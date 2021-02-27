TEWKSBURY — When it comes to sports, numbers can be misleading or at the same time numbers can be a telling tale. In the case of Tommy Bradley, his numbers are both, misleading and a telling tale.
After five years as the head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team, which came after five years as being an assistant, Bradley — who announced back in early January that this would be his last as Steve Boudreau was being elevated to a co-associate head coach position for this season — officially put his whistle away for good after last Thursday's season finale loss to Methuen.
In his first four years as head coach, Bradley had a record of 24-57. Add to that this year's 5-6 record sharing the duties with Boudreau and the program finished 29-63 under his leadership. The five years came after Phil Conners finished 65-47 in his five seasons with three straight MVC Division 2 titles.
Before Conners, dating back to the early 1970s, there were only 11 winning seasons in program history.
“Tommy Bradley did a good job. He came in here in a tough situation after Phil Conners, who had some success, and quite honestly, Tommy didn't have the players that Phil had, but Tommy did a good job of keeping up numbers up in the entire program,” said Athletic Director Ron Drouin. “He did a good job of trying to develop some of our younger kids and Tommy did a good job of holding this thing together under a tough situation.
“It's always tough to follow someone who has been successful, especially when there's a lot of turnover in the roster. Tommy just put his head down and did the best that he could with what he had. I'm proud of the job that he did. He treated those kids with respect, held them accountable and did a good job for us. This is a very tough league to compete in basketball.”
After Tony Romano's magical run in the mid 1970s and two successful seasons with Mickey Sullivan after that, every TMHS Boys Basketball coach with the exception of Conners has struggled to win a consistent basis in this league. That list includes current NBA Scout Jeff Nelson, current Chelmsford High Coach Charlie Micol, Bob Melillo, who has had decades of experience winning at other places, as well as Dave Mullen and Jim Sullivan.
When you are the smallest or second smallest school in the conference and face the likes of Central Catholic, Lowell, Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, as well as Billerica and Chelmsford, putting forth 15, 16 and 17-win seasons is extremely, extremely difficult.
“It eats you up at times thinking about walking away, but I also have to do what's right for myself and for my family and I know this is the right thing to do,” said the 48-year-old Bradley. “(The ten years has) been fun. The kids have been great, every single one of them.
“We are a small school playing against these larger schools and the kids compete to the highest of their abilities. We play five of the best ten teams in the state every year. The kids have risen to that challenge. You may not see that with the wins and losses, but they are out there competing and I think they take a lot of pride in doing that.”
Certainly his win-loss record with basketball is deceiving. Bradley's first year, with a brand new line-up, the team won five games and qualified for the state tournament, losing to Conners, who left Tewksbury to become the Burlington High Coach.
“That was a little awkward, I have to admit that,” said Bradley of facing Conners. “Every year I thought the kids competed to the highest ability. The win-loss record wasn't there, but the kids gave everything they had for me and I believe they will do it for Steve too, moving forward.”
The following year in 2017-'18, Tewksbury started out 6-3. The team pulled out some huge, surprising wins, but in the second half, between the gruesome schedule and some unlucky bounces, the team closed the season out at 9-11. In the final game of the season, Tewksbury lost to Tyngsboro in overtime, the loss eliminated the team's chances to advancing to the playoffs.
Forced to start a handful of underclassmen, the 2018-'19 team finished 4-16 and primarily that same group returned for last year's 6-14 season, which included beating perennial state contender Central Catholic and losing a handful of other close games, either in overtime or by single digits.
While the 24-57 record is misleading, what's not misleading is the fact that Bradley can coach and his background in athletics is off the charts.
A TMHS and UMass-Lowell Hall of Famer for his outstanding careers in basketball and football, including eleven school records at UML in football, Bradley has been an assistant coach of the TMHS Football program since 1996. During his time as an assistant with Bob Aylward for a year and then Brian Aylward the last 23 years, Bradley has been part of two Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl Finalists teams, 168 wins and five sectional championship teams.
Bradley was the top assistant under Conners during his five year run with 65 wins, five tournament appearances, three league titles and one trip to the D2 North sectional semi-finals.
The winning ways doesn’t stop there. In college Bradley was part of a football program which finished 31-7-1 during his time. He was a two-time New England Football All-Star, who finished his career as a wide receiver with 23 touchdowns and almost 2,700 receiving yards.
Those numbers are indeed a telling sign that Bradley was not only an outstanding student-athlete at the same place he returned to coach, but collectively, between football and basketball, he is a winner for sure. He has coached 34 seasons, been a part of four teams that participated in the Super Bowl and ten league championship teams.
Bradley said that with basketball, it was time to walk away, but he has every intention of remaining with the football program.
“I'm not a teacher so there's a huge difference of being in the school buildings and not being in the school system, time wise and job wise,” he said. “It's become a routine for my family for football and it's been a routine for my family with basketball for years and I'm just getting worn down with my job and stuff like that. It's starting to take its toll and the back-to-back seasons does not help.
“I loved it, I loved it, don't get me wrong. I loved working with the kids, I loved seeing them compete. I was with them (in the loss to North Andover) and just loved the way they all competed. They were down 13 or 14 points in the first few minutes and they just kept fighting back. They took the lead and then towards the end of the game it came down to one or two possessions and that's the difference between winning and losing in this league, especially playing against another small school team.”
As a head coach, certainly the win over CC stands out.
“On paper, that obviously looks good. Honest to God, I take any MVC win as a notch under the kids belt,” he said. “They are hard to come by. This year's team technically got five MVC wins so that's a pretty good notch under their belts.”
Boudreau said that he has learned so much from Bradley and is so appreciative of everything he has done for him.
“Coach Bradley has been a great influence,” said Boudreau. “He's allowed me to come in and play a large part of this program. He's a selfless person. He's a hardworking person and he cares deeply about Tewksbury Basketball and obviously he is embedded into the Tewksbury Community. I'm really lucky to have coached with him and work so closely along side of him. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Bradley.”
There's a long list of others who feel the same way as Boudreau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.