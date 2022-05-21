CANTON — After wrapping up their regular season with a pair of wins over Whittier last Thursday, several members of the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Track and Field team made the long trek to Blue Hills Regional High School on Monday to compete in the Massachusetts State Vocational Meet.
On the Boys side, the Rams finished 11th in a field of 22 teams with 42 points, while the Girls finished 19th of 22 teams with 15 points. Southeastern Regional took home the boys title with 123.5 overall points, narrowly edging out Worcester Technical's 120 points, while Worcester Technical steamrolled the field on the girls side with 152 points.
Shawsheen coach Joe Gore was happy with his team's overall performance, but he felt like they could have been a little bit better.
"As a whole, I felt like we competed tough, but as a team I didn't feel like we got the results we wanted," Gore said. "I think the length of the meet and being out in the heat for so long really had an effect on us.
"Every week we have been getting personal records, but in this meet it seemed like we kind of hit a wall. It was the same for everyone, but I think our inexperience kind of hurt us in this one where our kids didn't quite know how to prepare for their events on such a long day, especially on a day with the heat like it was."
The Rams did get several outstanding efforts on both the boys and girls side, with junior Gianni Zompa earning a second place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:02.29, while sophomore Zach Rogers of Wilmington was second in the shot put with a throw of 38'95 and Tyler Francois was fourth in the 400 meters in a time of 55.10. Zompa was also fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 17.14 seconds.
Freshman Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury snared a ninth place finish in the mile in a time of 5:18.46, while freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury earned an eighth place finish in the two-mile with a personal best time of 11:50.69, and freshman Sid Tildsley took fifth in the javelin with a throw of 111'1.
On the girls side, sophomore Arianna Farrell led the way with a second place finish in a personal best time of 17.99 seconds, while junior Hannah Lyle took a sixth place finish in the long jump with distance of 14'6. Meanwhile, junior Sarah Simonds was ninth in the 400 meters in a time of 1:10.80.
The Rams will wrap up their post season with many members of the team competing at the CAC league meet on Saturday at 9:00 am at Essex Tech. The heat will likely be an even bigger factor on Saturday, so Gore is hoping that his team will use Monday's experience to their advantage.
"I think the kids learned in this meet what they need to do, in terms of staying out of the sun for a couple of hours before their event and to stay hydrated," Gore said. "For a lot of our kids it is their first experience at meets like this, so a lot of this is totally new for them. Hopefully the experience at this meet will help them."
