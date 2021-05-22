BILLERICA – There is probably no better way for a baseball team to set the tone for a game than by jumping on top of their opponent early on, especially if you are on the road. It doesn’t exactly take a baseball expert to figure that out but it’s one thing to know it, and of course an entirely more difficult thing to actually do it.
In the early going of the season however, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team is starting to make a habit of doing just that, jumping on top of their opponent quickly, and letting their pitching and defense do the rest. This past week was no exception, as the Rams rolled to a pair of blowout wins last Thursday and Friday over CAC Large School rival Greater Lawrence, routing the Reggies by a score of 13-0 last Thursday on the road before coming back the very next day to take a 14-4 victory on their home turf.
With the perfect week, the Rams also remained perfect on the season, improving to 4-0.
Last Thursday, the Rams got three runs in the first inning and another six in the third to break the game open en route to their 13-0 victory. The Rams started the game by scoring three runs in the top of the first. Senior Cam Rich belted a deep sacrifice fly to center to score one and Ben Powell smacked an RBI-single to right to score another. Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy will of course take the wins however the Rams can get them, but getting off to a good start the way they did Thursday sure makes for an enjoyable afternoon.
“We’ve been able to do that in our first two road games, getting up early and scoring some runs in the first inning,” McCarthy said. “We love to be able to do that as a team. We love to put the pressure on the opposition before they even come to the plate – it sets a nice tone for us and allows our pitchers and defense to settle in. Our bats have been aggressive early in the games and that is something we work on as a team and program.”
Senior pitcher Chris Disciscio was once again the recipient of the Rams offensive outburst, just as he had been in the team’s season opening 13-3 win over Essex the week before, but regardless of the support he is getting, Disciscio continues to pitch well on his own, and Thursday was no exception, as he allowed only four hits in earning the victory.
“We have been getting solid pitching from our two starters (DiSciscio and Ben Powell). And the defense has played real well behind them too,” McCarthy said. “The two starters are hitting their spots, mixing up their pitches, and working efficiently in the early going. It’s been great to see.”
Shawsheen broke things open in the third inning by scoring six runs. The knockout blow was dealt by sophomore shortstop Mavrick Bourdeau when he cleared the bases with a three-run triple continuing what has been a torrid start to the season for him after a huge opening week against Essex.
“Mavrick’s been a nice addition for us this year. He’s settled into the everyday shortstop role and is batting early in the order for us,” McCarthy said. “He’s a real gamer and is not playing like a typical sophomore at this point in the season – he’s playing like a seasoned veteran out there, which is tremendous to lean on.”
The Rams were also led offensively in this win by senior Connor Maguire and Junior Owen Duggan, who like Bourdeau have been swinging a hot bat in all four Rams games this season.
“Those guys have been on base for us every game, scoring a bunch of runs, and knocking guys in on a steady pace,” McCarthy said. “We’ve had some nice balance up and down the lineup so far this year.”
On Friday, the Rams once again got off to a fast start offensively, but the score stood tied at 4-4 after three innings. The Rams however, continued to hit the ball well for the rest of the game, scoring twice in the fourth, four in the fifth and four more in the sixth. Senior righthander Ben Powell, meanwhile, shut down the Reggies the rest of the way, picking up the complete game win while allowing six hits and striking out seven.
Duggan once again had a big day at the plate, with three hits, four RBI and a run scored, while junior Shane Costello of Wilmington had two hits and four RBI, including a bases clearing triple in the sixth inning. Senior Spencer Sullivan also had three RBI and two runs scored for the Rams, while Disciscio got the job done at the plate this time around, scoring three runs to help the Rams cause.
The Rams will be back in action this Thursday and Friday as well, with a pair of home games against CAC rivals Mystic Valley and Lowell Catholic, before hosting Whittier next Monday.
“We are excited to keep playing and see how much better we can get this year,” McCarthy said. “We’ve gotten off to a good start at 4-0, but we’ve made some mistakes, and no game was perfect. If we put some things together in the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see how we can do as a team.”
