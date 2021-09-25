TEWKSBURY – It was a big week for the Tewksbury High Golf team, with the Redmen picking up a pair of wins over MVC rivals, bouncing back nicely from a tough loss to Haverhill the week before. The Redmen picked up wins over Lowell on Monday by a score 13.5-6.5 and then pulled out a 10.5-9.5 thriller over Andover at Renaissance Golf Course on Sunday to cap off their great week while improving their record to 3-2 on the season.
Tewksbury started their week with the win over Lowell in their first home match of the season at Trull Brook. With some course challenges due to rain recently, the match was moved to the back nine at Trull Brook opposed to the front nine where they typically play, but the Redmen were unfazed by the change.
In the first group, seniors John Ragucci and Brady Lane went out and came out on the short end of a 3-2 score despite playing very well, with Ragucci winning his match 2-up.
“Brady and John play so well together and Brady's been in a tough spot recently with the number two's being so tough, but he hangs in there and fights throughout the match and works with John helping him along as well,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “Brady's been a strong senior leader for us and continues to do so and help our team in so many other ways as well that I wouldn't overlook his contributions because he happens to be running into such tough competition as of late.
Group two featured customary playing partners, junior Conor Cremin and sophomore Matt Cooke. Cooke won his individual match 4&3 while he and Cremin flatted the best ball match, splitting the group 2.5-2.5. Things would heat up for Tewksbury in the last two groups with group three bringing in four points behind a solid 4&2 win from sophomore Jeremy Insogna, an Individual match flat (tie) from senior Andrew DellaPiana and a best ball win from Insogna and Della Piana 4&2.
The final group of the day brought home all five points behind Jason Cooke's 3&2 win and Ryan Flynn's 4&3 win, along with a team best ball victory by a score of 4&3, clinching the 13.5-6.5 overall match victory.
“This was a very good, solid victory for us today. We came out after a few days off over the weekend and played pretty well, which isn't really our history on Mondays after weekends off,” Sullivan said. I'm very enthused and excited for our players to come out and play this way today, especially on the back nine. Today was a good step for us in the MVC II portion of our schedule and has been very good for our younger developing players.
It's nice being at home for a change, but we're going to have to go on the road and play better than we have been to be successful on the season. It's been a challenge playing so many of the MVC I teams early on, but we really hope that this experience that our players are getting will continue to help them improve and develop so that when we finally get to the MVC II portion of the schedule they are clicking on all cylinders.”
The Redmen certainly seemed to be clicking on every cylinder possible the next day when they stunned perennial MVC Division 1 powerhouse Andover in an MVC crossover match at Renaissance Golf Course, pulling off the very rare feat of not only beating a Division 1 powerhouse, but doing it on the road.
“This was a great win for our players and our program,” Sullivan said. “Andover is the cream of the crop each year in the MVC in golf, and traditionally we don't always travel well to these longer and tighter courses but today our guys played well enough to come out on top.”
After going down 5-0 in the first group, Tewksbury bounced back, winning the second group 3-2 behind an individual win from Cooke (1-up) and a best ball win from Cooke and Conor Cremin (2-up).
Group three was a halved group 2.5-2.5 with Insogna winning his individual match 1-up and then teaming up with Della Piana for a flat in the best ball match.
Despite their fine play in these two groups, the Redmen still found themselves in a 9.5-5.5 hole as they waited for the final group of Cooke and Flynn to finish up their match.
It looked as though this one was going to come down to the final putt on the final hole and indeed it did Jason Cooke finished his individual match first flatting his hole and winning his match 1-up, then Andover putted out leaving Flynn with about a three-footer to win his Individual match and the best ball match for Tewksbury. Flynn stepped up and knocked his putt in, giving the Redmen a 5-0 group score and a thrilling 10.5-9.5 come from behind victory on the road.
“This group is special and a great group of people and players. They are constantly working to improve and be better and that is what makes them so special,” Sullivan said. “They work at it, they put in the time at practice whether we are on the course or off it. The days that we can't get onto the course and play, they work on and around the greens and watching them play today, that has been starting to pay dividends.
“These kids practice hard against one another, always putting pressure on each other, they are so competitive and that has prepared them to be in the position they were in today and to be successful.”
As excited as Sullivan and his players were to get the win over Andover, they were also able to put it in perspective and prepare for the next match where they were set to take on another perennial golf powerhouse program in Central Catholic, at Trull Brook on Wednesday. Results of that match were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, and it was impossible to say how the Redmen would perform against another very talented opponent, but one thing that Sullivan was certain of is that the Redmen would be ready to play.
“We all enjoyed the bus ride home today, but just like the other matches, wins or losses, it's behind us in the past and time to move forward as tomorrow brings another challenge,” Sullivan said. “Our approach will remain the same as it has been all year, we'll go out and look to be better tomorrow at home than we were today on the road. We don't talk about winning a match, we talk about getting and being better each shot, round and day and if we can continue to do that, the results will come and take care of themselves. I know it sounds corny, but it's true, it's how we operate, and today it worked out and we were successful.”
