The Stonehill College Ice Hockey team secured its spot in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament Championship, as senior Ryan Meade scored the game winner in overtime to give the Skyhawks a 4-3 win against Saint Michael's College Saturday night in the semifinal round at Cairns Arena.
The goal, which propelled the Skyhawks into the conference championship game, was the eighth of the season for Meade, and it came in his 100th career game for the Skyhawks.
Meade and the Skyhawks will take on Franklin Pierce University in the NE-10 championship game on Saturday night at Warrior Arena in Brighton at 6:40 pm.
Meade was not alone in leading the Skyhawks to victory on Saturday night, as fellow senior and Tewksbury resident Colin Quinn also joined in on the fun, assisting on Stonehill’s second goal of the game at the 11:59 mark of the second period, giving the Skyhawks a 2-1 lead at the time.
The assist gave Quinn three points in the Skyhawks past four games
Connecticut College senior forward Ryan Petti wrapped up his great career on Saturday when the Camels suffered a 3-2 loss to Williams in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Tournament. Petti wrapped up the season with a team high 22 points in 25 games, tallying 13 goals and nine assists on the season.
He closed out his career having played 87 games for the Camels, scoring 29 goals and adding 34 assists for a total of 63 points.
UMass Lowell senior forward Connor Sodergren had assists in three straight games for the River Hawks this past week, tallying helpers in a pair of games against UMass Amherst back on February 21 and 22, and then adding another against UNH on February 28.
Sodergren now has eight goals and eight assists for 16 points on the season, good for fifth most on the River Hawks, who are 17-10-6 on the season, including an 11-7-5 mark in Hockey East. He also recently played in his 100th collegiate game.
Turning to the women, Norwich University freshman forward Julia Masotta notched four assists and the Cadets continued their playoff offensive explosion with a 10-0 victory over No. 7 seed Plymouth State on Saturday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Semifinals.
With the win, Norwich clinched its 12th straight NEHC Championship game appearance. The Cadets will host Suffolk on Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m. as they look to win their 10th NEHC Tournament title and secure an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Masotta’s big night continued what has been an outstanding freshman season, as she now has nine and 20 assists for 29 points, good for fourth most on the team. She also had a big game the week before, in the conference quarterfinals with a goal and three assists in the Cadets 9-0 win over Salem State.
St. Anselm sophomore forward Kelly Golini wrapped up another successful season for the Hawks recently, but not before she and her teammates had made some history. Golini and the Hawks saw their season come to an end on February 23 in the NEWHA championship game with a 1-0 loss to Long Island University, wrapping up their season with an overall record of 16-13-3.
The Hawks may very well have been a little worn out heading into the game, as the day before they had won the longest game in the history of NCAA Women’s Hockey when they scored 7:24 into the fifth overtime to defeat Franklin Pierce in the semifinals. In total the game lasted 147:24, breaking the previous record 144:32 (five overtimes) set by Rensselaer and Quinnipiac on Feb. 28, 2010.
Golini had another stellar season for the Hawks, scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists for 26 points, finishing the season as the Hawks second leading scorer.
BASKETBALL
Framingham State senior guard Emily Velozo and the No. 1 seed Rams defeated third seed Worcester State 66-51 in the championship game of the 2020 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Women's Basketball Tournament at the Athletic Center on Saturday night, clinching their first ever MASCAC Tournament title.
Velozo, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, scored six points and added three rebounds in the win, which clinched a spot in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament, where the Rams (22-5) will take on No. 6 ranked Amherst (22-3) on Friday night in Amherst.
Velozo has had a great season to this point, ranking third in the MASCAC scoring (17.7 ppg), fourth in field goal percentage (48.9 percent) and first in three point shooting (44.1 percent).
Worcester State had advanced to the MASCAC title game by upsetting Westfield State in the MASCAC semifinals, led by a 16-point effort from freshman Erin Gallella, who also added four points and four steals on the night. Her sister, fellow freshman Elizabeth Gallella chipped in ten points to go along with three assists in the win.
Meanwhile, older sister Karalyn Gallella wrapped up her fine career with the Lancers with the loss to Framingham State in the championship game. Karalyn saw action in 13 games this season, and played in 52 games during her career.
On the men’s side, Emmanuel College sophomore guard Giovanni Ciampa recently wrapped up an impressive second season for the Saints. Ciampa saw action in all 26 Saints games this season, averaging six points and 4.4 assists per game, helping lead Emmanuel to a 19-7 overall record, including a 7-4 mark in the GNAC.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
Lasell freshman Andrew Froio was one of eight Lasers to make the trip to the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships at Harvard University's Gordon Indoor Track on February 22, and it was well worth the trip for Froio who finished ninth in the shot put with a throw of 38’11.75.
His performance at the USATF championships wrapped up a tremendous season for Froio, who prior to that meet had earned a second place finish at the GNAC Indoor Track and Field championships back on February 16 with a throw of 42’ 0.5.
It has been a great couple of weeks, and a great season in fact, for Wheaton College freshman Matt Cahill. Most recently, on Saturday at the New England Division III Championships held at Springfield College, Cahill earned All-Region honors in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 8.59 seconds, placing him eighth overall.
The week before at the Bowdoin Invitational on February 22, Cahill had earned a second place finish in the 60-meter hurdles in a time if 8.69 seconds and then taken third place in the high jump with a height of 5’10.75.
UNH junior Michael Monahan had a huge weekend at the America East Championships at Boston University in February 21 and 22, helping to lead the Wildcats to a third place team finish.
Monahan earned a third place finish in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.37 seconds, but that was just a small part of his weekend, as he also earned a ninth place finish in the heptathlon with 4,263 points. His best finish came not surprisingly in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.46 seconds, but he also had a great effort in the shot put where he had a top throw of 37’8.75.
Assumption College senior William Bennett helped the Greyhounds earn a third place finish at the Northeast 10- Indoor Track & Field Championships on February 21. This was the best finish for the Assumption Men's Track & Field in program history.
Bennett was a big part of the Greyhounds success, earning a fourth place finish in the shot put with a career best throw of 48’4.5
On the women’s side, Jacksonville University junior Lauren Polimeno earned a third place finish in the pentathlon at the Atlantic Sun Women’s Indoor Track and Field championships at Liberty University on Saturday. Polimeno piled up 3,206 points in the five events.
Her best finishes came in the 800 meters where she took first place in a time of 2:22.71, and the high jump, where she earned a third place finish with a top height of 5-01.25.
Stonehill College sophomore Krista Stracqualursi and the Skyhawks Women's Track-and-Field team captured their seventh-straight Northeast-10 Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship back on February 21 at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Skyhawks totaled 152.50 points, 54.5 points ahead of runner-up Assumption College who combined for 98 points.
Stracqualursi competed in two events at the championship meet for the Skyhawks, earning an eighth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 40’0.75, and a 15th place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 36’4.25.
Another Tewksbury resident also contributed to the Skyhawks continuing their dominant run in the NE-10 Conference, as senior Ashley Colarusso placed in two different events at the NE-10 Championships. Colarusso earned a second place finish in the pole vault with a height of 11’3.75, and she followed that up with a seventh place finish as part of the 4 x 400 relay team in a time of 4:03.49.
Worcester State junior Shaylee Puleo had a big day at the MASCAC Indoor Championships back on February 15, placing in three separate events for the Lancers. Puleo earned fifth place finishes in both the 1,000 meters in a time of 3:21.17 and the pole vault with a height of 7’2.5. She followed that up with a third place finish in the 4x800, along with teammates Kyra Siano, Kasey Clark and Courtney Guay in a time of 10:38.71.
