The winter collegiate season is in full swing, and many Tewksbury athletes are making a name for themselves. Leading with two standouts in their respective sports, Kelly Golini and Erin and Liz Gallella have started off their seasons strong.
Through 21 games played for the Hawks this season, Golini has an even eleven goals and eleven assists to combine for 22 points.
On November 22nd, Golini was named the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Player of the Week. In that weekend’s pair of wins against Saint Micheal’s, Golini collected five points that included two goals and three assists.
In the Hawks last home game of the fall semester on November 26th, they fell to Dartmouth by a score of 2-1. Golini scored the Hawks’ only goal, the 49th of her career.
Saint Anselm looked to bounce back the following day against Dartmouth, where they were able to capture a 2-0 win. The Hawks improved to 10-9-1 with the win and Golini’s goal in the second period of play was her 50th career tally as a Hawk. She becomes the sixth athlete to do so in program history.
To go along with her milestone, she was named NEWHA Player of the Week for the second straight week.
The Hawks were then able to defeat Post in the semester finale by a score of 4-2, where Golini registered yet another goal to give Saint Anselm a 3-0 lead.
The Hawks sit at 11-9-1 as they enter into a December break. They await Merrimack College on December 31st.
At Worcester State, the Gallella sisters started strong on the court. Starting with Erin, through eight games the guard has averaged 14.6 points per game from 41.6% shooting.
Last Thursday, Erin Gallella dropped a season high 22 points in a 82-77 overtime thriller to MIT. Gallella was 50% from the field, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the effort.
On November 20th, Gallella had another impressive performance for the Lancers, adding 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.
Although Gallella had herself a game, her effort was not enough for a win as the Lancers fell to Wesleyan by a score of 84-76.
Elizabeth Gallella appeared in one game for the Lancers this season, where she had ten points in the season opener loss to Clark. She also added three rebounds and a block.
The Lancers are 4-4 to start the season as they eye Springfield and Trinity this week.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Besides Golini, a handful of other local athletes continue to strive on the ice. Julia Masotta has been impressive at Plattsburgh, after transferring from Norwich. The Cardinals have had a strong 9-2-0 start to their campaign, and Masotta has definitely been a factor in team success.
In eleven games played this season, Masotta has notched eight goals and three assists for eleven points.
Most recently, Masotta was named NEWHL Player of the Week for the week ending of November 20th.
In a 3-0 week for the Cardinals, Masotta had three points from two goals and an assist while posting a plus seven rating. The biggest of those points came when Masotta potted the overtime winner against No. 9 Norwich University.
In the consolation game of the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic on November 27th, Plattsburgh took down No. 4 Elmira College in dominating fashion. Masotta added the last Cardinal goal in the 7-0 win.
On Friday, the Cardinals saw their NEWHL unbeaten streak come to a close with a 1-0 loss to Cortland. In their first five years in the conference, Plattsburgh went 72-0-2 against conference opponents.
The following day, the Cardinals redeemed themselves with a 3-2 win over Oswego State, where Masotta potted the game winner for the Cardinals. They sit at 9-2-0 as they await their next contest on December tenth against Elmira College.
Cassidy Gruning, a senior at Suffolk, has four assists through eleven games played for the Rams.
In the Rams’ 2-0 win over University of New England on Friday, Gruning picked up an assist in the winning effort.
Gruning also saw a solid performance on her November eleventh outing against Nichols where she notched an assist and was a plus three on the day.
The Rams are 7-3-1 to start their season following their most recent game, a tie, to the University of New England on Saturday.
The Rams also saw an impressive 2-1 win over ranked Endicott on November 19th.
The Rams close out their December slate of games this week against Western New England and Trinity.
At Anna Maria, Graduate student Riley Cote has picked up a goal through the first ten games of play. In a 4-2 win against Alvernia on November eleventh, she potted a goal to lead Anna Maria to victory.
That goal marked Cote’s 14th of her career to go along with her seven assists. Anna Maria is off to a 2-7-2 start to their season following a pair of losses to SUNY Canton last weekend.
The previous weekend, they split games against Salve Regina and Assumption, picking up a 4-0 win against the Greyhounds. They look to get back on track in a weekend series with Arcadia next weekend.
At Rivier, freshman Jessica Driscoll has had a strong start to her collegiate career, recording two goals and two assists in her first nine games played for the Raiders.
Her first career goal came on November 22nd against Johnson & Wales in a 3-1 win, where Driscoll was able to tie the game at one.
Prior to her first goal, she picked up two assists on November 19th in a 2-2 tie with Nichols, including an assist to give the Raiders the lead in the third.
Last Saturday, Driscoll found the back of the net again in a 6-1 loss to SUNY Potsdam. Driscoll’s power play goal broke the shutout in the third period.
The Raiders sit 2-5-2 on the season and await Castleton in the Castleton University Tournament this Friday.
Eryn Taber, a junior at the University of Southern Maine, has picked up two assists for the Huskies so far this season.
Her first assist came in a 4-3 defeat to nationally ranked Endicott on October 29th. Taber grabbed the apple on the power play, tying the game at three.
Her second assist came on November 19th against Plymouth State in a 5-1 win.
The Huskies start out the season 5-6-0, and are currently trending upwards after going 5-2 in their last seven.
Last weekend, they split their pair of games against New England College and Norwich University, topping New England 4-0 on Friday.
The Huskies await Bowdoin, University of New England, and Worcester State this week.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Along with the Gallella’s, two other Tewksbury players are on the hardwood this winter.
In Emmanuel College, junior Allison Wild has appeared in all five games, averaging 5.2 points per game on a 42.1 shooting percentage.
In the Saints’ November 20th win over Brooklyn, Wild had nine points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.
Most recently, she recorded three points on Saturday in a 89-72 loss to Albertus Magnus.
The Saints are 3-2 to start their season as they enter a four game week against Trinity, Colby-Sawyer, Elms, and Springfield.
At WPI, sophomore Adrianna Niles has played six games for the Goats this season, averaging 5.5 points per game on a 46.4 shooting percentage.
On November 30th, her ten points pushed WPI over Fitchburg State in a compelling 59-31 victory. She also added two rebounds and a block in the effort.
Three days prior, she notched three points in a close game against Bates, where WPI came away victorious by a score of 56-54. Niles also had two rebounds.
WPI has had a strong 5-1 start to the season, awaiting Regis and UMass Boston this week.
WOMEN’S TRACK
Starting at UMass Lowell, three Tewksbury runners will be competing on the track this winter.
The River Hawks began their indoor season last Saturday at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at Boston University and the Suffolk Relays.
Graduate student Tatum Pecci finished in ninth place with a time of 27.06 in the 200-meter at the Suffolk Relays.
Pecci also competed in the 60-meter preliminaries, finishing in 15th overall with a 8.38.
Both Emily and Rachel Sessa will look to continue strong into the indoor season as well.
Next on the docket for the River Hawks is the Rhode Island Multi Event Meet on December eighth.
Faith Mazzipica, a junior at Colby-Sawyer, opens up her season in a meet at Plymouth State on December tenth.
Makayla Paige and the UNC Tar Heels will return to the track on January 14th for the Dick Taylor Challenge at Chapel Hill after Paige did not compete at Boston University this past Saturday.
MEN’S TRACK
Zach LaLonde, also a member of the UMass Lowell track team, took part in the Suffolk relays on Saturday.
LaLonde ran in the 60 meter hurdles, coming in seventh place overall with an 8.84 time.
Chris Nguyen of WPI also competed at Boston University on Saturday. Nguyen finished sixth overall in the men’s pole vault where he posted a score of 4.10 meters.
At Springfield College, senior Colby Wilson competed in the Springfield College season opener on Saturday.
His long jump of 6.79 meters landed him in first place. The Pride go into a break as they await the Tufts Invitational on January 14th.
Joe Branchaud of Colby-Sawyer also opens up his season on December tenth at Plymouth State.
MEN’S HOCKEY
On the boys front, three Tewksbury players are skating their way into December.
Freshman Owen Fowler of UMass Lowell still has his lone goal recorded earlier in the year, but has been part of the action nonetheless.
The River Hawks are 9-6-1 thus far, coming off a tie to No. 15 Umass Amherst on Saturday.
Previously, Lowell traveled to Ireland to take part in the annual Friendship Four Tournament, dropping one to Amherst and beating Dartmouth 4-3 in overtime.
They will see Dartmouth again this Friday which will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule. Lowell welcomes Alaska Anchorage to the Tsongas Center for back to back games the weekend of December 30th.
At Saint Anselm, sophomore Richie Colarusso has notched an assist through ten games played this season.
In a 5-2 win over Assumption on November 12th, the defenseman assisted on a goal to put the Hawks up 4-0.
The team is 8-3-1 following a series split with Southern New Hampshire this weekend. Prior to this week, the Hawks were on a four game unbeaten streak with wins against Castleton, Buffalo State, Saint Michael’s, and Assumption.
Saint Anselm’s first slate of games has come to a close and are back on the ice on December 30th where they will take on Oswego State in the Oswego State Tournament.
Saint Anselm honored Julie Colarusso, mother of Richie with a ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of Saturday's contest. This weekend marked the 12th annual Pink in the Rink celebration as the men's and women's ice hockey programs raise awareness for breast cancer.”
Brendan Sjostedt of Rivier has appeared in seven games thus far for the Raiders, recording 13 shots on goal. The Junior is a transfer from Albertus Magnus.
The Raiders are 5-5-1 thus far after their 2-1 win over Framingham State on Saturday. They suffered an 0-2 slate last weekend against Wilkes and Skidmore.
Sjostedt and the Raiders hit the ice this week against Westfield State and Johnson and Wales before they pick things up again on January seventh.
FOOTBALL
Wrapping up with the last news of the fall season, Will McKay and the Springfield football team were recently defeated by Ithaca in the second round of the NCAA tournament by a score of 31-20.
McKay had himself another solid showing as he collected six tackles and helped on a sack for a loss.
He finishes his sophomore year with 44 tackles in his eleven games played to go along with three sacks and three forced fumbles.
