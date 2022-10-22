LOWELL — About eight years ago, Nichole Staude was in her late 20s when her friend asked if she wanted to run a half marathon with her. She figured she’d give it a shot, and without training or preparing whatsoever for the race, she managed to dominate the competition, beating all the other runners participating.
Fast forward to today and the Tewksbury resident is 36 years old and has 20 marathons under her belt, including last Sunday’s 34th Baystate Marathon in Lowell where she posted a personal best 3:07:56.7 gun time.
“It was actually my fastest marathon yet. It was my 19th so far, not including the Boston Virtual so I guess 20th marathon overall and it was my best time yet,” admitted Staude. “And that’s partially because Baystate is such a flat course so I can usually get my (personal record) there but I actually shaved off close to seven minutes this year.”
Given ideal course conditions, Staude was able to shave seven minutes from her previous time, and was the top Tewksbury finisher (130th overall) out of the four other participating runners.
“It was perfect. Between the weather, and the course,” said Staude. “Overall it was just well planned and all the stars kind of aligned I guess.”
Out of all the marathons she’s ran in over the past eight or so years, including eight Boston Marathons, Staude admits this race was her favorite yet due to the combination of her personal best score and ideal conditions.
Staude attended Billerica High School and did not participate in any sports there or in college. She attests her skills now to the strenuous training she endures between races. She averages anywhere from 50-to-60 miles per week across five or six days of running, and felt she was well prepared for Sunday’s race.
“It was just a good training cycle overall, I feel like we kind of had a good spell of weather that I got to do the outdoor training, and again, the course was perfect being nice and flat, the weather was perfect, they set it up perfectly with all the water stations and the fueling so everything just came together,” said Staude.
Staude admits her training requires a large amount of sacrifice, but her love for running and competing against herself keeps her motivated and on track.
“(In) running, especially when you are going for personal best personal records, you just compete against yourself. Running is more of a camaraderie, like you’re cheering people on (and) encouraging people the whole way. But it's really not a competition with other people, it’s more just yourself,” said Staude.
The dynamic between pushing herself to succeed as well as the runners around her is something she has grown to love about the sport.
“You almost try to support people along the way and help get them through (the race) because I knew I wasn’t going to win (on Sunday) so you just want to tell people that you see struggling to keep digging dip, you’ll get there, and just helping people get across opposed to wanting to beat them,” she said.
Staude is now shifting her training and focus to the 2023 Boston Marathon in April with a new goal in mind: to break the three hour mark in the calendar 2023 year.
After just two days off after her personal best Sunday, she is ready to get back into the swing of her training.
