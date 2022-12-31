ROXBURY – Despite dealing with a depleted line-up with a handful of athletes out with the flu, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Track-and-Field team saw a number of strong performances in the season opener last Wednesday, but fell just short of beating Dracut, losing 48-46.
This was the first of six league meets at the Reggie Lewis Center where all of the league teams compete against one another, but scores as a dual meet against that day's opponent.
“The girls lost a tough one to Dracut but had a number of great performances in our first meet of the season. We had a number of athletes out due to illness, (which is) very common this time of year,and thus had to make some last minute adjustments. I’m really happy with how flexible everyone was and how they responded,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Junior Cassidy Paige was the star of the meet as she came through with 11.25 of the team's points. She won both the high jump (4-6) and the 55-meter dash (8.09) and was also part of the winning 4x400 relay team along with Emma Jensen, Ranai Elouahi and Kimsan Nguyen, who came in at 4:37.65.
“Cassidy Paige had a great day, she took first place in the high jump and dash and was on our 4x400 team that defeated Dracut. Cassidy had an ankle injury at the start of the season and missed a few practices but she is looking like she may be poised for a breakout season after playing well on the soccer field this fall,” said Cusick.
Overall the 4x4 relay team had a strong showing.
“Kimsan was doubling back from the 300, which is a really challenging double and ran great despite not feeling great,” said the coach.
Jensen was also first in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.06 and was second in the high jump clearing 4-6. Nguyen was also second in the 300 at 45.99.
“Emma Jensen took first place in the hurdles in a new personal record, took second place in the high jump behind Cassidy Paige, and ran the fastest leg on our 4x400 team,” said Cusick. “Emma has been doing a nice job as both an athlete and a great presence at practice. Fun fact: this is her first time actually running indoor track since her freshman year. Her sophomore year we had “Fall-2 and last year she was dealing with a hip injury and thus missed the entire indoor season.”
The other first place came from the 4x200 relay team of Lily Boucher, Julia Barletta, Alana Price and Reese Maniscalco, who came in at 2:06.17.
“The four of them took the win and gained some key points over Dracut,” said Cusick. “Julia Barletta had the fastest split on this team and looked great doing it. Similar to Emma Jensen, she has not done indoor since her freshman year due to injury and COVID and it was great to see her back out there whipping around the track. Julia also secured a third place team finish in the high jump.”
Barletta was third in the high jump clearing 4-4 and Boucher also picked up a third in the shot put throwing 22-01. She was right behind Delia Conte, who was second at 22-06.25.
“On the throws side, Delia Conte and Lily Boucher took second and third respectively against Dracut. Big kudos to these two for being such great presences in the throws group,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the scoring included Elouahi and Alejandra Segura taking second and third in the long jump at 12-00.50 and 11-08.50, and then Emalee Boyce and Olivia Millspaugh with second places in the 600 and 1,000 at respective times of 2:09.98 and 4:11.18.
Emmalee Boyce got herself some varsity points, as she finished second in the girls 600 in her first time ever running the event. Olivia Millspaugh also grabbed a second place finish in the 1K,” said Cusick. “Overall good first meet. Always tough to lose a meet by a handful of points, but I think we generally performed about as well as we could have for the first official meet.”
