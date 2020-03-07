MARLBORO – On Friday morning, 333 of the 380 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctioned high schools across the state met together at Assabet Valley High School where they approved a new plan of a statewide playoff system to take place starting in the Fall of 2021.
The idea has taken over two years to formulate, and members of the Tournament Management Committee, who consist of Burlington AD Shaun Hart as well as Jim O'Leary, Johanna DiCarlo and Sherry Bryant, presented their case in front of a packed group of athletic directors, principals and school administrators with discussion from various people who stood on both sides of the issue. Those discussions took several hours before the vote was taken and the new proposal passed, 193-140.
This new plan will totally alter the current system of high school playoffs in sports such as football, soccer, field hockey, ice hockey, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and lacrosse, while there's questions yet to be answered on sports such as track-and-field, swimming, golf, wrestling, tennis, gymnastics as well as those schools that offer skiing and rugby.
The current system which has been in place since 1978, will end in the spring of 2021. The new system will take place that fall. The primary changes will include:
• The state will be realigned to five divisions from the current eight.
• Team Tournaments will be conducted in divisions established statewide versus current system of North, South, Central and West sectionals;
• Qualifying criteria for the state tournament would be the top 32 teams in each of the five divisions, although there's a possibility that the smaller divisions will have 16 teams, will qualify based on Power Rankings. Those teams that finish with a .500 record or better, who don't get in by the Power Ranking System, will still get in and play preliminary round games. All games would be held at the home site of the higher seeds through the rounds of eight, and all state semi-finals and finals would be at a neutral site.
• The seeding will be done by MaxPreps.com, which is a power ranking website.
• The alignments will be established by sport committees using the TMC alignment guidelines; Granting of appeals does not necessitate rebalancing of divisions (moving schools down does not require other schools to go up).
The thought process behind the new proposal would be to have "true state champions" in each of the team sports, to avoid playing the same teams over and over again in the tournament, to get schools and divisions aligned properly with fellow schools having relatively the same amount of students, while it will also even out the playing field, meaning every team will play the same amount of playoff games to reach the state final.
Current flaws of today’s system includes in this year’s Division 1 girls basketball tournament, the North has 16 teams, the South has 15, while the Central has 8 and Western Mass has five. Another one is Division 3 Football teams play an extra game compared to all of the other divisions; Division 2 boys' and girls' soccer state championship game consists just of Eastern Mass teams; In boys' ice hockey, Central and Western Mass only have Division 3 and 3A, and not Divisions 1 and 2; In baseball, there's no Western Mass Division 2 bracket; and in volleyball, it's broken down to North and South which have divisions 1, 2 and 3, but Central/West is divided up to six different brackets.
The drawbacks to this new proposal is traveling as teams could take buses anywhere across the entire state – 190 miles long and 50 miles wide – for a state tournament game. The new proposal could also end rivalries between programs, who usually play league or close by towns so spectators could drop off significantly, or increase with the thought of playing against new teams.
Ron Drouin of Tewksbury, Ed Harrison, who holds the interim position at Wilmington (while the school's next AD Mia Muzio was on hand voting for Weymouth), and Al Costabile of Shawsheen Tech, were the three local Athletic Directors of the Town Crier readership, who were all on-hand and who all voted. Both Drouin and Harrison voted in favor of it, while Costabile voted against it.
Here's what the three of them had to say about their vote.
Ron Drouin: "I'm happy and I think this is a good step for Massachusetts High School Athletics. I think it levels the playing field and it gives more opportunity for championships. I think this is good for our program at Tewksbury High and I think it will allow us to be placed in a division with schools of the same size as us. It clearly squares up the football situation, and I think this will benefit a lot of our programs.
"The new numbers haven't come out yet, but off of our numbers (of students in our high school) from years ago, they still have us placed (in Division 2 for most of our sports) so I'm curious where we will be placed. We were previously placed off a 1,004 students (in the entire high school) and now we're down to 842, so I'm curious with the 162 drop that we have had over the last three years where that is going to place us. We may end up in Division 3 for some sports, but in the league that we play in, we should never have to worry about not getting a strong power ranking because of the strong conference we play in.
“I was all for this, I'm happy that it passed and I think it's a good move for Mass High School Athletics and Tewksbury Memorial High School.”
Ed Harrison: “In the beginning, I wasn't really sure if I was voting yes or no, because I had been gone (for three years) and I wasn't quite following the state tournaments and obviously now we have to. And with me being old school, I wasn't really sure if I was interested in this because I was swayed about that one problem or that one issue of not knowing where you are going. You could end up having a game in East Longmeadow or somewhere like that.
“But once I listened more and then once I started talking to our coaches (at WHS), I put it to them to see what their thoughts were and a few of them said the reason they like the idea of the statewide tournament is because in the last five to seven years, it seems like we're playing a team in the tournament who we have already played once, if not twice in the regular season. You can beat a team twice, but beating a team three times in a season is very tough. To me those are some big concerns, so I wanted to go to the coaches, get their input and see how they felt about it. I would say two-thirds of the coaches were for it. I look at girls ice hockey and we went to Falmouth (for our first round game last week) and it was the same way with lacrosse for many years.
“The one thing I really like about this is it's a true bracket, kind of like the NCAA (Basketball) tournament. If you look at our girls basketball team, they are in a 13-team bracket and to me that's not a bracket. That's the other side of the coin. We're going to see and obviously there will be more discussion, and more talk going on, so we'll see what happens.”
Al Costabile: “I think this is good philosophically as far as a change with the whole idea that you want to make something better. But what they are showing you, and I don't want to sound too philosophical here, but you can't see where you are going to be placed. They want to make eight divisions into five divisions, so how are you going to do that, not knowing which teams are going to be in which division? I think the issue is, you are buying something before you can see how it's actually going to affect you.
"With the vocational schools, (the TMC) did express that they will go to the previous ratio or the previous formula used to place the vocational schools. From that stand-point, that was good to hear. There’s been talk about having the vocational schools placed in a division lower, and the private schools placed in a division higher, but in some cases, one division is not going to be fair (for some schools on both sides). You have some real large vocational schools that are going to be placed with some very good Division 2 schools, but are really Division 6 schools when the playoffs come around. From that standpoint as an athletic director of a vocational school, you are telling me that you are going to take care of us, but can I see how? There's only five divisions and there used to be eight so it was easier to take care of people before.
"From a league standpoint, I can see how the smaller schools feel. They will be doing some unexpected traveling. That's another issue. They are talking about playing games from Thursday to Saturday, but at the same time, you are going to eventually have to play weekday games. If you are talking about softball or baseball and schools that don't have lights, and you have to travel a great distance, you are going to be taking kids out of school to travel to games. We do have a CAC Small School Division that is very concerned with the amount of traveling.
"Another question I have is what are they going to do with schools that start up new programs? Say for instance, you are in Division 4 and you start up a new program, is that new program now going to compete with the rest of the D4 teams? We are fighting that now with our girls hockey program. We get in situations where it's very difficult for us, so what's going to happen those schools that start up new programs? I don't know. I just think there is a lot more to understand. They did a heck of a job and they are on the right track, and I know we have to tweak something because nothing is perfect. I'm still not sold."
Costabile also echoed many sentiments that many other AD's, coaches and fans expressed which is MaxPreps handling the Power Ranking system, and the many questions that goes into that formula. He also reiterated the full respect and admiration for those who took up two years of their lives to put this entire plan together with hopes of making it better for all kids throughout the entire state.
"I have to tell you though, what an amount of work (The TMC) had to put in to this," he said. "There was a lot of thought that went into this and a lot of work that went into this so everyone who went to the microphone mentioned that so sometimes you need to have faith in the group, too. It wasn't something that was thrown together. That's for sure. So no matter how this turns out, you have to commend the people that put the effort that they put into this.
“Clearly the people who put this together spent two years on it. The board was made up of coaches and athletic directors, who all had strong athletic backgrounds and strong administrative backgrounds. At some point you need to start having some faith, but at this point you just don't see how it affects you personally. Everything is open to criticism, but this was obviously something that a lot of people wanted to see changed. It's just hard when you don't know how you are going to directly affected by this.
"I'm complimentary of the effort, but I just wished they said 'we know that you all have questions of how we're going to make eight divisions into five, so here's an example' and I think had they done that, it would have helped a lot of people in the small divisions and out West. I know Western Mass is worried about this, especially with the smaller schools.
"I am in favor that there should be some change with the current format, so I don't know if that's tweaking the system or coming out with a new system, but I think change was the one component that everyone had. Like I said, my vote may have changed if I saw where Shawsheen and the other schools from our league are going to be placed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.