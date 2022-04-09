TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team launched their new season this week with a pair of widely diverging results.
In their season-opener last Friday evening, Tewksbury came away with a convincing 9-2 win over Lowell. It was a strong effort, particularly in the second half when the Red Men outscored the visiting Red Raiders by a 6-0 margin. Several days later, however, Tewksbury came crashing back to Earth, after Andover handed them a 14-2 defeat.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with how our team is playing at this early stage,” said Tewksbury coach Anthony Pontes, who evened at 1-1 overall. “With Lowell, we came out very strong and played well throughout the entire game. Today, I thought the offense played well through the first half, controlling the ball, but then the game eventually got away from us.”
Pontes was referring to a difficult second half, when Andover tallied 10 of their 14 goals. Leading the Warriors’ onslaught was Kieran Florio with six goals and a pair of assists. Teammates Ben Redlener and Matt Johnson had two scores apiece.
Tewksbury claimed a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first quarter on a goal from Braydon Aylward, his third of the young season. Aylward was sprinting straight up the middle, stick raised, and collected a precision pass from a trailing Dan Fleming. He made no mistake planting the go-ahead goal behind Andover goalie JJ Quill.
The lead was short-lived as Andover beat Tewksbury goalie Skyler Schieding 37-seconds later to tie it. The opening frame ended with the teams knotted at 1 but when play resumed, the Warriors went on a scoring tangent, reeling off three in the second to move into a 4-1 lead.
“We came out today, ready to play,” said Pontes. “I thought we played well through the first quarter and most of the second. Skyler was making big first half saves to keep us in it. But once they starting putting them in, it got into our heads and we didn’t keep our composure.”
The wheels came off Tewksbury’s game in the third as Andover added 7 to the bulging lead. Small victory, perhaps, but midfielder Cody Mercuri came up with a nice goal off one of the few Redmen fast breaks of the evening.
“That was a well-placed shot from Cody,” said Pontes. “Our scouting report said their goalie’s weak spot was at the hip and that’s exactly where he placed the shot.”
In the season-opener on Friday, Caden Connors contributed a hat trick to the Tewksbury cause, along with a pair of assists. Aylward and Jason Cooke each added two goals in the winning effort. Schieding shut out the Red Raiders in the second half.
“That was definitely a well-played game,” said Pontes. “We didn’t know what to expect from Lowell, especially after we learned a number of their key players transferred to Central Catholic. It was a special win for me personally because since I’ve been coaching for Tewksbury, we haven’t been able to beat them.”
Very quickly, Pontes has identified several aspects of the game that need to be addressed. Face-offs, for instance, represented a “big struggle,” as he described it.
“Obviously, a possession starts with the face-off,” said Pontes, whose squad managed only 4 of 19 draws with Andover. “If you can’t win your share, you’re not going to win the game. It’s especially important to win the face-off after giving up a goal. It’s a huge problem if the opposition scores and regains possession right away.”
Yellow flags were flying at Doucette Stadium, particularly during the fourth quarter when the contest turned decidedly chippy. Early in the game, the officials were awarding 1-minute penalties for the more typical pushing and slashing infractions. But down the stretch, several flagrant unnecessary roughness violations were whistled.
“We also had quite a few penalties against Lowell,” recalled Pontes. “Some of it is a result of keeping our sticks too low or too high. There were no cheap shots. One of those push-from-behind penalties was perfectly acceptable in my view. I’d rather take the call than allow what would have been a sure goal. I’m proud of our players. We showed a great deal of discipline by walking away from certain situations that could have easily escalated.”
Tewksbury will host Haverhill on Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.