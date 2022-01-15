TEWKSBURY – Back in December of 2018 when the Town Crier published the team preview for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team, head coach Derek Doherty was excited about having six incoming freshmen on the team, who he said could all play. That indeed was true as the six of them helped the Redmen reach the state championship game, losing at the TD Garden to Canton.
Of those six included defenseman Caden Connors, who according to Doherty, really stuck out during tryouts that memorable season.
"Caden Connors is as smart of a hockey player as you can be," said Doherty at the time. "He is poised, he makes good decisions, he can beat the first guy (to the puck) and he's just a good player. I think he's going to have a real good career with us."
Perhaps Doherty should look into getting into fortune telling as Connors indeed has enjoyed a fabulous career. This past week, Connors helped the Redmen defeat Lincoln-Sudbury 5-1 and then Lowell 8-0. He netted a hat trick and added two assists in that win, and no one knows when the last time a blueliner registered five points in a game.
He combined for 4 goals and 2 assists in the two games, giving him a team leading 7 goals and 5 assists in 6 games – and he's a defenseman.
“He's such a great leader on and off the ice. Caden sets the tone out there. He sees the ice so well, he makes really good decisions (with the puck),” said Doherty. “He is patient and he makes things happen. He makes guys miss (him with contact). He knows when to curl this way or when to curl that way and he finds the open guy (with a pass). Did you see the penalty kill (with his long pass to Jason Cooke?). I mean, come on! And boy Caden can put the puck right on your stick.
“He's an excellent skater and he has also a real good (defensive) partner in (Nick) Dicioccio. We have the luxury of being able to have Caden use Caden those skills because he has Dicioccio back there with him. That's a great tandem.”
Throughout his three-plus years, Connors has indeed had great defensive partners who have really helped him grow and develop as a player. Dicioccio is just like the others he worked with, extremely defensive minded, consistent and quite talented.
Connors is also that way. His strengths include being a tremendous skater. His quickness allows him to rush the puck or jump into the offensive end more so than the others. He's a smooth skater with strong stick-handling skills, while he's strong on his stick, physical, can pass and move the puck either on 5-on-5 situations and especially on the power play.
He currently has 22 goals and 37 assists in his three-plus seasons.
“I've had some really, really good defensive partners over the years whether it was Mike Arsenault my freshman year, Tom Barbati my sophomore year and (now with Nick) Dicioccio,” said Connors. “Obviously having (former TMHS star defenseman) Bill Gosse as our defensemen coach is huge. They all taught me a lot, how to go out here and be a leader and just go out here with the rest of the guys and play.”
With under four minutes to go in a scoreless game against Lowell, Connors took the puck and coasted end-to-end down the right wing boards. He cut to his left and tried to elevate the puck over the sprawling goalie, but he missed on that attempt and the shot missed the short side. He then followed up on that play, chased the loose puck around the net, before coming around the other side, putting a quick shot on net before putting home his own rebound for what became the game-winning tally.
He added his second goal with 7:13 left in the second and finished off his hat trick with another tally coming 50 seconds later to make it 4-0.
“I thought once we got the first one, we would get more in bunches and Caden said 'forget this, come on boys hop on my back and let's go for a ride,” said Doherty with a laugh.
Connors said that the third goal was a gift from two of his teammates.
“Jason (Cooke) made a real nice play out front, the puck went off the (goalie's) pad and it was an open net and Cole (Stone) let me have it for the hat trick,” said Connors, whose older brother Cam played briefly at Central Catholic, graduating in 2013.
After the third goal, Connors added two more assists, giving him four of his five points in the second period, coming in a span of 6:20.
“(Lowell was) playing a trap on us so they were allowing us so skate through the neutral zone, so if teams give us that space, we feel comfortable of taking the puck and going (into their zone),” he said.
Connors has now scored at least one goal in five of the six games this year and has at least one point in all six. He is one of four players who have at least three goals this season and he's one of 13 players who has recorded at least one point this season, which has all led to the 6-0 start.
“I'm not surprised at all (with our strong start). We work very hard in the off-season and we work very hard in practice to get ready for this season so this is exactly what we thought we could do,” he said. “We have a lot of experience and a lot of seniors who know how to win games, how to make it to the playoffs and that's our first goal right now.
“Our depth is so good. We're all really good friends and we all love being with each other. When you have great chemistry on the ice (it makes it a lot more fun). I'm just so excited about this season. We have a goals to meet as a team.”
