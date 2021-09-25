TEWKSBURY - The excitement of starting the season against your archrivals, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
The Tewksbury High field hockey team experienced them all, once its long-awaited season finally got underway, last Wednesday.
The Redmen (1-1-1) opened with a comeback, 1-1 tie with Wilmington, last Wednesday. Then came a confidence-boosting 5-0 shutout of Dracut on Friday, before a heart-breaking, 2-1 loss to Lowell on Monday, at Cawley Stadium.
What made Monday's loss hard to take for Tewksbury was the fact it led most of the way after taking a 1-0 lead with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter. The Redmen held off repeated heavy pressure from the Red Raiders before the hosts finally broke through with two goals, four minutes apart, in the final six-plus minutes.
"They (Red Raiders) came out and put a lot of pressure on us in that last quarter," said Tewksbury coach Brooke Pacheco. "Already they had the numbers up, and then on those opportunities, they were able to capitalize on them, and we were not in the position defensively that we needed to be in."
The Redmen managed one penalty corner in an otherwise uneventful first quarter, as the two teams felt each other out.
The Red Raiders went on the attack, early in the second quarter, and had some dangerous chances off two penalty corners, but the Tewksbury defense turned them aside.
The Redmen then had their opportunities down the other end, and they were able to sneak one past Lowell goalie Julia Driscoll-Perez. Michelle Kusmaul scored her second goal of the season with a shot from the left side inside the near post. Mia Gaglione set up Kusmaul with a nice pass from the middle.
Lowell appeared to have tied the game with four minutes left in the second quarter but the goal was quickly disallowed for a foul against the player who scored the goal.
The Red Raiders amped up the pressure in the third quarter and put a lot of pressure on the Tewksbury, which is led by Ava Piccolo and Lauren Connors. The defense held up under the stress and goalie Avery Della Piana had four of her eight saves in the game.
The Redmen had their chances to add a valuable insurance goal, late in the third quarter, but Driscoll-Perez came up with three of her 11 saves in the contest.
Lowell got the tying goal from Fiona Haley amid a scramble in front of the Redmen goal, assisted by Carleigh Ahern. Lacy Pare scored the eventual game-winner with 2:28 to play.
Pacheco planned on stressing to her defenders that it was not their fault on the late goals, since the opposition has to go through all 11 Tewksbury players on the field to get one in the cage.
"Our defenders always play well and they don't get a lot of recognition," said Pacheco.
In the Wilmington game to open the season, the Wildcats scored in the first half to take a 1-0 lead. The Redmen worked hard over the rest of the first half, and on into the third, before tying the game in the fourth on a goal by Kusmaul.
"Since it was our first game we were just starting to figure it out, get in the groove of things," said Pacheco, whose squad had no scrimmages other than participation in the jamboree at Methuen High during the preseason. "That (Wilmington game) was the first time really playing together, so they had to feel it out, and fortunately they did and got the goal while holding them off to get the tie."
Tewksbury was on fire in the game against the Middies, scoring two goals each in the first and third quarters before closing out the scoring in the fourth in the 5-0 victory.
Mia Gaglione had two goals, while Brianna Gagnon (assisted by Alexandria Macauda), Katerina Schille and Aliana Kennen had one goal each. Goalie Avery Della Piana got the shutout.
"The Dracut game was the one where they really got into the groove of things," said Pacheco. "I was hoping we would carry the momentum into this (Lowell) game, but unfortunately we were a little flat today."
Monday's loss was a learning experience for the Redmen and one the team will use to prepare for the games coming up in the next week.
"Now we know what to work on and what to work towards," said Pacheco. "We have a clear slate, three days (of practice), and then a game on Friday."
Tewksbury will host Bedford in a non-league game on Friday at Ed Dick Memorial Field starting at 3:45 pm.
The Redmen will then travel to Haverhill for a Monday night (7 p.m.) game at Haverhill Stadium before hosting Methuen on Wednesday night at Doucette Stadium starting at 7:15 pm.
