TMHS BOYS HOOP
It was an up-and-down decade for the TMHS Boys Hoop team in terms of wins and losses. Well actually, down, up and mediocre/down.
In 2010 and 2011, Jim Sullivan was the coach and the team struggled with records of 3-17 and 2-18. After that, Phil Conners guided the team the next five seasons and had records of 7-14, 9-12, 14-8, 20-5 and 15-8, which included five straight trips to the playoffs, three straight MVC Division 2 titles and an overall record of 65-47.
He resigned after the 2016 season to take the same position at Burlington High. Current TMHS Hall of Famer Tommy Bradley, a former standout hoop player, took over as coach and in 2017, the team finished 5-16 overall, including losing to Conners and Burlington, 55-52, in the state tournament.
That was followed by an 9-11 season, losing in overtime in the final game of the season to nullify a post-season berth, and then a 4-16 season. In those three seasons, he had a combined record of 18-43.
Over the course of the decade, the three coaches combined for a mark of 88-125, won three league titles and made six state tournament appearances coming away with three victories over Arlington and then Gloucester and Belmont in 2015. There were also losses to Marblehead in overtime, Arlington twice, New Mission, Woburn and then Burlington.
In terms of individual players, Tewksbury had two guards Nate Tenaglia and Alex DiRocco surpass 1,000 career points.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
C: Sean Gorman – Certainly an underrated player who put up solid numbers throughout his final two seasons.
F: Kevin Dick – He could play anywhere on the court, but on this team we are putting him as a forward. One of the top three-sport athletes the school has had over the last few decades, Kevin just made his teammates and every team he played on better.
G: Giovanni Ciampa – Going with a three guard starting line-up and that being said it would be difficult for any local team to match up against this trio with Ciampa as one of the three. He is currently playing very well at Emmanuel College.
G: Alex DiRocco – He could do a lot of things on the court and emerged as an 1,000 point scorer, an incredible accomplishment.
G: Nate Tenaglia – One of the most gifted basketball players I've witnessed in 27 years. He could do everything on the court – also surpassed the four digit plateau.
BENCH:
Forwards/Centers: Joe Czokmay, Sean Foley, Adam Gajjaoui, Masyn Lorick, Xavier Salamon and Craig Semenza; Guards: Ryan Briggs, Joe Hulme, Bobby Lumbard and Kalu Olu.
TMHS GIRLS HOOP
Besides two years, the TMHS Girls Basketball team had a record of .500 or better throughout the entire decade and also made the state tournament each year, which is a remarkable accomplishment for the program and head coach Mark Bradley.
Bradley took over as the interim head coach during the middle of the 2008-'09 season. The team was 6-6 and he closed it out with a 6-2 mark, including a state tournament loss to Masconomet. After Pat McAndrews announced he wasn't coming back, Bradley's interim tag was removed and since then from 2010-19, he compiled a mark of 145-102, which included three MVC Division 2 titles in 2010, 2013 and 2019.
The Redmen had lost four straight state tournament games to open the decade, including the epic 69-66 loss to Melrose in 2010 that saw Danielle DePierro score 42 points. That followed with three straight losses to North Andover.
In 2014, Tewksbury topped Wakefield and lost to Bedford and also went 1-1 the following year with a win over Marblehead and a loss to Watertown.
After a first round loss to Melrose in 2016, Tewksbury topped Wilmington before losing to Wakefield in '17, lost a first round game to Newburyport in '18, before putting together arguably the best season in program history, a 19-4 mark, which included tournament wins over Saugus and Melrose, before losing to the eventual state champions of Pentucket Regional at the Tsongas Arena.
Counting the 6-2 mark as interim coach and the 12-10 record from the 2020 season, Bradley surpassed 150 wins, standing at 151-104.
In terms of talent, the first team could be matched up with any program.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
C: Alli Wild – She just finished up a terrific career, being named to the MVC All-Conference squad all four years and falling just shy of 1,000 points.
F: Nicole Chaet – Was also named to the MVC All-Conference team all four years, including being named the league's MVP as a senior. And hoop was her second sport.
F: Lizzie Gallella – She also had a tremendous career and is one of three sisters who just finished up her season at Worcester State. Her performance in the state tournament win over Wilmington was one for the ages.
G: Erin Gallella – Could dominate games as a point guard. Terrific career and splashed onto the scene at Worcester State as a freshman. Also finished just under 1,000 career points.
G: Danielle DePierro – There's been a long list of terrific players in this program for many decades, but hands down she's No. 1. She finished with over 1,300 career points including 42 in that tournament game. She went on to play in college between College of St. Rose and UMass-Lowell.
6th Player: Meghan McCarthy – I can’t believe it’s been ten years since she passed. She has never been forgotten by the Town of Tewksbury, or by this writer.
BENCH:
Guards: Amanda Brown, Michelle Gavin, Haley Mignon, Sara Semenza and Emily Velozo; Forwards/Centers: Karalyn Gallella, Lizzie Marchand, Chelsee Porcaro, Molly Robertson and Shannon Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.