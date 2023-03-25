On the hardwood, the freshman boys basketball squad wrapped up one of their best seasons as of late. With a strong record of 11-9, that’s not the only factor head coach David Stein used to measure his team’s success.
“This was one of the best seasons our freshman basketball team has had in a while,” said Stein. “While having a winning record was nice, what made this season a major success was the development of several players who I hope in the near future will be contributing factors for our varsity team.”
After two important wins against top teams in the MVC, Stein only saw the confidence in his players increase, a trait that he sees as a key factor in the overall development of the program.
“We beat North Andover this year when Tyler Crawford hit a three-point shot with two seconds left, helping us pull out a win on the road,” he said. “Another memorable game was beating Haverhill in overtime early in the season. These two games really helped this group believe they could be successful.”
Crawford’s game winning dagger wasn’t the only moment that separated him among his peers this season.
“Tyler Crawford hit several big shots all year and plays with an edge. He is a leader and plays with a lot of grit, similar to his brother (Tommy),” said Stein.
Along with Crawford, Stein noticed two other players to make significant strides this season on the floor in Gabe Keskinidis and Ethan Martins.
“Gabe Keskinidis is a name you will want to remember,” he said. “Gabe was outstanding for us all season, being a key contributor every game. His skillset is very high, and he is far from reaching his athletic potential. He will be a player on our varsity team very soon, and he is an excellent shot maker (and) playmaker our team needs.
“Ethan Martins was the third player that truly stood out for our team this year,” said Stein. “He easily logged the most minutes of any player this year, and he plays very similarly to Mike Kelly, former varsity player for TMHS in 2020. Ethan improved significantly on the offensive side of the floor, and was consistently an excellent perimeter defender.”
However, Stein saw the entirety of the team develop throughout the season, including Drew Broderick, Marcus Ramos, Mike Roche, Jeremy Baziwe, Colin Durkin, Mike Devlin, Michael Colameta, Jayden Mwangi, James Holden, Jake Burns and Sean Kocsmiersky.
In the program’s ladder of development, Stein recognizes how important the sub-varsity teams are in order to ensure the stability of the program. Under varsity head coach Steve Boudreau, he knows his players will be in good hands next season.
“The best feeling for me is that Tewksbury is truly building a program under Coach Boudreau,” said Stein. “He is an outstanding coach as seen by his coach of the year award, but I never would have gotten an opportunity without him, and he is fully committed to making Tewksbury a winning program and it starts at the younger levels.”
JV BOYS HOOP
On the JV front, the success continued. After a 14-6 season, head coach Ken Duffett is proud of his group.
“The JV team had a very successful season in terms of wins and losses, especially considering the level of competition we face in the MVC,” he said. “This group of players gave themselves a chance to win almost every time out, only losing one game by more than three points.”
Because this year’s varsity roster was strong, the JV squad consisted of many talented players who got the chance to only develop their basketball skills further. With a graduating class of seven seniors on the varsity team, Duffett sees an opportunity for many of his players at the next level.
“Everybody wants to win games and it's definitely one of our objectives, but more important than the record at this level is preparing them to make the jump to varsity,” said Duffett. “The advantage of having a strong varsity roster like we did this year is that you end up with some very talented players at the JV level. There is a great opportunity for a few of these kids to move up and be significant contributors if they put in the work this off season.”
After dropping three of the first four games, the Redmen went on a 13-3 tear, using their early season setbacks as lessons the rest of the way.
“We got blown out by Westford, gave up a big lead against Lawrence, and came back from an early deficit against Methuen but couldn’t finish them off late,” said Duffett. “I think the team learned a lot from those early setbacks.”
Throughout the season, Duffett truly saw every player on the roster make significant strides, starting with Phil Lombardi.
“Phil Lombardi was a kid the staff recognized early on as someone with a skill set that could help the varsity and he spent time with both clubs this year,” he said. “He is one of the most efficient shooters in our program and a good finisher around the basket. He had a couple of twenty plus point games early in the season to help us be competitive while we were trying to figure things out.”
The early season woes appeared to be consistent throughout the whole roster. Once Sal Catanzano and Jaden Maxi adjusted to the physicality of the game at the JV level, they became primary contributors on a nightly basis.
“Sal Catanzano and Jaden Maxi were two of our primary ball handlers but they both struggled with foul trouble early,” recalled Duffett. “But over the course of the season Sal grew to become our best defender and Jaden was our most versatile player. Jaden is truly one of the most mentally tough players I’ve ever coached. He led us back from a double digit hole against a very good Andover team making big shots and nailing free throws late when the physicality of the game could easily have taken him out.
“Mason Veits stepped up (his) game as well,” said Duffett. “He was really our only true big and he did a great job defensively all year and contributed with a couple of big offensive nights including seventeen (points) against Lawrence.”
The Redmen were led by experienced players Noah Russo and Daniel Sullivan, who were able to lead the team both on and off the floor.
“It helped to have a couple experienced guys on the roster in Noah Russo and Daniel Sullivan,” said Duffett. “Noah is an excellent shooter that forces defenses to extend and Daniel was probably our most consistent player contributing at both ends of the floor every night.”
The Redmen also saw key contributions from Aiden King and Owen Caggiano.
“Aiden King was our only freshman on the roster and it was a luxury to be able to bring him off the bench along with Owen Caggiano to provide some instant offense,” said Duffett. “Caggiano is a rare player that has the ability to enter a game and immediately be able to knock down shots from deep.”
Although both Khai Hieu and Kallebe DaSilva were hit with injuries during the season, both players were able to battle through it.
“After a very productive freshman season, sophomore Khai Hieu struggled with an ankle injury for most of the season but played well defensively down the stretch,” said Duffett. “Kallebe DaSilva also battled injuries this season but finished the season with back to back strong outings against Haverhill and Chelmsford.”
With the depth of the roster, it was difficult at times to evenly distribute playing time, but that didn’t stop Zach Salvaggio and Andrew Ryder from being ready when their names were called.
“With so much depth it was difficult for Zach Salvaggio and Andrew Ryder to break through but both guys stayed ready every night and gave us solid contributions late in the season against Dracut and Chelmsford,” said Duffett.
Looking back on the season, Duffett is proud of the way his players fought every game and is excited to see what they can accomplish at the varsity level.
“After a slow start, it was impressive how this group was able to pull it together, winning our last six games and ten out of the last twelve,” he said.
FRESHMAN GIRLS HOOP
The boys teams weren’t the only sub-varsity basketball squads seeing results–with an 8-3 season, the freshman girls team enjoyed a successful season of their own.
“This was a group of freshmen willing to put in the time to get better,” said head coach Jamie Bruno. “They worked harder in practice to earn a better result in the game. They are a group that got better and better every single day because of their ability to listen and work on their game. If they continue to be coachable they can continue to have success at the next level.”
Although the Redmen were able to pull away with eight wins, Bruno believes one particular loss to Andover actually tells the story of her group.
“We may have lost this game but the score at this level does not always tell you the whole story,” she said. “Against Andover I felt that we proved how far we had come since the first game of the season.
“We hustled, worked hard, and never quit and to me that is what Tewksbury Girls Basketball at TMHS is all about,” said Bruno. “We executed our press at times, better man to man defense, and we were able to run our offense against a very strong freshmen team. This game will stand out to me most because of the growth I saw in our skills, and in our character.”
In the final game of the season, Bruno feels her team put everything together in a win over Lawrence.
“In this game it was an amazing team win,” she said. “I say a team win because of the amazing ball movement I witnessed from everyone on the court. Such a huge improvement from when I look back to our first game of the year. We had some players on the team who made their first baskets of the season and to me that is a sign of hard work in practice, and a never quit attitude.”
While Bruno watched every player develop in their own way over the course of their eleven game season, Layal Melki stood out to her as a high performer.
“She had more than a couple of twenty point performances this season,” said Bruno. “Not only is she strong offensively but she also is a very strong defensive player. She is a player that really pushes it in practice and I believe she will make an impact on this program in the near future.”
Melki wasn’t the only player to turn heads this season as Maya Paquette’s offensive contributions were seen on a nightly basis.
“Maya Paquette is another freshman who I believe has a bright future within this program,” said Bruno. “She has the ability to drive strong to the basket and also she can shoot the ball extremely well. She was averaging for herself about ten or more points a game for us this season.”
One particular player emerged as a vocal leader for the Redmen this season.
“Another player that really shined as a leader this season was Ryan Walker,” said Bruno. “I believe Walker is extremely coachable and will listen to make herself an even better player. She was always the one communicating on defense, and always the one to not be afraid to bring up the ball with confidence. She was also always driving strong to the basket. Her confidence and leadership qualities I believe will lead her to making an impact on the program.”
Ultimately, Bruno believes every one of her players can make an impact on the program, including Meghan Indingaro, Sophie Brewster, Nahla Elouahi, Allison Shpritzer, Riley Stevenson, Bridget Kelleher, Ariana Mclean, Riley Morrison, and Sophia Velloso.
“I do believe there are others on the team as well that with offseason work put in they can make an impact on the program as well in the future,” said Bruno.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
The success continued for the JV team, posting a 10-4 record under head coach Danielle DePierro.
“We had an excellent season,” she said. “The girls could (not have) worked any harder than they did. Everyday they came to practice with a lot of energy and never complained. We had such a fun season.”
After beating Concord Carlisle in overtime, DePierro knew what her team was truly made of.
“One game that stuck out to me was the Concord Carlisle game,” she said. “We won in overtime. It was (a) battle back and forth but we out-hustled them on every play. Every single player had an impact that night and (it) took the whole team to come together to come out on top.”
The Redmen were led all season long by captains Julia Moura, Paige Crowley, and Steph Mercurio.
“I can’t say thank you enough for the leadership they brought to the team on and off the court,” said DePierro of her captains.
When DePierro reflects back on the season, she knows it took the whole roster to be able to get to the ten win mark.
“We would have not had a winning season if (it) was not for all fourteen ladies on the roster,” she said. “The work ethic of each of these players is impressive. I can’t wait to see their basketball career grow.”
The members of the JV girls basketball team included Makayla Stovesand, Olivia Tryder, Sophia Cappiello, Erin Costello, Ella Macallister, Stephanie Mercurio, Claudia Melo, Paige Crowley, Alivia Ronan, Julia Moura, Vanessa Iandoli, Jamie Walker, and Chloe Mello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.