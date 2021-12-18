This week we will conclude our long lasting series on ‘Legendary Coaches’ and it’s pretty easy to put Bob “Lefty” Aylward into that category. This story on Aylward originally appeared in the June 27, 2007 edition.
TEWKSBURY – He spent 28 years as a football coach in four different stints. He toured three states, Colorado, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Four different teams he spent hours upon hours, practice after practice, game after game, film after film, win after win, loss after loss with hundreds upon thousands of high school and college football players. He was successful everywhere he went. He was part of the University of Northern Colorado’s history making undefeated team. He was part of four Super Bowl teams here at Tewksbury, and he was also part of four playoff teams during his five-year stint at Nashua High School.
No matter what uniform he put on, Bob Aylward compiled an amazing 123-56-6 record during his 18 years as head coach at Tewksbury Memorial High School. He won 101 games between his first stint from 1974 to 1989, which included two Super Bowl trips, taking home the 1985 title with a 24-13 win over Bridgewater-Raynham.
He went North from 1990 to 1994, compiling a 35-19 record as a Purple Panther, heading the Nashua High School program to four playoff trips. He returned to Tewksbury in the fall of 1995, reeling off two consecutive undefeated regular seasons, taking the 1995 team back to the Super Bowl where it was defeated by Walpole, only to beat the same team the following year in dramatics, on the final play of the game, 20-19, which ended Aylward’s absolutely phenomenal coaching career.
All in all, as a head coach over 23 years, 18 at Tewksbury and five at Nashua, Aylward had a career record of 158-75-6, an amazing .660 winning percentage rate.
“There’s just so many (coaching) memories,” said Aylward. “I just don’t know (where to begin). We’ve had so many different kids do so well and my memory is just an overall memory that I hoped I had an affect on those kids I was fortunate to coach.”
FROM PLAYER TO COACH
In the late 1960s, Aylward had hopes of trying out for the Patriots, and ended up playing in the semi-pro league, suiting up for the Lowell Giants of the Atlantic Coast Football League where he was named the league’s Defensive MVP as a linebacker. But the thoughts of reaching the next level wasn’t going to happen.
Then Aylward received a phone call from his former collegiate coach Fritz Shurmur, who thought the 25-year-old would make a good assistant coach. Aylward packed his bags and headed West to the Mountains, becoming the offensive line coach for the University of Northern Colorado Division 2 program (1AA now), while getting his master’s degree in physical education. From that point on, from 1970 to 1996, Aylward was a football coach. And a darn good one at that.
“As a coach, (Bob Aylward) is someone that everyone aspires to,” said Wilmington High Athletic Director Ed Harrison. “He’s the best. Personally, he’s the best football coach that I know of. No question.”
Aylward spent two years at Northern Colorado, enjoying the program’s first ever undefeated season back in 1970. He and his wife, Norma Jeanne were ready to settle down in Colorado, before a trip to the furniture store changed their entire lives and so many lives of thousands upon thousands of student-athletes at Tewksbury High School.
“We were set to buy a three-bedroom, yellow brick house in Greeley (15 miles north of Denver) and were in the store, ready to put down $1,600 and pay $166 a month for a bedroom set, when it suddenly hit me hard that if we stayed in Colorado, our kids would never spend time with their grandparents who all live here (in Massachusetts).
“I asked my wife if she wanted to come back to the area and she hit the roof — in a good, happy way. I’ve never regretted that decision.”
FIRST WILMINGTON, THEN TEWKSBURY
Upon coming back to the area, Aylward ended up spending three years as an assistant coach at Wilmington High, along side legends Fred Bellissimo and Jon Ritchie. After the 1973 football season, Aylward was appointed the head football coach at Tewksbury Memorial High School taking over for Bob Vadeboncouer.
His first two seasons were up and down, both teams finishing with a 5-4-1 record. During that first season, Aylward said he went through the worst defeat of his coaching career, a 40-9 thumping to Andover a game that still to this day sets front on his brain, remembering piece by piece of how much it took out from under him, wondering if he what it took to be a head coach.
“By far that was the worst defeat of my career,” he said. “That was such a heart wrenching defeat. It took me a long time to get over that loss.”
The following year, 1975, the Redmen started off strong at 5-0, before finishing the season at 0-4-1, another gruesome final nine weeks of the season that really tore Aylward apart emotionally. The following fall, 1976, was another year to remember. Again the Redmen started off 5-0, and in week six they would line up against Andover. The Warriors came in to the match-up with a 39-0-1 record in their previous 40 games, while having a roster compiled of three 200-plus pound running backs, and a handful of players who went on to prestigious collegiate programs, including one player who suited up for Boston College the next year.
“I think the defining moment in my coaching career was this fabulous win we had against Andover,” he said. “In 1976 we played them, and they were an awesome team. I think they came into the game with a 39-0-1 record. I can remember that game play-by-play. That was such a great one. That defined so many things.”
But that game, that win almost never happened. It almost cost Tewksbury it’s greatest football coach ever.
“The game was scheduled to be played at Tewksbury and I remember having a meeting because it was raining out and our field was a mess,” remembered Aylward. “Dick Collins was the Andover coach and Dick Swift was the Andover Athletic Director at the time. The principals and superintendents of both schools were there too.
“Anyway, I was told that the game was going to be played at Andover and I remember I jumped up to the table so quick (towards the Tewksbury school officials). I said to them, if the Tewksbury football team plays this game at Andover, they will play for a different coach because there’s no way those (Tewksbury) kids deserve to travel, there’s no way. We play at Tewksbury — that’s where we play. And if it’s not good enough, than that’s too bad.”
Aylward went on to describe the ensuing events.
“We got rained out on Saturday and we played the game on Sunday and oh boy what a win that was. We beat them 7-0. All of their backs were over 200 pounds and they had a kid who started at Boston College the next year. They had three backs who were over 200 pounds - their entire team was huge. And here we are with a running back who was this big and weighed 135 pounds. (Another Tewksbury running back) Jay Petros weighed 145 pounds and we had a nose guard who was 5-foot-4. It was almost laughable but boy did they play tough.
“I think that was the defining win of my career. That brought tremendous credibility to our program only to have it nearly destroyed at Wilmington on that Thanksgiving Day, 32-0. That was probably the most frustrating game I’ve ever coached to this day.”
Aylward didn’t shy away talking about the Turkey Game loss to Wilmington, coming against a lot of the kids he coached only three years prior as freshmen and against his pals, Bellissimo and Ritchie, who he only shared plays and ideas with 36 months earlier.
“As bad as the score sounds from that game, it wasn’t that bad,” he said. “They converted all kinds of fourth downs. They would have the ball and get three yards, one yard, two yards and then four yards for first down. Plus we jumped off sides five times during the game. I tell you I don’t recall ever being so frustrated after a loss than that game.”
FAMILY STUCK TOGETHER
Five years later, now with three children, Aylward’s 1981 season was one that lasted probably three lifetimes. On one side, he was behind the bench guiding the team to its first Super Bowl Appearance where it would line up against Peabody. During that week of preparing the team for that championship title, his youngest son, Tommy, who was ten at the time, had a stroke. He had to go through all kinds of physical ordeals to get back to the strength of a normal 10-year-old but for Coach Aylward, his wife and his family, that week was devastating not knowing what would happen to their baby son.
“I remember Brian coming to me and saying that mom wants to see you right now,” said Bob. “I thought that (Tommy) had a concussion, but then we all knew that this was much more serious. I remember talking loudly to Tommy trying to keep him awake while I was driving to Saints Memorial (Hospital). He had no reactions on the entire right side of his body. With this first stroke Tom’s right side of his body was paralyzed.”
One week later while at Children’s Hospital in Boston Tom Aylward suffered a second stroke.
“I remember that my wife Jean spent five days in the hospital with Tommy. With this second stroke he lost his ability to read, write and comprehend. He couldn’t even talk at the time.
“When he got out of the hospital I remember walking with him and he couldn’t talk,” said Dad. “It was very severe what Tommy had, but we got to meet other kids from all over the world that were getting help from a great group of doctors. There was a team of doctors there from France at the time researching the progress on strokes in children.”
Through time and great doctors, Tommy’s health completely turned around for the good - he eventually ended up playing football, wrestling and pole vaulting for the track team when he got to the high school.
Facing that adversity and dealing with it is something the entire Aylward Family is all about. They strive on that whether it’s X’s and O’s on the football field, getting a win or a loss, helping a family member get through health problems, or just everyday life, of being a teacher, a physical education teacher, an athletic director, a father, and of course a coach. Todd DiRocco was a captain on that 1981 football team and has watched the entire Aylward family overcome adversity, which is something he has taken with him as a former athlete, as a coach of the high school girls softball team and as a father himself.
“As much as my father (Leo) has been an influence in my life, (Bob Aylward) is number two and you know how I feel about my father,” said Todd. “But playing for Lefty, going to his camps, getting to know his family — I was there the night when Tommy had his stroke. It was very emotional. And I’ve been there for other things but let’s just say that Lefty holds a very special place in my heart. The entire family are special people. Mrs. Aylward, Robbie, Brian and Tommy they are all special people.
“There’s certain people in this world who you truly respect and Bob’s one of them because you know he is there for the kids, he’s there for the right reason and he’s there for that reason. He’s there to do the right thing and I respect him for that. I’d go through a wall for him.”
And it was the players of the 1979 football team, who almost had to go through a wall themselves after losing to Billerica. A game, and a practice that DiRocco will never forget, and he says was a day that put the team into the Super Bowl game two years later.
“I was a sophomore and we had lost to Billerica, 2-0. (The next practice) we were doing half lines which meant the linemen lined up as running backs and the running backs lined up as linemen. (Bob Aylward) was getting frustrated - so he got right in there going up against all of us and you could do that back then, you can’t do that today. And he would have his cigarette and he would hold it in his clef of his chin. He used to do that. It would be stuck there in his chin and you would just sit there and watch.
“He was getting so frustrated (with us) that he flipped his hat around backwards, threw the cigarette away and he got right down there and say let’s go. We knew he meant business when he threw the cigarette away. The kids were coming at him and he was hitting them and back then you could do that. But he was pushing them aside, left and right and he was right in there like one of us.
“That day of practice, I never worked harder - even more than those morning camps when all you did was run and kids were vomiting all over the place. It was the hardest practice I went through in my entire life. You left there and you were crushed - it was just all hitting, running, grabbing and we were out there until it was dark. We were sophomores at the time, but when we were seniors we never forgot that practice.”
ON THE TROJAN HORSE
Four years after that magical and emotional 1981 season, Coach Bob Aylward’s 1985 club was the first state championship team he had. His oldest son Robbie was the team’s quarterback, arguably the best to ever play for the Redmen. The second son, Brian, was the team’s halfback and safety and just a sophomore. His youngest son, Tommy, was a freshman and a part of the varsity program, and yes four years from suffering two strokes.
That 1985 team went undefeated winning all ten regular season games. The Redmen advanced to the Super Bowl and came away with a 24-13 win over the Bridgewater-Raynham Trojans.
“The great highlight I had was when I coached all three of my sons and we won a superbowl (in 85),” Bob Aylward once said. “Tom was just a freshman that year but he was part of the program. I also coached with all three of them and won a superbowl (in 1996).”
In that same 1985 season, Bob Aylward took over as the school’s athletic director. He served until 1990. Due to many different reasons, mostly political, Aylward decided he had to make a move. He left Tewksbury High School as the football coach and as the athletic director, and went North coaching the Nashua Pride High School team from 1990 to 1994. In his five seasons there, he coached the Purple Pride to four playoff appearances, winning 35 games.
Two weeks ago when the Bob Aylward retirement party was held at the Longmeadow Golf Banquet Hall, Aylward spoke highly of the friends he made while at Nashua. A big table of friends traveled down from New Hampshire for their friend, and while Coach Aylward was talking about his days there and saying how fortunate he was to be able to coach those kids, one gentleman in the crowd interrupted Bob. “And all of us in Nashua want to thank you Bob for everything you did for our kids.”
And kids is what Bob is all about. He loves every kind of kid there is. Athlete, musician, chess player, film director, mentally challenged - they all were the same to him. They were his children - each and every one of them. And most of all, he loved Tewksbury children. After five years at Nashua, he knew it was time for him to come home.
On the week of May 17th, 1995, Aylward was one of four finalists as the Tewksbury High School football coach as Joe DelGrosso’s contract was not renewed.
“I love it here,” said Aylward during the week of being a finalist. “And I miss it terribly. I gave my heart-and-soul to this program and town for many years and I will continue to do that if I’m named (head coach).”
Three days after that interview, he was named head coach.
“I just can’t wait to get going,” he said after officially becoming the coach. “I’m really excited and I feel like I’m back to where I belong - were my roots are.”
FINAL TWO YEARS
Strangely enough when Bob Aylward returned as Tewksbury High Football coach in the fall of the 1995 season, the first game on the schedule was against Westford Academy. It was twenty-two years earlier when he got his first win of his coaching career at Tewksbury against the same Westford program. That September day in 1995, the Redmen thrashed the Ghosts, 40-0, but Aylward wasn’t all that thrilled.
“This is a great start,” he said after the game. “In all humility, I feel our kids worked very hard and deserve the victory, but they also made a lot of mistakes.”
Those mistakes were corrected. Tewksbury won its next four games to go to 5-0 before knocking off both Chelmsford, and Lowell in consecutive weeks. First Tewksbury beat the Lions, 28-27. Chelmsford always seemed to have a hard time against the Redmen during Bob Aylward’s coaching career.
“I first met Bob when he was coaching an all-star game, but then when he was coaching at Tewksbury, I was coaching at Chelmsford and I’ve always had the utmost respect for him,” said Chelmsford athletic director Jack Fletcher. “For years we couldn’t find a way to beat him to be honest with you. He would have great teams and we would have some great teams and we just couldn’t find a way to beat him.
“When Tommy Caito left, Mike Esposito and myself were coaching and I believe it was the second game of the season. We thought we had a pretty good chance at them and we were ahead. But you knew how dangerous the situation was if they had the ball in the final two minutes of the game. You look and you would just say ‘OK what are they going to do next’? It was fun to play against him, and I know the kids enjoyed it too.”
After knocking off Chelmsford, again Bob Aylward had a hardship during the middle of an undefeated season. Just days before meeting up with Lowell in a huge MVC showdown, Bob’s father, John passed away. Tewksbury did go on to dramatically defeat Lowell, 21-14, and the team dedicated the win to Coach Bob Aylward and his family.
“This is our year, really,” said running back Tim Lavoie during the celebration of the win. “Today we won this one for Coach Aylward.”
Several weeks later Tewksbury defeated Haverhill which clinched a spot for the Super Bowl. The Redmen had to travel to Walpole and take on the other Redmen at their place. Trailing 21-0 at halftime, Tewksbury put on a second half show, and came back only to fall 28-14.
“These kids made themselves proud, they made their families proud and they made their community proud,” said Aylward after that loss. “I do honestly believe they left it all out on the field.”
Back on the field a year later, Tewksbury again wiped through the Merrimack Valley Conference, winning the league title, and being matched up with Walpole again, this time on a cold, rainy December night under the lights of Boston University. This time Tewksbury won the game, again in dramatics, 21-20, on the final play of the game. Walpole had scored a touchdown as time expired making it a one-point game and elected to go for two to win the game.
“We couldn’t stop them coming down on us until that final play,” said Aylward. “It happened so slow. That play took forever. It took forever. What we did was we put up an eight man front. Jon Bombach you could see started to make this great penetration - with that penetration it forces the runner to come back a little bit. Now coming in tight we had (Tim) Lavoie coming in to a B gap, and we were able to fill both A gaps, and then (Dave) Shunamon was on outside linebacker and he came around (to make the tackle before the goal line allowing Tewksbury to win).
“I’d love to make this more dramatic but from where I was standing, I couldn’t tell (what had happened). All I knew was my heart was in my throat. Then I saw all of our kids jumping in the air, and they held them. It was great - it was really great. I don’t mean to demean any kid or any teams that we’ve had because there’s been so many great memories, but yeah that last game (in 1997 winning the Super Bowl) is a long lasting memory I’ll never forget.”
And that was it for Coach Bob Aylward. That was his last game as head football coach. It was win number 158 in his career and win number 123 in Tewksbury. It was the school’s second Super Bowl championship and he guided both teams to victory. He is the best football coach Tewksbury’s ever had. No question about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.