BILLERICA — At times this season, it didn’t look like the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team was going to have enough to win their third consecutive CAC title.
No doubt about it, the Rams were playing well for much of the season, getting off to a 4-0-1 start. But a mid-season loss on their home ice at the Hallenborg Pavilion to fellow league favorite Essex Tech seemed to put a wrench into their plans for a three-peat, especially in such a shortened season where each game took on added significance.
While the loss to Essex may have slowed the Rams momentum, it certainly did not stop them, and last Thursday night at the Essex Sports Center, a late third period goal by senior forward Anthony Papa propelled the Rams to a 1-0 road victory over Essex.
The win earned them a tie for the CAC crown along with Essex, as each team finished with a 5-1 league record. The Rams finished 7-3-1 overall, outscoring their CAC opponents by a margin of 32-5 along the way.
Papa’s goal came on a great shot after a nice feed from freshman forward Chase Darcy with just over five minutes left in the game. Darcey took control of the puck in Essex zone off of a turnover and slid over to Papa coming from the Shawsheen bench from a line change.
The Rams held on from there, led by senior goalie Jared Palmer of Tewksbury who had 15 saves to earn the shutout, picking up the win in a game that they had been in control of most of the way.
“We played well and controlled the game from start to finish,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “We outshot them 33 to 15. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Once they did finally find the back of the net on Papa’s goal, it set off a wild celebration for the Rams, who had been feeling somewhat snake bit for much of the contest. Baker was proud of the way his team kept battling until they were finally able to get the game winner, and of course he was especially pleased with the win resulting in a share of the league title.
“It’s always great to get at least a piece of the title. Essex is a solid team. They are very well coached,” Baker said. “The entire game was frustrating because we controlled it and had nothing to show for it. But then, we killed off a five minute boarding penalty, scored the goal and then went back on the PK to end the game as well, so to win it the way we did was awesome!”
With another championship in their pocket, the Rams will now look ahead to next season, where as always, they will considered one of the league favorites. While the Rams will be forced to say goodbye to top scorers like Papa, as well as Sean Murphy and Connor Preble, both of Tewksbury, the Rams will return a strong core next season, many of whom saw playing time this season due to the unique circumstances of the season.
“Yes, we are losing a great group of seniors who I have had the pleasure of coaching for the past four years, but I am very confident that we will be in good shape once the puck drops next season,” Baker said. “We as a program battled through Covid with no shutdowns from December 14th. We practiced every day and had a great season. I am proud of the kids. I had the ability to carry a larger roster, so not only did the seniors get their time, we were able to get a ton of underclassmen time, preparing for next season.”
Among those players that will be counted on most next season will be the Darcey brothers, freshman Chase and sophomore Brady, along with junior defenseman Tom Sampson of Burlington, sophomore forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury and sophomore defenseman Kevin Ackerly of Wilmington.
And while they will lose the services of primary starter Jared Palmer in net, they will return three quality goaltenders in juniors Tom Dalton and Joey McLaren of Wilmington, as well as sophomore Aiden MacLeod.
