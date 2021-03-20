Over the course of this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling teams, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s, the 1974-'75 boys hockey season, the wrestling teams from 1975-'76 team as well as the '76-'77 team, 1982 girls basketball team and below is a look at the boys track teams from the mid 1990s.
TEWKSBURY – The mid to late 1990s were a special time at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The amount of Hall of Fame type athletes, teams and coaches were off the charts, much like a handful of years ago when the teams were exploding with league, sectional and state championships.
Besides the success of the football, boys hockey and girls cross-country and track-and-field teams, the boys track team had an absolutely incredible run throughout the entire decade.
In outdoor track, the Redmen won eight straight MVC Division 2 titles from 1990-'97 and also won three Class C Eastern Mass Championship titles in 1994, 1995 and 1999. During the indoor track season, Tewksbury won league titles in 1990, '91, '95 and '96, and Class C titles in back-to-back years of 1995 and 1996.
All of that winning was done under then head coach Steve Levine and assistant Bill Piscione. The two combined to win nine Eastern Mass Championship titles with five coming in those aforementioned years. Back in 2011 when Levine retired, he was asked about those titles.
“I don’t have any (state championships),” said Levine. “I got my state championship when I was back at Natick High School. I got a New England Championship when I was in college and that’s when I won. The kids won the (nine) state titles. It’s the kids. You’re there to mentor them, coach them, encourage them and bring them up when they are down. They still have to go out and do the job. Bob Aylward doesn’t win football games, Brian (Aylward) doesn’t, Ronnie Drouin doesn’t win baseball games, and I don’t win track meets. If the kids don’t want to play for you, they aren’t going to play. If the kids have a losing mentality and you don’t do anything about it as a coach, it’s not going to happen.
“All we do as coaches is we try to guide the kids in the right way, give them advice on how to play better and coach them the best way that we can. If we don’t know something, then find out or find someone who knows it better. The kids have to go out there and win. They are the ones who win, and we are the ones who lose. If we lose, we’re the ones who have to figure out why we lost.”
During the 1993 indoor track season, Tewksbury captured the league title with a 76-69 win over Methuen. Jay Mackey won the 880 with a time of 2:00.8 and Hall of Famer Ryan McNeal was a triple winner, taking the triple jump, high jump and 330-hurdles. It was McNeal, who was the most dominating track athlete in the early 90s before Dan Clark took over that title in the mid 90s.
“Dan Clark is one of the best track-and-field athletes to have ever come out of TMHS. Clark and Ryan McNeal can win a track meet by themselves,” said Levine during the 1995 outdoor track season.
During the 1994 spring track season, Tewksbury didn't have any first place finishes at the MVC Championship Meet, but a week later had two which led the Redmen to the Class C Title. At the MVC Meet, Clark established a new school record in the 400 with a time of 49.9. Tom Keating (pole vault) and Hall of Famer Mike Torode (200) took home second places, Matt Kenney was third in the triple jump, while taking fourths included Rob Reposa in the discus, Dan LeBoeuf in the mile, Kevin Andriolo in the two-mile and the 4x400 relay team of Russ Crochetiere, Reposa, Matt Adams and Clark.
A week later, Tewksbury was able to capture the Class C Title thanks to a couple of first places with captain Kenney winning the triple jump at 44-2 and captain Reposa winning the javelin, throwing 131-3.
The 1995 outdoor season was one to remember – talk about an absolute loaded team, Tewksbury had that. The Redmen won the Class C Meet with 95.5 points, which was more than any other team in any of the other Eastern Mass Divisions, and it was also 7.5 points better than Bishop Feehan, who throughout the next seven to ten years, became Tewksbury's biggest rival at the state meets.
Clark led the way with an incredible day. He won and set the school record in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 38.6 seconds. He was also a part of the school and meet record 4x400 relay team along with Torode, Tom Andreason and Dan Fitzgerald, who had a combined time of 3:23.6. In that race, Clark had a split of 48.7 seconds.
Also setting a school and meet record was the 4x800 relay team of Andy Beasley, LeBoeuf, Andriolo and O'Connor, who finished at 8:12.4.
O'Connor also broke a record in the 800 with a time of 1:57.8, and Fitzgerald was third in the same race with a time of 1:59.3.
Also contributing that day included third places from LeBoeuf in the mile, Jeff Parker in the pole vault, Jon Bombach in the shot put, while John Kinnon (triple jump) and Pat Daykin (110 hurdles) also grabbed sixth places. The 4x100 relay team of Andreason, Matt Seagren, Parker and Adams swiped a fifth.
The following week Tewksbury finished third in the entire state – finishing behind New Bedford and Weymouth at the All-State Meet. Clark had another monster day as he set a new state and school record in the 300-meter hurdles and was part of the first place 4x400 relay team, which re-broke their school record of 3:22.6, which still stands today. The 4x800 relay team shattered its previous school record by eight seconds, with a time of 8:04.4, which still stands today.
George Rodgers placed seventh in the shot put throwing 48-3 and LeBoeuf was eighth in the mile at 4:30.8.
“I look back at those state titles and I’m just so happy for the kids,” said Levine back in 2011. “I’ve seen so many titles over the years from so many teams and coaches. But in the end, it’s the kids who are winning and they are winning because they know the coaches are there for them and will always be there for them. I haven’t won anything, but I feel really good when they kids do win.”
That they did, a lot.
*Depending on space availibility, over the next few weeks we plan on re-running the Boys Hockey team’s state championship stories from 1995 and 2011, this marking the 10-year anniversary, as well as the TMHS/Methuen High Girls Hockey team’s state championship from 2019, along with the Boys Hockey team’s ride to the state final that same season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.