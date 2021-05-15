BILLERICA – The 2019 season will always be one that is looked back on fondly by the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team, and with very good reason. Under the direction of then first year head coach Jay Tildsley, the Rams had one of the greatest seasons in program history, posting a 13-2 overall record and more importantly, winning their first Commonwealth Athletic Conference title since 2013 in the process.
It was a season for the history books. Of course, now two years later, that’s just where it is, with virtually every member of that team having graduated in the past two years, including former CAC MVP Adam Hines of Tewksbury. It will be an almost entirely new team that takes the court for Tildsley this season. But that doesn’t mean the Rams can’t have another successful season, at least based on the attitudes of the players in the early going.
“We had a pretty good turnout, with 22 players and they are all just so eager to be out there,” Tildsley said. “We have put them through a lot of conditioning and we are just throwing everything at them, but they just keep coming back for more and more. We are seeing smiles and we are also seeing competitiveness. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. It has been awesome so far.”
One of the players who has been having the most fun in the early going has been senior Jake Glinner of Tewksbury. Glinner is new to the Rams Tennis team, but is not new to Shawsheen sports, having previously played baseball. Now, he looks like he may very well be the Rams No. singles player in his first year with the team.
“He got injured during the baseball season, and he picked up tennis during COVID,” Tildsley said. “Right now, it looks like he will be our number one. He is a phenomenal server and he has a great awareness for the game. He is also quick to the net, and he has good hands. But his biggest strength is his serve.”
Junior John Dembeck is making a strong push to secure the second singles spot. Dembeck was with the Rams as a freshman back in 2019, but with a senior laden lineup, he did not see much action. That has certainly changed this season, as he will likely be one of the Rams that Tildsley will be counting on most.
“John comes in with a lot of experience,” Tildsley said. “He brings a lot of skill and has great vision on the court. He has been a pleasant surprise.”
Adam Hines may be gone, but the Hines name is still proudly competing for Shawsheen with junior Sam Hines and freshman Ethan Hines each competing for roster spots, with Ethan likely to grab one of the final two singles spots and Sam likely to play first doubles along with Tyler Newhouse at first doubles.
“They both make good impact,” Tildsley said. “They could each end up having a good season for us.”
Sam Hines and Newhouse seem to have pretty well locked up that number one singles spot with their strong preseasons. Newhouse returns to the Tennis team for his senior season, and will be competing in his fourth varsity sport this season, after being a CAC All-Star and leading the Rams to the league title as a goalie for the soccer team, while also competing with the swim and volleyball teams.
Tildsley expects big things out of the first doubles combination.
“They are looking pretty cohesive. They kind of play off of each other,” Tildsley said. “Tyler is a really good defender and Sam is a really good server, so they complement each other well.”
Other locals looking to crack the Rams lineup will include junior Daedon Bere’ of Tewksbury, along with sophomore Gabriella DiSalvo of Tewksbury, as well as the freshman duo of twin sisters Sarah and Jasmine Johannsen.
Whoever is in the Rams lineup, Tildsley is looking forward to seeing just how good this team can be. The team may be new, but the goals remain the same, if slightly altered, due to COVID.
“We lack a little bit of experience, but it feels like the players are coming out with great attitudes,” Tildsley said. “Winning the league is our number one goal and expectation, but really the most important thing is being on a team and just being out there playing. Hopefully that correlates to winning as well.
“I have been coaching for a lot of years, with a lot of teams, and I have never experienced this kind of enthusiasm. The kids are there early for every practice, asking what they can do, and they just can’t wait to get started. It is just a feeling overwhelming happiness.”
