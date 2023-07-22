TEWKSBURY — There are no off days in the life of Matt Cooke.
The three-sport athlete does it all — whether he’s earning Merrimack Valley Conference All-Conference honors on the golf course, leading the hockey team in scoring, or batting leadoff for the baseball team, the Tewksbury High School senior checks all the boxes.
Excelling at three varsity-level sports doesn’t happen overnight.
In order to be fully prepared for the upcoming season, Cooke must commit time in each offseason to his various crafts. With his eyes on the golf season in the fall, his focus this summer has been on the links.
Last week, Cooke was rewarded for his offseason preparation.
In a competitive field of golfers, Cooke placed first in the Long Meadow Junior Club Championship at Lowell with a 75, edging Matt Tramonte by two strokes to claim his crown.
“It was a feeling like no other,” said Cooke, 17. “I was just glad I could go out and put a good performance together in difficult weather conditions.”
Cooke now advances to the Junior Cities in August, where he competed last summer.
On a cold, rainy afternoon, the elements didn’t make it any easier for Cooke and his opponents last Monday. Wet greens, altered ball flights, and strong winds are just a few factors that affected each shot throughout the day.
“To overcome most of these challenges is to take a second and think about what gives me the best chance to put something close, and obviously having a pair of rain gloves and a couple extra towels and an umbrella are all helpful,” said Cooke. “Having these ready on command were helpful on keeping everything dry.”
As a result, Cooke came out of the gate with a few hiccups. After recording bogeys on the opening two holes, Cooke put it behind him and turned his focus on the next shot.
“I did not start off well with bogeys on the first two holes, but then birdied number three and had a streak of pars,” he said. “I’ve improved on not getting down on myself early and just focusing on the next shot.”
Cooke didn’t stop from there. He found his groove, scoring another birdie on the back nine to solidify his win.
“The first realization I had that I could potentially win was after a birdie on the 12th hole,” he recalled. “After a rough start I was finally back to my aim score.”
One of the facets of the game that Cooke has taken time to improve on is his putting, which didn’t disappoint on the big stage.
“The best part of my game that day must have been putting,” he said. “I did not three-putt any holes and was just focusing on putting a good stroke on the ball. I was confident any time I was on the green there was a chance the ball was going to drop.”
For Cooke, his preparation is all about repetition. If he isn’t playing at Long Meadow, he’s rolling putts in his room or tweaking his swing mechanics in his backyard.
“Golf in the summer is extremely important,” he said. “Once the season hits, there is not much time to focus on swing mechanics or adjustments. The season moves quick, so you need to be comfortable with your swing. Whether it was chipping balls around in the backyard or putting in my room, every little thing I did helped me get ready for tournament day.”
Cooke plans to take the same approach to the high school season in the fall. With multiple away matches at different courses around the Merrimack Valley, he aims to get to know the lay of the land for as many courses as possible.
“Summer golf also gives you the ability to play courses that are courses we play in matches,” he said. “Knowing the layouts of the course can give you that smallest advantage against your opponent.
“I’ve played Long Meadow many times this summer and I know it like the back of my hand,” he continued. “Understanding what my weaknesses were during those rounds and working on fixing those were key.”
Coming off a season where the Redmen didn’t qualify for the state tournament, Cooke aims to do whatever he can to lead his team back into postseason contention.
“The main goal for the high school season is for the team to reach the state tournament,” he said. “I just want to be able to give my all for my team in hopes of winning matches.”
As Cooke ramps up his training, he has some unfinished business to attend to next month.
“I am excited to take part in the Junior Cities again in August,” he said. “I competed last year but fell short of my goals. I am looking forward to playing at another really nice course and hoping to place well on the leaderboard.”
It’s safe to say he won’t take any off days in between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.