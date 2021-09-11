BILLERICA – It seems that everything was different in the world of high school sports in 2020. Between COVID restrictions, abbreviated (or canceled) seasons, rule changes, or what have you, the entire year had a different feel to it. Nothing seemed to be the same.
With all of that change, it was nice then, to see at least one thing remained the same, as the Shawsheen Tech Golf team once again took home the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. It was the 16th consecutive league crown for the Rams, all under the direction of head coach Tom Struthers, who enters his 17th season as the Rams coach.
Playing in an abbreviated season, the Rams posted a perfect 10-0 record, playing exclusively against CAC opponents, and only a few of them at that, as several CAC teams were forced to cancel their seasons.
“We did very well and we were very happy to win the league again,” Struthers said. “It was a good season, but I was hoping for a better year for our seniors. Not in terms of how much we won, but I was hoping they would have a better finish with being able to play in post season tournaments and things like that. Those guys were not only great players, but they were great kids as well.”
Indeed, the Rams lost six seniors to graduation, with Steven O’Connor, Aiden Sullivan, Nolan Rexford, Sean Murphy, Connor Preble and DJ DuCharme all having moved on from Shawsheen.
Their departures will obviously leave a big void in the Rams lineup, but as much as the Rams will miss those seniors, Struthers feels like they have some very competent replacements moving into this year’s lineup.
“This team is young, but we have some really good, talented players,” Struthers said. “We have had some time to play together and to get on the course and see what we can do. We seem to be getting better and better with every practice.”
One of the players who Struthers will be counting on most this season, and one that has shown the most improvement is sophomore captain Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury. Tramonte came on strong last season a just a freshman, steadily moving his way up the lineup, and Struthers is looking for even bigger and better things from him this season as he moves into the number one slot in the lineup.
“When we were looking for a captain, after all of the kids we lost, we were not necessarly looking for our best player, but for our best leader,” Struthers said. “When it came time to pick our captain at the end of last season, the kids picked him. Matt is definitely going to lead our team in scoring, there is no doubt about that. And he is also going to become a great captain.
“It sounds like a cliché, but he honestly just wants to get better and better. His game has gone from shooting a 42 to shooting a 37. He is just a sophomore, but as far as golf goes, he is just so mature.”
Playing in the number two position for the Rams will be another sophomore Liam Milne, while sophomore Sean Schlehuber will likely slide into the number three slot in the lineup.
“At the start of tryouts last season, Liam was shooting in the 50’s, but by the end of the season he was shooting 41’s and 43’s. He made some great improvements, and he is going to be a strong player for us,” Struthers said. “Sean didn’t score very well for us last year, but he had a strong desire to get better and he came back this year and has been doing very well. He shot a couple of rounds in the low 40’s, so if he could do that this season, it would be very good for us.”
The rest of the lineup is still a bit of a work in progress, but one player that Struthers knows he will definitely be counting on is another sophomore, Brendan Lee, while sophomore Colin Lawson is also making a push to crack the lineup.
“Brendan has some talent. He can kill the ball, but it is just a matter of putting it where he wants to. He is improving and he will most likely be in the lineup for most of our matches,” Struthers said. “Colin has been shooting around 46, 44, and 42, and he is just going to keep getting better.”
A pair of seniors, Kyle Brouilette and Andrew Getteneri will also be looking to make their way into the lineup.
“They can both be very good players, and we would like to see them do well,” Struthers said. “It would be great to have that kind of senior leadership in our lineup.”
At the other end of the spectrum, the Rams have five freshmen who will also be looking to contribute, including Derek Nazarro of Tewksbury.
“Derek can hit the ball really well, and he has come up with some fantastic scores,” Struthers said. “He has already been scoring in the low 40’s, and he is just going to get better.
The other four freshmen on the roster have also flashed some signs of great potential. Freshman Tyler Tsoukalas has been averaging around 41 or 42 in practice, never shooting a round over 45, while Aidan Fortunado, a transfer from Billerica High, has also been putting up some low scores, as have Adam Priest and Mike Giordano.
The roster may be young, but it is deep, which is probably why Struthers has not adjusted his team’s goals for this year. With the return of post season play this season, Struthers is looking to see the Rams make their mark in those tournaments.
“We want to win the league and we want to place in the top three in the State Vocational Tournament. I think we can also win that,” Struthers said. “And then we would like to do well in the state sectionals as well. I think this group has the potential to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.