WORCESTER – Heading to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning knowing that all eyes were on her to try to drive in the tying and winning runs from second and third base, Tewksbury Memorial High School sophomore Alyssa Adams wasn't having the best of days. She was 0-for-4, including striking out in her previous two at-bats against Kelly Colleran, the North Attleboro star pitcher, who after next year will be packing her bags to play at Boston University.
Quickly Adams got down in the count at 1-2. Colleran seemed to be too quick for the right-handed hitter, since after all she had 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of relief work.
Still Adams dug into the batter's box with total confidence in herself. Two earlier strikeouts didn't mean anything except numbers in a box score. What meant more was getting a little redemption – well big redemption in this case.
On the next pitch, she laced a waist high fastball past the third baseman and into left field, easily allowing Sam Ryan to score from third and pinch-runner Abby Tower to score from second base, for a walk-odd two-run double, which gave the No. 2 seed Tewksbury the 9-8, 9-inning come from behind victory over the No. 4 seed held at Worcester State's Rockwood Field.
“When you know that your team needs you, you know that you just have to come through,” said Adams. “Every single time I got an at-bat and didn’t come through, my teammates picked me up so I knew it was my time to pick them up. I knew I had two strikes, and there were two outs, and the winning run was on second base, I knew this was my time and I was bringing them in. I’m doing it for the coaches, I’m doing it for the team and taking us to the state championship game.”
In her first-at bat against Colleran, Adams struck out on a nasty change-up. The next time around it was the fastball, so the third time around, she thought that maybe the change-up would come while down in the count, but it didn't.
“It took me a couple of at-bats to final time her especially because they switched pitchers. Once I finally timed her, I knew (that at-bat) was going to be (the one that would win us the game),” said Adams.
That hit and the moments after with her teammates piling on top of her while screaming their heads off in complete joy, is something Adams will never forget for the rest of her life.
“We are a phenomenal team. I don’t know what I would do without them. They pick everyone up. Our team energy is just a ten out of a ten since the beginning of the season. It’s just crazy,” she said.
What's really crazy is that Tewksbury trailed 5-0 going to the bottom of the third, trailed 6-3 going to the bottom of the fourth, 6-5 going to the bottom of the sixth and 7-6 going to the bottom of the ninth and every time, the Redmen got up off the canvas.
“We are a better team when we are down because we have more fight and more energy in all of us. We say fire when we gather together and it really pumps us up. We knew once we said it that (last time in the bottom of the ninth), that we would get going,” said Adams.
Meanwhile before that walk-off hit, head coach Brittney Souza was coaching from the third base coaches' box. She has seen a different hero step up throughout the season, time after time again with a number of big hits to lead the team to other previous come from behind wins. This one of course is a tad bit different.
“The 14 kids we have on this team are all incredible kids and players. They deserve this more than any team I know because we don’t just rely on one player, we rely on all fourteen. We are a hard team to beat. We are the comeback kids. We just wanted Alyssa to put the ball in play. She hits for power and I was just thinking ‘give me a good swing’. I just wanted her to go down fighting and she did. She got some pop on her swing, and she delivered the game winning hit,” said Souza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.