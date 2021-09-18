TEWKSBURY – Much like we all saw with the New England Patriots, you really don't want a football team playing its best in week one. Rather you want to improve everyday, every game and by the end of the season, there's significant progress and hopefully the results turn in your favor.
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team didn't play its best game during Saturday's season opener against Danvers.
Before a packed house at the new Doucette Field, the young and inexperienced Redmen, as expected, made a handful of mistakes, but at the same time their opponent Danvers, executed a near perfect passing game, coming out of its Wing-T offensive plan completing 10-of-13 passes for 280 yards, which in the end was the difference in the Falcons coming away with a 35-18 victory.
“There were a lot of unknowns going into this game and there were a lot of first-time guys in that situation, so (today) was a good learning experience for everybody, for coaches and for the kids,” said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. “Now we know what we have and what we can build on and maybe there's certain things that will be going in a different direction and that's what it is.
“(The season) is a marathon and not a sprint. These guys are just going to have to rally and get back on the horse. Monday starts a new preparation for (Friday's game against Lowell) and you have to win one game to get on a roll and that's where we're at.”
Two weeks ago just hours before the team's second pre-season scrimmage, Aylward had penciled in Michael Sullivan as the team's starting quarterback, shifting the junior from his regular wide receiver spot to behind center Davenche Sydney. On Saturday, that wasn't the case as Danny Fleming was over center and running the offense.
“We had injuries in other places and we're still a small roster. We had an injury at wide out so if we kept Sully (at quarterback) the other option would have been to put a real young, brand new guy at that wide receiver's spot. I thought it was in the best interest of the team put Sully (as wide receiver) because he gives us a threat out there and Fleming is capable and can maybe do a little bit more in terms of running the ball inside, which we thought we were going to need to do and he did.
“We have a lot of inexperienced guys, who we are using now. They have one game under the belts so now they know what to expect in the next game. We just have to keep building on that.
“(Fleming has) done some quarterbacking in the past and he's probably had as much experience prior to this year as Sully, maybe more. It's just the situation that we are in and we're going to try to put the best combination of guys out there that give us a chance to win as much as we can. We're not going to look forward to next year or the year after. We're playing the games now so we want to try to win now and roll with the best that we think can give us the best opportunity to win that day and that's what we did. We're going to follow that up and do the same thing next week. It may not be the same guys, it's going to be whatever we think we need to do in order to win that day.”
Offensively, Tewksbury did some great things and then sputtered at other times. Junior running back Alex Arbogast (13 carries, 81 yards) showed off his track speed by scoring a pair of touchdowns, including a gorgeous 65-yard run, which answered Danvers' first TD, a 20-yard pass from Travis Voisine to Owen Gasinowski. Aiden Smith booted his first of five PAT kicks on the day, whereas Tewksbury went 0-for-3 in that department, having a kick blocked, another one missed and also fell short on a rush attempt conversion.
Ahead 7-6, Danvers extended its lead with 15 seconds before the first half break as Max Gasinowski was wide open behind the Redmen secondary and scored on a 48-yard pass giving the Falcons a 14-8 halftime lead.
“We just flat out have to get better there (in the defensive secondary). It's going to be a combination of coaching, personnel and guys who are getting reps at it in real time,” said Aylward. “We will scowl through this film as closely as we have any other and just try to get a better idea of what our best opportunity will be to fight for a win next week is going to be.”
Danvers continued that momentum scoring on the opening kick-off of the third quarter as Colin Kelter took it back 85 yards, making ot 21-6 after the successful kick. Tewksbury though, didn't fold. Fleming took the ensuing kick-off back 78 yards as he was taken down at the 10.
Two plays later, from the 8, senior lineman Nick Wilson shifted in motion to the fullback spot to a Power-I formation, but instead, Fleming handed it off to Arbogast, who went to his left and cruised into the end zone for his second score and cutting the deficit to 21-12.
With two scores in the first 50 seconds of the third quarter, the offensive frenzy continued. Four plays later, with Danvers on offense, Sullivan came up with a big hit, which forced a fumble and Sean Hirtle pounced on it giving the Redmen the ball back on the D44.
Six plays later, Fleming converted on a 1-yard QB keeper, and the kick failed and the Redmen were down 21-18 with 4:25 left in the third.
Danvers came right back and all but put the game away. They answered with a 6-play, 71-yard scoring drive, which included a 53-yard pass completion to Owen Gasinowski, who finished the day with five catches for 180 yards. That set up an 11-yard run by Kelter, making it 27-18 with 18 seconds left in the third.
Tewksbury was able to move the ball to the Danvers 35 after a 35-yard run by Fleming, but a 10-yard loss on a run, a QB sack and an incomplete pass forced the Redmen to punt. Danvers followed with a 6-play, 46-yard drive with Voisine scoring on a 1-yard QB keeper for the game's final TD of the day.
Of the ten completions for Danvers, eight of them went at least 14 yards, including 42, 48, 51 and 53 yards, whereas on the ground, there were only three runs of double digits of 13, 11 and 11 yards.
“Some of their big plays were pass rush, some were missed tackles, technique that we need to continue to work on, so we're going to keep on working and try to find the right combination of guys who can execute and give us a chance to win,” said Aylward.
The result was not what Tewksbury was hoping for – especially in the first game at the new field.
“This is nothing different from any other situation. You can only control the things that you can control,” said the coach. “These kids didn't necessarily create this. They are the ones who are on the team and have to play the games right now. They played good and I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win a couple of times.
“I think experience, when you have a team on the ropes on either side of the ball, you can follow it up better. So in situations where they didn't want to be on offense, you have to follow that up and finish and same thing when we were on offense, we ran a play, put them on their heels a little bit, so they have to smell the blood and get after it.”
Tewksbury will now try to get after their first win as Lowell comes to town for a Friday night contest starting at 7 pm. The Red Raiders were defeated by Billerica 35-14 in their opener.
This will be the first meeting between Tewksbury and Lowell since 2015. In that game the Redmen won 34-0 and prior to that were 21-0 and 21-14 wins in 2012 and 2011, while Lowell last won in 2010 in a wild 44-41 contest.
