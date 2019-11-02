DRACUT — Lost between the lopsided score, the fact that the two teams combined for 166 yards in penalties in the first half and what appeared to be an aggressive late hit on Shane Aylward which put him on the sidelines for the remainder of the game, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team won its fifth game in a row — sixth in seven games — captured the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship title and should be seeded No. 2 when next weekend's Division 3 North Sectional Playoffs begin after annihilating Dracut 44-0 in front of their crowd on Friday night.
Tewksbury was ahead 12-0 after the first quarter — including a 50-yard TD run by Kyle Darrigo on the next play after the shot at Aylward — before adding three more scores in the second and another in the third before running time came into effect.
While the offense was soaring with six touchdowns and three successful conversions, the defense was once again absolutely stellar.
A month ago, the defense had struggled a bit — mostly with a handful of missed tackles in the lone loss to Methuen — but in this game the tackling was immense.
Tewksbury dominated the line of scrimmage, exploded to the ball carriers and wrapped up them up to the tune of negative 14 rushing yards.
Tewksbury's defense came up with five turnovers, including four fumble recoveries, had a safety and also had a pair of QB sacks.
"I thought our defense played great," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "They played with that sense of urgency that we had been asking for consistently from the very beginning of a game, and we haven't gotten all year long. If we're going to figure that out in week seven, that's a good thing for us. That's the kind of urgency and attack that we are going to need to play against the teams that we could possibly play in the playoffs.
"The guys were focused and I thought we had less self inflicted wounds. We had one fumble but that was on a third or fourth effort by a young kid who is just starting to come into his own. Other than that, we didn't make a lot of mistakes to hurt ourselves so that's a good thing."
After both teams started the game out with three-and-out series, Tewksbury had the ball on its own 40. On the first play, Shane Aylward took a late hit after being stuffed on a running play. The hit forced him to the sidelines for the rest of the game, and that certainly have his teammates a big boost.
After another unsportsmanlike penalty against Dracut, Darrigo took the ball on the next play and exploded to the left sideline, showing a burst of speed to get past three defenders and cruise into the end zone for a 50-yard TD.
Dracut quickly gave Tewksbury the ball back just five plays later when Jay Timmons pounced on a fumble at the Tewksbury 45. Eight plays later, Darrigo scored on a 3-yard run up the middle and again the conversion rush attempt failed and the Redmen led 12-0 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Middies again followed with another three-and-out and on the fourth down punt attempt, the snap sailed out of the end zone for a safety. Both teams then exchanged turnovers with senior Jake Kaiser coming up with a terrific fumble recovery just one play after Tewksbury had fumbled. That put the ball on the Middies' 14 yard line and three plays later, sophomore Danny Fleming scored on a 7-yard run. Quarterback Ryne Rametta then connected with Tyler Keough for the conversion and Tewksbury led 22-0 with 5:35 left in the first half.
One play later, Dracut fumbled again with Paidric Green recovering the fumble. The next play, Fleming went up the middle for a 39-yard TD run and the pass conversion failed giving Tewksbury a 28-0 lead.
Dracut was able to move the ball down field on the ensuing drive, getting two first downs and help with a 15-yard penalty against Tewksbury. The drive stalled behind a QB sack by Owen Gilligan and two plays later the Middies punted.
The Redmen took over and it took just three plays before Rametta found Timmons alone on a 22-yard TD pass. Rametta connected with Keough for the conversion pass making it 36-0 at halftime.
Keough scored the lone touchdown of the second half and also caught the conversion pass to put the icing on the cake.
Timmons, Kaiser, Green and Darrigo all recovered fumbles, while Fleming had an interception.
Rametta completed 5-of-9 passes for 83 yards and on the ground, Darrigo finished with 95 yards and Fleming had 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.