TEWKSBURY – With their back-to-back MVC Division 2 championships the past two seasons, the Tewksbury High Golf team has established a dominance over the rest of the league with a 15-1 league record over those past two seasons, including last season’s co-championship with Chelmsford.
While nothing is guaranteed, the Redmen look to be in very good position to make it three in a row, as they return several talented players from last season’s team, including MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, senior co-captain Anthony Pecci.
The Redmen will also have several other returning talented players from last season, including senior co-captain Sam White, fellow seniors John Beatrice and Joe Pazyra as well as junior Brady Lane.
“We believe that we have a real nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen not only for this season but for the next couple of years as well,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan, last season’s MVC Division 2 Coach of the Year, said. “We have a really good nucleus of returning players from last year in Anthony Pecci, John Beatrice, Brady Lane, Sam White and Joe Pazyra. That’s half of our team right there, which is a really good start”
The Redmen will also have a very deep lineup this season, with several talented newcomers joining the team this season. Some of those players that will be counted on the most this season will be senior Will McKay, along with juniors Jason Cooke, John Ragucci, Andrew DellaPiana, and Connor Cremin.
“Jason, John, Andrew and Connor were all members of our JV team last season, and all showed great promise,” Sullivan said. “We also have golf newcomer, and football captain, Will Mckay who has come out for golf since football has been moved to the Fall II season. Will has always been a golfer, and has played his whole life, but he’s also a very strong football player, so he’s been on the gridiron in the fall
“We’re excited to add him to the mix as he brings a good mix into the group as well as he’s pretty lighthearted, but also very serious when it comes to golf when he’s playing. He’s going to be an asset to our program, along with the JV guys that have been playing in the program the past couple of years as well.”
This season of course will be different than any in history, coming on the heels of the shut down of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While they will certainly be looking for another league title, Sullivan says that the most exciting part of the season so far is that his players actually have a chance to play.
“We’re all very excited to be out here on the course and to be back together again. It’s a great opportunity for these players to be able to get out here and play this season, especially for the seniors as well,” Sullivan said. “It’s clearly been a different start for everyone with school getting going a few weeks later than usual, as was the start of the golf season for us, but we had a lot of guys playing and working on their game, as well as working at Trull Brook. They were able to get out on the course when they weren’t working behind the counter, so were excited to have a season.”
The Redmen will indeed have a season, but it will be under the new guidelines set forth by the MIAA, including the wearing of masks and maintaining social distance. Sullivan says that his players are doing a good job of adapting to a less than ideal situation.
“Our players in our program have all adapted well and have worked really hard to stay focused on adhering to the modifications for us to be able to play,” Sullivan said. “We all know that this is the first opportunity for all the high school student athletes to go out and prove that they can participate in athletics in a safe way, within the guidelines set forth. It’s our responsibility to continue to do that for the next season of athletes so that they can get their opportunity as well.
“We have a group of athletes that play multiple sports, with golf being their first, and they want to continue, so they know they need to do what it takes to keep moving forward.”
As they head into the season, Sullivan took a moment to thank those who have made it possible for his team and all other teams to get back on the fields of play.
“Life taught us all a harsh, yet meaningful lesson last March, which was to never take anything for granted in life. We really didn’t know if we were going to have a season with what’s going on today,” Sullivan said. “We are all so very appreciative of our Tewksbury Public School administration from Mr. Malone our Superintendent, to Principal Bernard and especially Mr. Drouin our athletic director, who have all worked tremendously hard on first getting us back to school, and allowing our athletes to be able to go out and participate and compete wearing the Tewksbury Red, White and Royal!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.