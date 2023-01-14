BILLERICA - Senior Mavrick Bourdeau suffered what could be a badly injured ankle in the early stages of Tuesday night’s game at Kipp Academy in Lynn and the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team lost a tight game, 56-50.
The loss dropped the Rams to 4-3 overall and leaves coach Joe Gore with quite a challenge in the coming weeks, finding the right combinations to fill in for the reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.
Even with Bourdeau, Shawsheen had its chances against Kipp as the game was tied at 48 in the closing moments before Kipp finished the game with an 8-2 run.
“We’re just not there yet,” said Gore. “We have a lot of growing to do as a team. There’s potential and it’s a long season, there’s still a long way to go, but we have to find some rhythm fast.”
Shawsheen jumped out to an 11-0 lead before Bourdeau landed awkwardly on his ankle after grabbing a rebound and suffered the injury to his ankle.
“That’s a tough one,” said Gore. “We need leaders. Now it’s time for next-man-up.”
Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington led the Ram scoring with 17 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. Breen, in fact, scored all of Shawsheen’s fourth-quarter points.
Senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington had 12 points for the Rams, all in the first half.
Last Friday, the Rams lost a 53-47 decision to North Reading. On Dec. 23, the Rams defeated the Hornets at home by 22 points.
This time, North Reading led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Rams methodically climbed back into the game.
Shawsheen cut the lead to three late in the game before North Reading eventually hung on.
“The good thing is, we never quit,” Gore said. “When we’re able to put four quarters together, we can be very competitive.”
Bourdeau led the Rams with 15 points, sophomore Franck Moron added 10 and MacLeod contributed nine
“It was too little, too late,” said Gore. “We came out flat and they wanted it more than us.”
Upcoming action for Shawsheen includes a Friday night home game against Northeast Regional at 6 p.m., a Monday afternoon home game against Essex Tech at 3:30 p.m. and a Wednesday night home game against Tewksbury High starting at 6:30 p.m.
“We have some good young players and we definitely have some talent,” said Gore. “We just have to get better and work harder.”
