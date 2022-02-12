NEW BEDFORD – Pretty much every time the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team takes to the mat in a CAC or vocational match, they have a target on their back. This is perhaps never truer than in the annual Massachusetts State Vocational Tournament, where the Rams have been dominant for many years, having won 14 of the last 15 titles heading into Sunday’s vocational championship at Greater New Bedford High School.
Well, make that 15 out of 16 titles for the Rams. Target on their back or not, the Rams hit the mats determined to continue their reign atop Massachusetts vocational schools, and they did just that, piling up 204 points to outdistance a talented field, including Monty Tech, who finished second with 192 points. Whittier took third with 191 points, while Essex Tech/Masco was fourth with 154 points.
The Rams had seven of their twelve wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight class, with two champions, three second place finishes and two third place finishes, while they also had one fifth and one sixth place finish. Making the Rams win even more impressive is that they were missing wrestlers in two weight classes, and had backups filling in other slots.
The meet also had some special meaning for the Rams. Former coach Mark Donovan led the Rams to 19 vocational titles in his Hall of Fame career, including the aforementioned 14 of the last 15. The late coach, who passed away in October, loved every one of his victories as coach of the Rams, but the vocational wins always held a special place in his heart.
“We went into the meet shorthanded, with no heavyweight and nobody at 195 pounds, but we had some of our younger guys really step up for us,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “We have won this tournament for a number of years, so we have been telling the younger kids that we have a target on our back.
“And it was a really tough tournament this season. Monty Tech had finished ahead of us at the Holiday Tournament and Whittier had beaten us already this season. We knew we would have to work extra hard. Coach Dunnie always took a lot of pride in this tournament, so we were also riding a lot of emotion in this one.”
Freshman Brayton Carbone rode that emotion right to the championship at 106 pounds, picking up Outstanding Wrestler honors for the Tournament, an award that is now named after coach Donovan. Fellow freshman Sid Tildsley also took home the championship in his weight class at 132 pounds, keeping his perfect record on the season intact.
“Carbone going down to 106 pounds (he started the season at 113) has been great for us,” Pratt said. “It was great to see him win, and him winning that award was great as well. It’s also a real nice confidence booster for him heading into sectionals.”
Carbone was 3-0 on the day with three pins, including in the finals over Kevin Ribeiro of Keefe Tech in a time of 3:47, while Tildsley was also 3-0 with two pins and a 9-1 major decision over Xaedyn Natal of Monty Tech in the finals.
Shawsheen got second place finishes from senior captain Lucien Tremblay at 120 pounds, sophomore Caleb Caceres at 138 and senior captain Xavier Santiago at 220 pounds.
Tremblay picked up a pin and a major decision on his way to the finals where he lost an 11-1 major decision to Luke Connelly of Northeast/Bishop Fenwick, while Caceres went 3-1 on the day, winning his first three matches by pin before getting pinned by the outstanding Ian Darling of Essex Tech in the finals. Santiago meanwhile, won his first two matches by pin, both in under a minute (57 and 53 seconds) before being pinned in the finals.
Sam Pamieiri at 126 pounds and Ben Gooltz at 152 pounds each earned third place finishes, while Tyler Mantey of Tewksbury took fifth at 113 pounds and Toby Lage was sixth at 170 pounds. While the wins and the second place finishes were obviously a big key to the Rams winning the tournament, Pratt knows that without these placements the Rams would not have been at the top of the podium at the end of the meet.
Their performances were especially outstanding considering the odds against them. Palmieiri was unseeded at 126 pounds, while Gooltz was seeded seventh at 152. Mantey meanwhile had struggled at the start of the season before coming on as of late, while Lage was the backup at 170 pounds and only in the lineup due to injury.
“If those guys don’t step up, we don’t win the tournament,” Pratt said.
Palmieiri at 126 and Lage at 170 stood out in particular for Pratt.
“Sam hasn’t had a great year, but coach Dunnie always said you have to count on your seniors and that was definitely the case with Sam. For him to take third was huge for us,” Pratt said. “Lage is a senior who just hasn’t been able to break the starting lineup his whole career, but he continues to work hard to try and improve, and he gets into the lineup and gets us a sixth place finish. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.”
Mantey, (113) of Tewksbury, who also had a nice week in the Rams dual meets has come on well as of late after a bit of a rough start to the season. Pratt credits both Mantey as well as teammates Carbone and Tremblay for his transformation.
“He gets to compete against those guys in practice every day, and that is helping him get better and better,” Pratt said. “He is a kid who has worked hard to improve and it helps having those kids right above and below him.”
Overall, it would be hard to call the day anything less than a tremendous success for the Rams, and Pratt is hoping that facing such tough competition will also pay dividends in the post season, starting with this weekend’s Division 1 North Sectional Tournament.
“It was a good experience for the kids,” Pratt said. “There have been years where people questioned just how good the competition was at the vocational tournament, but not in the past few years. From 106 to 132 pounds especially, there were a lot of kids who were All-State and New England place finishers. This was a great experience just before the north sectionals and winning will hopefully also give the kids some confidence going forward.”
