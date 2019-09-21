LAWRENCE – In a back-and-forth, thrilling meet which came down to the wire, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op-Co-Ed swim team edged out a strong North Andover team, 94-91, last Friday afternoon at the Greater Lawrence Tech Pool, which puts the Red Rangers record at 1-1.
"This was the most exciting finish to a meet in a long time," said head coach Jason Smith. "The crowd was so into it and the kids were so pumped up when they heard the results. It was just a great team win."
Heading into the meet, Smith thought that NA had the edge with some of the better individual swimmers, but thought his team had the better depth, and he was right.
"We knew going into the meet that first place finishes would be hard to come by, as the top of their lineup is very strong," he said. "So, we stressed the importance of those second, third, fourth and fifth place finishes. We only won four events, but we made up a lot of ground with lots of seconds and thirds."
All in all, the Red Rangers had the four first places but had seven second and seven third places which really was beneficial. As important as those performances were, the meet ultimately came down to the final event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
"We were down by three points going into that event and we needed to place first and third to meet the meet," said Smith.
The foursome of Samantha DeNaro, Julia Galuska, Callie Delano and Ava Facella came through with a first place finish at 4:17.37, which was 1.07 seconds better than the second place team from North Andover.
Then the Red Rangers received a third and a fourth in that event to seal the deal. Kristen LeBlanc, Katelyn Montgomery, Nori Coplin and Tewksbury's Caitlin Legvold were third at 4:33.68, and then the team of Jacquelyn Gaigals, Jonnie Charest, Paulina Encarncion and Caitlyn Nims were fourth at 4:55.41.
Another big turning point to the meet came in the 1-meter diving competition as the Red Rangers swept behind Caleb Canavan with 196.35 points, Lex Flores with 195.4 and Anna Bolduc with 183.
The other first places were earned by Katie Lefebvre in the 50-freestyle (28.52), Kyra Donahue in the 100-freestyle (59.19) and Callie DeLano in the 500-freestyle (6:00.76.).
Taking home second places in the individual events included Legvold in the 200-free (2:16.70), Donahue in the 200 IM (2:31.77), Facella in the 100-backstroke (1:10.40) and DeLano in the 100-breaststroke (1:19.17).
Third places were earned by Facella in the 200 IM (2:40.50), DeNaro in the 50-free (28.99), Coplin in the 100-free (1:05.72) and Legvold in the 500-free (6:11.06).
Gaigals and Joe Lehman tied for fourth in the 200-free with the exact times of 2:34.55. Other fourths were earned by Galuska in the 200 IM (2:39.91) and 100-backstroke (1:12.55), Lefebvre in the 100-butterfly (1:15.11), DeNaro in the 100-free (1:07.03), Montgomery in the 500-free (6:42.85) and Coplin in the 100-breaststroke (1:26.81).
The fifth places included Jenny Nguyen in the 100-butterfly (1:20.97) and Lily Forsyth in the 100-backstroke (1:16.53) and finally sixth places included Nguyen in the breaststroke (1:32.90), Encarncion in the butterfly (1:30.38) and Tewksbury's Lauren Countie in the 50-free (29.65).
In the other two relay events, the Red Rangers came through with a second, fourth and fifth and then a second, third and fourth. In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Facella, DeLano, Lefebvre and Donahue were second at 2:06.10, while Montgomery, Coplin, Countie and LeBlanc were fourth at 2:18.16 and Forsyth, Nguyen, Encarncion and Caitlin Nims were fifth.
In the 200-Freestyle, the second place team consisted of Galuska, DeNaro, Lefebvre and Donahue and they came in at 1:55.34. The third place team was Countie, Encarncion, Nims and LeBlanc and they had a time of 2:04.44 and finally, Gaigals, Charest, Marissa Connolly and Lehman were fourth at 2:05.22.
The team will be back in action with a home meet Friday against Central Catholic and then the MVC Diving Event will be Sunday.
