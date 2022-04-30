BILLERICA - Kayla Mirisola has seen a little bit of everything during her four-year career with the Shawsheen Tech Softball team. From a freshman season where she and the Rams struggled to a 6-12 record, to the cancellation of her sophomore season due to COVID, and then a 4-8 record during last year's abbreviated season, the Tewksbury native, now a senior, has truly seen it all.
But she has also persevered through it all, including last season when she helped captain the team under the most unusual of circumstances. She is back as a captain once again this season, joining fellow seniors Sandra Watne and Ella Malvone, both of Wilmington, in that role. But things are much different this season, as Mirisola and the Rams are off to their best start in several years, at 5-2 on the young season.
Mirisola has been a huge part of that turnaround, as both a hitter and pitcher She is 2-1, with 19 innings pitched, 16 strikeouts, with a 2.58 ERA on the season, while at the plate, she is batting just .220, but she has a .400 on base percentage, and leads the team with nine runs scored. She also has four RBIs on the season, meaning that her hits have come at opportune times for her team.
“She has done everything I could have expected from her. She has kept her team in the three games that she has pitched so far,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “Kayla isn’t overpowering, but she has good movement on her pitches and keeps the ball down.
“In her one loss, we didn’t play very well behind her. We gave up four unearned runs, didn’t swing the bat very well, and still almost won. In fact, we scored four runs in our final at bat with two outs, and she plated the second of our four runs with a huge RBI single in the seventh.”
For Mirisola, her entire career with the Rams has been enjoyable, but this season has had a special feel to it, given the fast start the Rams are off to.
“I feel like the attitude of the whole team in general has been really high because we have a winning record and are doing better than the last couple of seasons, so I feel like that encourages everyone going into the next game or practice,” Mirisola said. “When we come to practice, we are always upbeat because we want to keep working hard and keep it going. Our team chemistry is so great.”
In addition to the team turning things around, Mirisola has turned things around herself. Like any player, she went through her share of growing pains as a freshman at the varsity level, both at the plate and in the pitching circle, but as Ialuna points out, her hard work and dedication to improve has allowed her to take her game to another level. And she has made these improvements, while still being the consummate team player.
“She has improved quite a bit since her freshman year. She was not consistently throwing her body into the swing when she first started. She was making contact, just not solid. She worked hard to improve on this, and her batting average improved almost 50 points her junior year,” Ialuna said. “She finished fourth in batting average on the team last year. Pitching wise, her ERA has gone from 5.00 in 2019 to 4.08 in 2021, and so far, 2.58 this year.
“When she is not pitching, she has been a consistent player in left field. I have heard that first base is her best position but her freshman year we had a shortage of outfielders. She stepped up, never complained, and did what was best for the team.”
Mirisola says that her experience playing at the varsity level, as well as her overall softball experience, which she has been playing since she was eight years old, has made a big difference in her breakout season this year.
“My confidence has definitely improved the longer I have played. I feel like if I am in a tough situation I have been there before, so I know what to do. Also, sometimes I will remember batters from previous years, so I will know if I throw her a certain pitch, I will get her out. That prior knowledge can be very helpful,” Mirisola said. “I definitely feel like it is a long time coming. I feel like everything I have been working so hard for is finally starting to show more. I think the satisfaction from us playing so well has already made a big difference this season.”
One of the biggest contributors to her success over the years has been her father, Nick Mirisola, who coached Kayla on several team, both on the youth and travel levels. His ability to get the most out of Kayla as a player has been invaluable over the years.
“My dad is my biggest supporter. He always has been. He was my travel coach also, and he pushes me harder than I push myself to help me improve and I appreciate everything he has done for me,” Mirisola said. “It has just made me an overall better player and a better person,”
Mirisola, who was also a captain for the Rams Volleyball team in her junior year, has taken great pride in her role as captain over the past two seasons with the Softball team, particularly in helping some of the younger players on the team in whatever way possible.
“I really think being the voice for the rest of the team is one of the most important things we do,” Mirisola said. “Sometimes a player might not know how to approach the coach themselves, so we can be an outlet to go to for them. As a captain, I like to be that outlet for my teammates, knowing that my teammate can confide in me. I also think it is important for us to help everybody being focused at game time. I am grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”
As a captain, Mirisola is also grateful for the opportunity to play for a coach like Ialuna, who values the opinions of his captains.
“Coach Ialuna is a great guy. He is very supportive of all of his players and he looks to us for guidance on how to help the team, which I think is important,” Mirisola said. “Instead of just assuming what is best for the team, he will ask his captains. He will come to us with what he feels is best, but he will ask us for our input as well.”
According to Ialuna, Mirisola, along with Watne and Malvone, have earned the right to give their input, and Mirisola has proven her value as a captain for two seasons now.
“Last year was difficult in so many ways as to where the team was so young, with only two returning starters and due to COVID,” Ialuna said. “It was a strange year and not the easiest year to be a captain, but she did a great job pulling us through. This year, she received the most votes for captain. She is an approachable person, and the team gravitates to that. She is also very supportive of her teammates.”
Mirisola who will attend UMass Amherst in the fall, and major in Journalism and Communications, is looking forward to seeing just how far the Rams can carry on their winning ways this season.
“I feel like we can definitely qualify for the tournament, so I am really excited for that, because it will be my first time qualifying for the tournament,” Mirisola said. “That is my goal, and our team’s goal. I definitely feel like we can do it.”
