METHUEN - It has long ago been established that the Merrimack Valley Conference schedule that the Tewksbury High Wrestling team faces every season is among the toughest in the state, offering the Redmen a stiff challenge every time they take to the mat.
This past Saturday offered another perfect example of this, as the Redmen traveled to Methuen for a quad meet against three MVC opponents, taking on host Methuen, along with Andover and Lowell. Methuen and Andover each entered the meet with undefeated records, while Lowell had only loss headed into Saturday’s action.
Against this top level competition, the Redmen did very well for themselves, going 1-1-1 on the day, picking up a 48-27 win over Lowell, while tying Methuen 33-33 and falling to Andover 43-33. With their performance on the day, the Redmen added to their own impressive record to this point in the season, as they are now 5-2-1 on the campaign.
“We definitely feel good about it,” Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak said. “There were a lot more positives than negatives for us on the day. Those are all good teams, so I thought we did pretty well. It was a good learning experience for our guys about what it takes to compete with these teams, about not giving up points and not getting pinned, because every point counts against teams like that.”
That was certainly the case against Methuen, when the Redmen trailed by three points heading into the final match, where heavyweight Nick Wilson squared off against Methuen’s Jadris Gomez with the results of the meet on the line. Wilson came through for the Redmen with a clutch 6-1 decision to earn the three points and get the Redmen the tie.
While Wilson would have of course loved to get the pin and the outright victory for the Redmen, Kasprzak knows there were many other matches during the course of the day that also made a difference in the results.
“Nick did a nice job for us. He went out and won his match and got us the tie,” Kasprzak said. “It came down to that last match, but there were a lot of other matches that could have made the difference as well.”
The win was part of a good day for Wilson, who won two matches on the day, also getting a 3-0 win over Jason Osborne of Andover.
Other big winners on the day for the Redmen included junior Jack Callahan at 120 pounds, who was 3-0 on the day with three pins, as well as fellow junior Jack Donovan, who was 2-1 with two pins, with the only blemish on his day coming in an overtime loss to Lowell.
“(Callahan) had a great day. He has been consistent for us all season long,” Kasprzak said. “Nothing is guaranteed of course, but Jack has established himself pretty well, so that when he goes out there, we feel pretty good about picking up six points.
“(Donovan) also had a great day. He lost a tough match in overtime to a really good wrestler from Lowell, but really, I didn’t think the match should have gone to overtime, because they had given the Lowell kid a point during regulation that I didn’t agree with. But I am happy with where Jack is at this point, and when the chips fall at the end of the season, he is going to find himself doing very well in the states.”
Sophomore Paxton Green also picked up three wins on the day for Redmen, with two pins and a decision to his credit. Green is among a handful of young wrestlers for the Redmen who are in the midst of still learning the sport of wrestling, while also having success at the same time.
“Paxton is very gifted physically, probably more gifted than most kids,” Kasprzak said. “He is new to the sport, so he is still on a learning curve right now. He is a big, physical kid who wears his opponents down. Once he learns how to wrestle a little a more, he will start to turn heads around the state. If he keeps working hard, he could find himself on the podium at the end of the season.”
Other multiple winners for the Redmen on the day included sophomore Hunter Johnson, who was 3-0, with two pins and a decision at 145 and 152 pounds, Ben Barrasso who won two matches at 113 pounds, and sophomore Luke Shaw, who picked up a pair of pins on the day at 220 pounds.
Anthony Desisto at 106 pounds, Ryan Fleming at 145 pounds, Sean Hirtle at 170 and Brett Graham at 182 all each earned wins on the day for the Redmen as well.
The Redmen will be back in action on Saturday when they travel Woburn for the Woburn Invitational, where they will compete against 16 other top teams, including several MVC foes. Wrestling will get underway at 10:00 am.
