TEWKSBURY-METHUEN – On Tuesday afternoon, the Athletic Directors of the Merrimack Valley Conference announced that the swimming-and-diving season will be moved to the Fall Season 2, along with football, cheerleading and unified basketball, with tryouts beginning in late February.
In 2015, Tewksbury joined up with Methuen for a co-op boys and girls swim-and-dive team which competes during the fall season. The Red Rangers have had great success, including winning back-to-back MVC Division 2 League and League Championship Meet titles.
Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin said that this was a tough decision to make.
“We tried very hard to make this work,” said Drouin. “It was a very difficult decision. We looked at obviously this being a risk of moving it to Fall Season-2, and I was dead against that since the start, but the ability to make this work just wasn't there.”
Drouin went on to give the reasons, “We have multiple (MVC) schools in the red right now, we weren't able to get consistent pool times and multiple pools were not willing to rent out pool time to teams that come from various communities and I understand that completely. It got to the point where only three of the eleven programs could move forward, so that's pretty obvious that this just wasn't going to work.
“This is the last thing that I wanted to do, but at some point you have to rip the band-aid off and move it to Fall Season-2. It was too big of a mountain to move and it just wasn't going to happen here in the fall.”
Last year five Tewksbury residents were members of the team including Lauren Countie and Callie Legvold, both have since graduated from TMHS. The holdovers, if they choose to return, would be senior Marykate Callinan and juniors Madeline Anderson and Ada Nicodemus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.