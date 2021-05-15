BILLERICA – It is very early in the season, but the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team has already shown themselves to be a very resilient group. After suffering a heartbreaking 13-12 defeat to defending CAC champion Mystic Valley in their season opener on Saturday at Shawsheen, the Rams had to travel to face the same team on Monday for a road game, with memories of the season opening loss still fresh in their minds.
But rather than being discouraged or intimidated as they hit the road, the Rams were instead motivated, and turned that motivation into a 17-11 win over their nemesis, who had narrowly edged them out for the league title last season.
The Rams were led on Monday by a remarkable eight goals from senior attack Devin Sweeney. Sweeney also had three tallies in the season opening loss on Saturday, and coach Alex O’Reilly has been amazed with her level of play to this point.
“Devin looks so good this year,” O’Reilly said. “She has always been a great student athlete, and lacrosse is in her blood. She has been playing since elementary school, and she plays for Laxachusetts and plays all summer long. That has set her so far ahead of everyone else, and she deserves it. Nobody has to tell her to work this hard, she just does it on her own.”
Sophomore Kerry Brown added four goals for the Rams in Monday’s win, after also tallying three on Saturday. Unlike Sweeney, Brown joins the Rams this season without a lot of experience, but she has not let that hold her back.
“This is Kerry’s first season playing high school lacrosse, but she is very confident in her ability,” O’Reilly said. “She doesn’t hesitate, like a lot of new varsity players might have. She picks things up quickly and she is not afraid to take a risk.”
Sophomore Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury is another newcomer to the varsity program, but she has also stepped into a key role very quickly, scoring three goals in Monday’s win after scoring twice on Saturday.
“Kiley kind of reminds me of Devin when she started,” O’Reilly said. “She doesn’t want the glory. She is always looking to find her teammates instead. And that is great, but she also needs to have confidence in herself and in her ability and know that she can do it herself. She just needs that extra little but of confidence. Everybody else knows she can do it, but she has to know it herself.”
While the Rams had plenty of offense, they also got some big saves in net from goalie Jenna Johnson, who had ten saves in Monday’s win.
“Jenna was really great today (Monday),” O’Reilly said. “One of our defenders, Sarah Comeau is kind of our leader on defense, but Jenna is getting more and more confident and she is doing great back there. She is doing a great job of learning to play the position and she is only going to get better.”
Just as Johnson has improved and taken a step forward, so has the rest of the team, which has caught O’Reilly a bit by surprise given the limited practice time at the start of the season, as well as the number of new players.
“I am just so taken aback by how well we have meshed together despite not having much time to play together,” O’Reilly said. “Right now we are meeting expectations, but as I told the girls, the next step is to surpass those expectations. I am happy that we seem to be headed in the right direction. The wins will come if we just keep working together and having fun and enjoying our season.”
WRESTLING
The Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team got their season off to a fast start this past week, earning a hard fought 39-24 win over CAC rival Greater Lawrence Tech on Saturday in the first wresting match ever at the newly dedicated Mark Donovan Gymnasium, named in honor of the long time and current coach of the Rams.
This was a back and forth battle throughout the contest, with the teams trading leads early on before the Rams took over down the stretch.
Starting a 152 pounds, Shawsheen jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on a win by fall by Frank Foti, who pinned his opponent at the 3:59 mark. Shawsheen extended their lead out to 12-0 on a pin in just 11 seconds by Devin DeLuca at 160 pounds and then 15-0 on a 5-3 decision by senior captain Diondre Turner of Tewksbury at 170 pounds.
Greater Lawrence would bounce back, however, taking the next three matches, (182, 195 and 210), all by pin to suddenly take an 18-15 lead. Senior Xavier Santiago righted the ship for the Rams at 285 pounds, pinning his opponent at the 2:20 mark to give Shawsheen a 21-18 lead which they would never relinquish.
With No Contests declared at both 106 and 113, the score remained 21-18, and when Joe Woodward won his match by forfeit at 120 pounds, the Rams extended their lead to 27-18.
Lucien Tremblay pretty much sealed the win for the Rams with a pin in just 15 seconds at 126 pounds, making the score 33-18, although the Reggies did get a glimmer of hope with a win by pin at 132 pounds. That glimmer was quickly put out by Austin Dube, who won by pin in just 25 seconds at 138 pounds to make the score 39-24 in favor of the Rams, and that is how the match would end after a No Contest at 145 pounds.
BASEBALL
The Shawsheen Tech Baseball team picked up a pair of big wins in very different styles to open their season this past week. The Rams kicked off their season last Friday afternoon on the road with a 13-3 blowout of Essex Tech last Friday, before coming back the very next day and winning a 2-1 pitcher’s duel at home against the same opponent.
In Friday’s season opener, the Rams were led on offense by junior Owen Duggan, who had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Meanwhile, senior Connor Maguire and sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau each had one hit, two RBI and two runs scored, while Adam Kearns had a base hit and three RBI on the day. Shawsheen scored five runs in the top of the first to set the tone for the day.
“This was a great way to open up the season after a year off,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “It was great to see a number of guys contributing in this one. We got some good pitching and defense. Then, some timely hits when it mattered most. Lots of guys got on base that day, everybody stepping up when their number was called on. It was a total team effort on that win to start the season”
Senior Chris DiSciscio went five innings to pick up the win for the Rams, allowing six hits and striking out two.
“Chris was spotting his pitches well that afternoon. He was able to keep hitters off-balance and mix things up on Essex,” McCarthy said. “It was great to jump out on top to start the game, scoring five runs in the top of the first. That always is a nice gift for any pitcher – to be able to go out there and pitch with a lead with a solid defense behind him. Chris did what we needed him to do that day.”
Senior pitcher Ben Powell also did what the Rams needed him to do the very next day, albeit under much different circumstances, throwing a complete game six-hitter while striking out three batters.
“This was Ben’s first varsity game experience, and he came out ready to compete. We got into some trouble in the first inning, with bases loaded and nobody out,” McCarthy said. “But Ben and the defense stepped up big and got out of it without giving up a run. Then, we had some momentum and some confidence. From then on, Ben settled in nicely and had a real solid outing for the complete game win.”
Kearns, the Rams senior catcher, once again stepped up offensively for the Rams in this one, with an RBI single to score Bourdeau in the bottom of the sixth inning for what would prove to be the game winning run.
“Adam had a real nice two games to start the season. He is a tremendous leader for us both on and off the field,” McCarthy said. “He was on-base for us all day on Friday. Then, coming up huge for us with that RBI single in the sixth inning to take the lead on Saturday was big. He’s been doing it all for us this year.”
Essex had jumped on top in this one with a run in the top of the third, but the Rams got the run right back in the bottom half of the third to tie it back up. That run was scored when senior Connor Maguire smoked an RBI double to left/center gap to score Shane Costello of Wilmington who had reached on a walk to start off the inning and then stole second base.
SOFTBALL
A great pitching performance by junior Sandra Watne of Wilmington was not enough to lead the Shawsheen Tech Softball team to a win in their season opener on Tuesday afternoon, as they suffered a 2-0 road loss to Lowell Catholic.
Watne struck out seven batters, allowing only two hits, while walking one batter and allowing just two unearned runs. She kept the Lowell Catholic batters off balance most of the day as the Crusaders hit one ball out of the infield.
The Rams, however, could get nothing going offensively, as they were limited to just one hit, a single by Brooke Carlquist in the fourth inning.
“That was a tough one to lose,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “We just didn’t get the hits when we needed them. We were definitely nervous and it showed. Hopefully we can rebound Thursday.”
As Ialuna mentioned, the lack of the big hit is what cost the Rams in this one. While they were unable to get many base hits, they did walk seven times and had base runners in almost every inning, but they ended up stranding eight. They made it interesting in the top of the seventh getting two runners on, but they were bitten by a bit of bad luck as Watne hit a line drive to centerfield that was caught to end the game.
Lowell Catholic had scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, giving them just enough offense to pull out the win. The teams will square off again on Thursday afternoon, when the Rams will play host to the Crusaders.
