TEWKSBURY – On Wednesday afternoon, the Tewksbury High School softball team proved that one out is all that is needed to string together some runs. In the sixth inning, the Redmen offense exploded for seven runs – all while playing through a two-out rally en route to a 9-0 blanking of Haverhill.
Following an Aislin Davis single with two outs, the Redmen would go on to notch five consecutive RBI’s. Davis (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Whitney Gigante (2-for-4, 2 RBI), and Avery Della Piana (2-for-3) paved the way for Tewksbury.
Sydney Whalen, Rebecca Harris, Abby Tower, and Sam Perkins all collected RBI’s in the effort.
“We’ve been late to start every game. The girls seem to play very well under pressure, and I don’t know if they want to give me gray hairs or whatever it is,” Redmen head coach Brittney Souza said with a laugh.
After scoring just two runs through five innings, Souza recognized a call for a change in approach at the plate.
“We just changed the game plan, and said don’t swing until you see a strike, let the girl throw extra pitches and get your timing down,” she said following the win. “Once we added that, the game broke open. They got to see a couple more pitches by not swinging after the first pitch. We were just so antsy to hit the ball, they were all swinging the first pitch and not seeing three pitches come through to get their timing down.”
While Tewksbury was awaiting their late-game offensive flurry, Gigante ensured their 2-0 lead was protected. The ace threw a complete game shutout, striking out eleven batters on just two hits.
“She was on point today, just hitting her spots,” said Souza. “They couldn’t even touch her. She threw well, her spin pitches were working and her changeup kept the kids off balance. Through five innings it was (scoreless), so she threw a gem.”
Amidst the sixth inning offensive breakthrough, Tewksbury was active on the bases, completing eight steals for a total of eleven successful attempts throughout the game.
“We try to steal a lot,” said Souza. “(It) definitely puts runners in scoring position a little bit more so it puts more pressure on the defense. I was very impressed with eleven successful steals.”
Even though Souza’s squad was able to deliver in the end, the coach knows her group will need to jump on opponents earlier as the season progresses.
“My biggest thing in the huddle was talking about just putting pressure on and playing with urgency early on to give our pitchers some relief,” she said. “To pitch every game with zero-zero into the fourth or fifth inning adds a little more anxiety to the pitcher. (We’re) trying to give them a little more cushion early on in the game.”
Tewksbury followed up their win over Haverhill with a dominant Friday night performance. In a 34-1 win over Lawrence, Erin Costello led the way, driving in seven runs on three hits.
On the mound, the Redmen pieced together another impressive effort, where Sam Ryan threw three innings (5K, 3H) followed by two innings of relief from Gigante.
On Monday, the Redmen ran into a tough Tyngsborough squad, dropping the non-conference matchup by a score of 5-4. Although Souza is proud of her team’s effort, she’s still campaigning for quicker starts at the plate.
“We were late to make adjustments at the plate and we wait until the last inning to put pressure on teams,” she said following the loss. “We got to do a better job of jumping on them early and playing the full seven innings.”
In the final inning, Tewksbury’s late-game rally came up just short following a Della Piana RBI double to score two runs.
“We did fight and battle until literally the last pitch, so that was good to see,” said Souza.
Tewksbury’s offense was rounded out by Perkins (2-for-3, solo HR) and Ryan (2-for-3).
While Ryan had a solid day on the mound with a pair of strikeouts, Tyngsborough’s offense was simply finding the gaps in the defense.
“(Tyngsboro) just swung the bat, they put the ball in play and made our defense make the plays,” said Souza. “We made all the plays, there’s no errors, so we played very good defense. They just got their timely hits that we couldn't get until late in the game.”
Now 6-3, Souza welcomes the adversity and competition their schedule is expected to bring for the remainder of the regular season.
“It’s a constant reminder that we're getting everybody’s best game,” said the coach. “Especially against the better teams, we don’t have that time to warm up. We have to start off a little bit hotter from the beginning.
“We’re in a good spot,” she continued. “I set up the schedule extremely hard especially towards the end of the season to get them prepared for the playoffs. Even Tyngsborough, they were a state champion (in 2021) and we picked that up as a non-conference game because I want them playing hard games the entire season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.