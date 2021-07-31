RAYNHAM – It's been exactly 25 years since the last (two) Tewksbury Summer Baseball All-Star teams advanced outside of Massachusetts tournament play, and last Thursday night, the Tewksbury 12's ended a fantastic run during these last few weeks, reaching the semi-finals of the 12-year-old 70' New England Cal Ripken Regional Tournament held at the RYBSA Complex.
Tewksbury took on a terrific Somerset-Swansea team for the fourth time in this summer and were defeated, 8-1, losing all four games to the talented club.
“(Somerset-Swansea) is just so deep,” said Tewksbury manager Steve DiPalma. “You have to throw the kitchen sink at them. Even the eight and nine hitters, you are throwing off-speed pitches just to keep them off-balance. There's no break with their line-up. We got off to a good start but they are a deep team. The (Tewksbury) kids hung in there until the end. It was a great run for sure.”
Tewksbury came out strong in the top of the first inning, scoring a run to take the early lead. Jake Cunha sent a hard line drive to center field, and Matthew Sherry tried to make a sliding diving catch but the ball hit the bottom of his glove and rolled out for the base hit. The speedster Cunha then stole second and third, before coming home three batters later when Cam Lanziero beat out an infield hit.
Somerset-Swansea then scored four runs in their first at-bat on an infield error, double, single and a two-run home run.
Tewksbury left a runner at second in the second inning as Kevin Andriolo singled and stole second. Before his at-bat, Lydia Barnes belted a long fly ball to the warning track in right field, but the scorcher was caught.
Then in the third, Tewksbury had the bases loaded with one out, as Mike Macauda, Johnny Pasquariello and Lanziero all walked, but the threat ended with two strikeouts.
Tewksbury pitcher Jason DiPalma really settled down after that first inning. His change-up was really effective, getting a lot of swings and misses. At one point, he retired 10-of-11 batters, including four strike outs and five infield outs. Second baseman Grayson Ryder, first baseman Brady Schofield (two) and shortstop Cunha made the plays in the field, while, Lanziero caught the lone ball that reached the outfield during that stretch.
“I thought (Jay) did pitch well,” said Manager DiPalma, who happens to be his dad. “That line-up is so tough. His pitch count was done so he kept going and he had a lot of swings and misses. He had a good change-up tonight. His fastball command wasn't that great but his change-up and curveball were, so he battled.”
In the bottom of the fourth, with two outs and the bases empty, Reid Ulmschneider was thrown out trying to steal third thanks to a nice throw by Macauda from behind the plate to Pasquariello, who made a great scoop and tag at the bag for the final out of the inning.
Somerset-Swansea scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead. Defensive replacement Jake Cave made a real strong play relaying the ball in on an extra base hit, while, Brendan Casey, Joe McGullicuddy and Hunter Holloway also provided strong sparks, either with strong contact at the plate or great efforts in the field.
The loss ended the Cal Ripken Tournament, which included finishing second in the state and then third in New England. The same Tewksbury team then went to Maine this past weekend for another tournament, and will continue to play in the Conway Tournament here in Tewksbury.
“We have had these kids now for four or five years. We didn't have Districts when they were eight and nine years old until we went to (the Cal Ripken tournament),” said DiPalma. “There were a lot of games in the district round where we were down a run or two and the kids were really resilient. Up two or down two (runs) they just fought every inning. There were a couple of games where they came back and they said 'let's just go get them'. That's a credit to them. Once we put the line-up card out there, we don't do anything. It's them. They are the ones who have to perform and they have.
“They are a goofy, close-knit group so we're going to Maine for a tournament, so it'll be fun for them and much more relaxing.”
Besides DiPalma, his assistants included Eric Ryder and John Pasquariello and then Ryan Pasquariello served as the team's hustling bat-boy and was given an award after the game for his efforts.
