WEST SPRINGFIELD – In the beginning of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team struggled for wins, and part of the problem was the Redmen couldn't get any timely hitting.
After a month of games where it was the complete opposite with the Redmen getting timely everything as part of their 9-2 end of the regular season fun-run, the early season blues came back to haunt them one last time.
On Tuesday afternoon, after being on a bus for two hours, the No. 17 seed Redmen traveled to take on the No. 16 West Springfield Terriers in the first round of the 32 teams in the Division 2 state tournament. The Redmen managed just three hits, but stranded nine runners as they couldn't take advantage of the eight free passes that were given by the three Terriers' pitchers, who combined for the shut out.
On the flip side, West Springfield score a run in the first inning, which is all they needed, before padding the lead with five more off in the bottom of the sixth coming off three different Redmen hurlers.
The loss ended the season for Tewksbury with an overall record of 10-11, a Far Cry from the 1-8 start through the first nine games. West Springfield moves on and faced No. 1 seed Milton on Wednesday, just 24 hours after the win over the Redmen.
"It was real tight going to the bottom of the sixth. We hung with them and they got to (pitcher) Kodie (LeGrand) a little bit towards the end (of his outing)," said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau. "You could tell just from their infield-outfield warm-ups and they the way they carry themselves, that they are a good baseball club and it was going to be a dogfight. I know it's a cliche but it's a game where you tip your cap to the other team because on this day they were the better team."
Tewksbury had a golden chance to get on the board right away. Aidan Crogan led off the game with a walk and two batters later he advance to second on a single by junior Michael Sullivan. Two batters later a walk loaded the bases, by a fly out to center field ended the threat.
West Springfield did get on the board in the home half behind a single, a groundout moving the runner to second, and then another single. After that, Tewksbury pitcher Kodie LeGrand was terrific over the next four innings, giving up just one single to the lead-off hitter of the third inning but he was erased after Tewksbury pulled off a nifty defensive double play. Garrett Daley sacrificed the runner over to second, but he went off the bag too far, got himself into a rundown and was eventually tagged out.
Tewksbury let two free passes go to waste in the third, and then in the fifth with one out and the bases empty, Crogan walked but was thrown out trying to steal. The next two batters walked which led to the starting pitcher Max Jreaswec coming out of the game for southpaw reliever Chris Torres. He struck out the final batter to end the threat, and ended up retiring all five batters he faced before a second reliever finished off the seventh, with Tewksbury again stranding two runners.
Before that top half, the Terriers opened things up by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth on a single, triple, squeeze bunt, a double and two singles. LeGrand ended up pitching 5.1 innings, giving up five runs, but only one before the sixth.
Defensively, outfielders David Miller and Blake Ryder both made great catches.
The Redmen will be losing four players off this year's team, starters Aidan Crogan and David Miller and reserve players Andrew Della Piana and Logan Auth.
“Andrew Della Piana didn't play every game, he came up in a few big spots for us. If we needed a bunt, he was kind of our bunt specialist,” said Monbleau. “He had a real nice safety squeeze against Lowell and there were other times throughout the season when we needed a bunt and he came through. He was a role player for us and he was very valuable to us in that role.
“Aidan is just a dog behind the plate. He was a menace on the base paths. Everybody is a part of the puzzle of our success that we've had and he's been a huge part of it as well. He ran the bases well, he ended up being a great lead-off hitter for us, especially in the second half of the season we got him into that spot and he adopted it and had great at-bats for us. He did his job as a lead-off hitter and a captain.
“David is another captain for us. He's a real quiet guy, who goes about his business. He's kind of a lunch pail, hard hat kind of guy and you love to have guys like that because they come to work. He's a good example for the younger guys.”
All of the starters except but Crogan (catcher) and Miller (left field) return next season, giving Tewksbury a lot of hope that the experience can push them to the next level.
“We are excited about next year as we do have a lot of guys coming back, minus the four seniors,” said Monbleau. “We'll need to reset and the guys started last week already talking about their plans for playing some ball in the summer. They are already chomping at the bit, wanting to get better.
“Dylan Paulding and Michael Sullivan, and I may be missing someone, but those guys got reps in last year's state tournament game so next year the game should not be as fast to all of the returning kids. They know how hard you have to compete and how hard you have to prepare in order to be successful in (the Merrimack Valley Conference) and in the post-season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.