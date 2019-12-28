TEWKSBURY – In terms of basketball, it may not have been the best game because of many turnovers, several missed lay-ups and bunnies, but in terms of pure entertainment, this one was terrific, except Tewksbury was on the losing end.
On Thursday night, the Redmen Boys Basketball team took on Methuen in a Merrimack Valley Conference contest. This game had a combined 20 three-pointers made, 18 lead changes, a defensive stop in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and then a dramatic and incredible contested shot from the right corner by Mitchell Crowe before the buzzer. That clutch shot gave the Rangers the 63-60 overtime victory played at the Romano Gymnasium Floor.
"Yeah, the kid made the shot. He's a kid who can make the shot. It was a contested shot and he made the shot," said Redmen head coach Tommy Bradley.
With 2.8 seconds left in OT and the game tied at 60, Crowe took an inbounds pass and from the right elbow, buried a three-point swish and the entire Methuen crowd stormed the court in celebration as if they won the Super Bowl.
"Our kids played well," said Bradley, whose team is now 0-2 on the young season. "They are pretty bummed out right now. But they are working so hard and we're improving every single day. They are hurting right now. We had our opportunities and we missed some bunnies and that's the difference between winning and losing."
Seven different players, four on Tewksbury's side, ended the game in double figures with Crowe leading with 21. For Tewksbury, Michael Kelly was tremendous, especially through the first 2.5 quarters as he led the Redmen with 19 points. While he cooled down, senior Richard Markwarth got red-hot as she finished the night with 10 points and 13 rebounds. All but of his points came in the final 5:28 of the fourth quarter.
"I thought Richie Markwarth was awesome in the second half. We had different kids contribute at different times tonight and that's how we want it, to be a team so we're not a bunch of individuals," said Bradley.
Kalu Olu finished with 12 points and Brady Eagen had 11.
Tewksbury led 6-1 early on as Eagen and Ryne Rametta converted on back-to-back treys. Crowe buried two of his own giving Methuen the lead back and the team's kept exchanging leads, none bigger than three points until Kelly sank a trey with 2:43 left in the second to put Tewksbury up by four before going into the break up 29-26.
Eagen converted on a drive and a freebie for a three-point play early in the third giving Tewksbury a 32-29 lead and they held that lead until the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Trailing by three with 5:50 to go, Eagen scored on a drive, followed by two free throws from Markwarth, who then scored on a nice dish from Olu. Methuen scored the game's next seven points, including a put back coming off a turnover and the Redmen trailed 52-48 with 1:48 left.
That vanished after Eagen buried a three-pointer from the top of the key after an offensive rebound by Markwarth to make it 52-51. Methuen then missed three of four at the line and were up by two before Markwarth went up strong inside off a Rametta miss to tie the game up at 53-53 with 25 seconds left.
Tewksbury's defense, led by Thomas Bradley, came up big to stop the Rangers from getting a shot off before the end of regulation. Then in the four-minute OT period, Methuen led 60-57 before Kelly drained a three-pointer with 26 seconds left, which set up the game winner by Crowe.
"Winning is hard and when you can get that feeling of winning, it becomes a little bit more easy," said Bradley. "You have to learn how to win and they are learning and they showed that today. We were down four points (with 1:41) to go and came back to tie it up and send the game to overtime. This hurts, but we'll move on and get better and be ready for the Christmas Tournament next week."
Tewksbury will now host the annual Romano Christmas Tournament and will take on Malden in the first round on Friday starting at 7:00 pm. If Tewksbury defeats Malden, it'll face the winner of JE Burke/Burlington on Saturday at 5:30, but a first round loss would put them in the consolation round against the losing team of that other match-up slated for a 2:30 start.
