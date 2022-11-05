TEWKSBURY - For ten minutes on Friday night, the Tewksbury High football team went toe-to-toe with undefeated Andover, the No. 2 ranked team in Division 1.
Heck, the Division 4 Redmen team downright dominated those opening ten minutes, taking a 14-0 lead that left the crowd in Tewksbury in hysterics and the Golden Warriors wondering just what was going on.
Ultimately, however, Andover got clicking.
AHS scored once before the end of the first quarter, took a 21-14 lead into halftime and eventually saw the advantage swell to 28 points before the Redmen scored a fourth-quarter touchdown. In the end Andover came away with a 42-14 victory in a MVC cross-over non-league contest.
While it wasn’t the stunning upset that it started off like, the effort by TMHS certainly had veteran coach Brian Aylward satisfied as the state tournament approaches.
“It was as good of a start as we could have expected,” he said. “They might have had their sights set on Everett or some other big school that’s a lot bigger than us, but they had to play us first.”
Aylward and the Redmen can now prepare for schools more Tewksbury’s size in the playoffs.
“Hopefully we’re healthy enough to make a run here against some schools our size,” Aylward said. “That’s why the MIAA went to this format. I just told these guys that there are teams just as good in our division. We have our work cut out for us no matter who we play.”
On Friday, Tewksbury’s running game overwhelmed Andover early with a combination of senior Sean Hirtle, junior Hunter Johnson and senior Alex Arbogast running behind the TMHS line.
Each back had a carry to start Tewksbury’s first drive, the last being a 54-yard touchdown run by Arbogast.
Jackson Feudo added the extra point just 1:41 into the game.
After a blocked pass on third down by senior Blake Ryder forced an Andover punt, Tewksbury embarked on another scoring drive, this one lasted 13 plays and covered 71 yards. Hirtle and Arbogast combined for nine carries and 38 yards during the possession including a 3-yard run by Hirtle on a third-and-two from the Andover 19-yard line.
“He’s a good player for us,” Aylward said of Hirtle. “I thought he showed up and played hard tonight. We need to keep that going. I thought all of our backs did some good things.”
The Redmen opened the game with 15 straight running plays before a third-and-seven pass from sophomore quarterback Vincent Ciancio to a wide-open Ryder for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Feudo’s extra point, thanks to a great hold by senior Michael Sullivan, made it 14-0 with 1:55 left in the opening quarter.
“(Aylward) just coaches his butt off all of the time,” said Andover coach EJ Perry of Aylward. “I knew it was going to be a good game. (Tewksbury) came and brought it and we had to settle in. Everyone did a great job to score 42 unanswered points.”
The Warriors showed signs of life during their second possession, picking up three straight first downs before senior Lincoln Beal scored on a 2-yard run with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Senior Andrew Wetterwald’s first of six extra points made it 14-7.
A 16-yard run by speedy senior quarterback Scotty Brown, a 12-yard pass from Brown to senior Bret Mondejar and a 30-yard run by Beal set up the touchdown.
Tewksbury had to punt away its next possession after a holding penalty and Andover quickly tied the game with a nine-play, 66-yard drive.
Junior Braydon Aylward and junior Cam Kearney had solid defensive plays during Andover’s trip to the end zone, but a 17-yard run by Brown helped set up Beal’s 20-yard touchdown with 7:02 left in the half.
Tewksbury moved to Andover’s 25-yard line with its next drive and tried a double-reverse on fourth down, but Sullivan’s pass fell incomplete.
Andover would take the lead before the break, driving 76 yards and scoring when Brown found the end zone from three yards out with just 25 seconds to go before halftime.
Junior Paxson Green and senior Nicholas DeGloria made good defensive plays for TMHS, but Andover came up with big plays including a 29-yard pass to Beal on third-and-10 from the Redmen 32-yard line.
Andover scored on its fourth straight possession to start the third quarter, moving 69 yards in seven plays.
A 13-yard pass to senior Michael Capachietti, a 16-yard run by Brown and a 12-yard toss to Mondejar on a third-and-five play from the Tewksbury 28-yard line set up Andover’s next score, a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mondejar.
Andover’s Brian Hnat had an interception to set up the next Warrior touchdown and Beal took care of the rest, picking up 29 yards before scoring from four yards out with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Tewksbury seemingly got a couple of breaks.
A touchdown pass to Capachietti was called back because of a holding penalty and three plays later, with Andover at Tewksbury’s 1-yard line, a snap got away from Brown and was recovered by Braydon Aylward.
The Redmen were forced to punt to start the fourth quarter and Andover added its final touchdown moments later when Beal busted loose for a 43-yard touchdown run, his fourth score of the evening.
Tewksbury added its final touchdown just over a minute later when Ciancio hit Hirtle with a 56-yard touchdown pass with 10:23 remaining.
Tewksbury’s Blake Ryder was injured in the second half, an injury that his coach was hoping wouldn’t keep his versatile senior out for long.
“Hopefully that’s something that’s not too devastating,” Aylward said of Ryder. “He’s a big part of what we do on both sides of the ball. He’s been a good leader for us and he’s worked hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.