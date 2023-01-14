BILLERICA - While the Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team didn’t beat visiting Lynnfield on Tuesday in Billerica, the team did take a few more positive steps in the right direction in a 42-33 loss to the Pioneers.
“They’re a good team,” Ram coach Samantha St. George said of Lynnfield. “They have some really great ball movement down low and we struggled to cover some of those big girls down low. It’s just one of those things we have to work on.”
The Rams (5-4), who lost 46-33 to Lynnfield on Dec. 30, led 16-13 late in the second quarter before the visitors went on a 18-1 run that didn’t end until late in the third quarter with the Pioneers in front, 31-17.
The Rams didn’t quit, using an 8-0 surge to cut the lead to six in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.
Lynnfield would stretch the lead back to 13 (38-25) with 4:30 to go, but Shawsheen went on another run, this one 8-2, to make it 40-33 in the late stages of the game.
Senior Lindsay McCarthy led Shawsheen with 14 points, senior Kerry Brown added 10 points and junior Lillian Dulong chipped in with three.
Lynnfield had several different players scored at least two points with senior Isabella George leading the way with 15. Junior Ava Gamache scored eight and junior Jaelynn Moon chipped in with six.
The Pioneers scored the first six points of the game and forced a Ram timeout and the break in the action helped Shawsheen, who outscored Lynnfield 9-5 for the remainder of the quarter.
Brown’s defense made a big difference.
“She had a bunch of steals,” said St. George. “She is really good at anticipating.”
She turned a steal into a layup to start the Ram scoring and another Brown steal led to two foul shots by McCarthy. Back-to-back assists by Brown on buckets by sophomore Fiona Rexford of Billerica and McCarthy cut the Lynnfield lead to 11-9 at the end of the first.
A jumper by McCarthy, a layup by Brown after a Dulong steal and a 3-pointer by McCarthy after a nice pass by senior Kiley McFadden put the Rams in front 16-13.
Lynnfield wouldn’t allow another basket for almost seven minutes as George and her teammates pulled ahead. George had eight points and an assist in the Pioneer run and Gamache hit a pair of jumpers.
Shawsheen got a spark from McFadden late in the third. After her shot was blocked, McFadden tracked down her own rebound and passed to Brown, who banked in a 3-pointer.
Brown added a layup on a pass from Dulong to end the third quarter with the Rams down nine, 31-22.
Dulong’s three-point play off a nice assist by McCarthy to start the fourth quarter would close the gap to six, but Lynnfield answered with three big baskets, a layup by sophomore Erika Pasquale, a three-point play by senior Maggie Ozanian and a steal and layup by Gamache.
Shawsheen made one final push.
McFadden scored on a put-back of her own missed shot, McCarthy converted a layup after a nice pass by Rexford and a Rexford steal led to a jumper by McCarthy to make it 39-31 with 2:10 left.
An outside shot by sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington made it 40-33 with less than a minute to go, but two George foul shots put the game away for the Pioneers.
Shawsheen had two close games last week, dropping a 42-37 decision against Essex on Friday before rebounding to defeat Cardinal Spellman at Shawsheen on Sunday, 49-42.
Against Spellman, the score was tied 12-12 after the first quarter and the Rams trailed 23-21 at halftime, but outscored their guests by a 13-5 margin in the third quarter.
Brown led Shawsheen with 19 points including eight in the critical third stanza while McCarthy had 14 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
McFadden (8) and sophomore Maddie Robitaille of Burlington (4) also had good games for the Rams.
Robitaille and Ferguson started against Spellman and Robitaille drew another start on Tuesday in the Lynnfield game.
In the Essex game, the Rams trailed 28-17 at halftime and 33-24 after three quarters before making it close down the stretch.
Brown had 18 points to lead Shawsheen while Robitaille and McCarthy each had six points, McCarthy with a pair of 3-pointers.
Rexford chipped in with four points.
Shawsheen is on the road for its next three games starting with a Friday trip to Wakefield to face Northeast Regional. The following Friday, the girls will visit Greater Lowell before a Monday game at Lynn Tech on Jan. 23.
