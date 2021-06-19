ANDOVER – Before the season started, first-year head coach Scott Wilson said that sophomore Ryan Cuvier could be a major star one day in track-and-field. Basically new to the sport, but with some much potential, Wilson felt as if with some experience and a little competitive fire, this kid's name would certainly be known soon.
Well it didn't take too long for all of that to happen.
On Saturday, Cuvier finished first in the high jump clearing 6-0, he also grabbed a third place in the triple jump with a mark of 40-08 and was part of the fifth place 4x400 relay race.
All in all, he combined to score 16.50 of the team's 68 points, helping Tewksbury finish in third place at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at Andover High School.
Cuvier’s busy day started with the high jump and before it started, he felt at unease – just tired and extremely nervous.
“I was (really nervous). Everyone here has done high jump before and this is my first year doing it. There was a lot of pressure on me and a lot of people were expecting me to win or at least get top three. And I didn't get enough sleep last night because I had to get a haircut and I had family that came over,” he explained.
He added that during warm-ups and his first few jumps, his legs felt heavy because he was tired. But after his second jump, he got a little extra boost of motivation.
“I felt heavy when I was jumping. My first two or three jumps felt like I was going to mess up or something,” he said. “Then there was a kid from Central Catholic and he was chatting with another kid and they were directly behind me. All they said was how the Central kid had this in the bag, he was easily winning this and I just looked at them and they just kept talking. Then I said to myself, 'OK, let me wake up here'. I stretched out a little bit and I saw six feet and I just flew over (the bar), so it feels good to win that.”
Cuvier finished as the champ, the only one to clear six-feet, while, four seniors followed him, all clearing 5-10.
“Ryan was really nervous going into the event. I love seeing that kind of compete come out of him, as we don't see that daily (from him). It's starting to come out in him,” said Wilson. “He cleared six feet on his first attempt and then he said, 'should I go for six-two because I have already won this thing' and we're like 'yeah give it a shot', so he had a really good day.”
Cuvier went on to take third in the triple jump and Wilson said that he believes that he and teammate Trevor Trodden have a great chance of taking the top two spots in this weekend's Divisional Meet, although his true calling seems to be in the high jump.
“I felt really good after I got six feet and then I tried six-two and I just kept messing up on it. I had it the first two times, but I just couldn't get my legs up enough. I'll be trying to get that next week. I would like to place in the top three (and advance to the All-States).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.