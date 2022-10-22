TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey continues to thrive in the first season under first-year coach Jamie Bruno.
The Redmen extended their win streak to five games with victories over Lowell (3-2) and Haverhill (5-2) and now are as good as in to the MIAA Div. 2 State Tourney.
Tewksbury is 8-6 on a 14-game schedule, which means the Redmen need one more win or two ties in their last four games to clinch a spot. Tewksbury might have to do it the traditional way since the win streak and the 8-6 record has only got the Redmen to 31 in the Division 2 power rankings.
Bruno takes every opponent seriously, but one of the remaining four games is a make-up with Dracut, which Tewksbury beat in their initial meeting, 5-0.
"They (Middies) tied Lowell the other day," pointed out, Bruno. "They lost the first game (to Lowell) 3-0 and then they tied. They're tough and they are going to work, and they probably know we're looking for them."
Goals were difficult to come by in Tewksbury closer matchups, in the first half of the season. The Redmen would probably like to have back their back-to-back games with Methuen, which were both scoreless at the half, and eventually ended in Ranger victories.
Those days seem to be behind for the Redmen
"We are playing really well, we really are," said Bruno. "Offensively, we are really clicking right now. We are gelling really well and passing really well."
The Redmen have moved top offensive weapon Katerina Schille from midfield to forward, and she has responded with nine goals in the last four games.
"Kat is really having a good time, up top," said Bruno. "Alex Macauda, as well. Paige MacMillan got a goal, yesterday, so everybody is contributing."
Coming into these two particular games, Tewksbury had won both of the first games, 2-1. This time the Redmen led Lowell, 3-1 before settling for the 3-2 win, and they overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 before blowing by the Hillies to a 5-2 triumph, Monday night at Haverhill Stadium.
"Our defense, on the corners, has been much better," said Bruno. "Defensively we're not getting that many corners a game, an that isn't easy."
The defense is led by senior captains Abigail Mahoney, Olivia Ward and Rebecca Kelleher, and also features first-year junior Aislin Davis. All-Conference goalie Avery Della Piana has been holding down the fort in goal.
The Red Raiders also scored first on Friday, as have a few teams on the current win streak, but Schille had a big game for Tewksbury, supplying the scoring with a hat trick. Bruno is happy how the Redmen have bounced back in those situations.
"We come right back, and I think that says a lot about us as a team," she said. "We work hard, we put in the time, and I'm happy for them that they are getting the recognition. They deserve it. We're having a good year and they have put in the time in the offseason."
Bruno was especially pleased with Monday night's performance, where the Redmen came back twice in the first to take a 3-2 lead at the half, and then pulled away in the second half to a 5-2 win.
"If someone scores on us, we're not going to say, 'okay, that's it for us,'" she said. "We definitely bounce back. I'm never worried when someone scores first on us."
Schille tied the game at 1-1 and 2-2 in the first half. MacMillan gave Tewksbury a 3-2 lead at the half, and Macauda provided two insurance tallies in the second half.
"I'll always bet on this team, right here," said Bruno, at practice on Tuesday. "They work, and if you are willing to work and have the heart for it, I think you're going to do good things. I believe that."
Judging from the start of Tuesday's practice, the girls are enjoying the process, mixing hard work and laughter. It will be interesting to see how Tewksbury closes out the regular season.
"When you get the team to work together, and you get that kind of culture, I believe you will have success," said Bruno. "As long as everyone is on the same page. I do believe that."
The Redmen have a really busy week ahead, beginning with their regular season home finale, Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Doucette Stadium, against Central Catholic with results not known as of presstime. Friday, Tewksbury goes to Joe Walsh Field for a 4 p.m. start against North Andover. Saturday morning (10 a.m.), the Redmen will be on the road and challenge a strong Triton team.
