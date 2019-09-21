LAWRENCE — When you have a relatively young and inexperienced team, and your first meet is held on a hot day on a tough course, there's really just one thing you hope you leave with, well besides a win: health.
Last Wednesday afternoon, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team took care of business with a 15-48 victory over Lawrence in a Merrimack Valley Conference season opening meet.
"This was a fine meet for us,” said Tewksbury head coach Fran Cusick. “Lawrence is a young and developing team as are we, so it was a good way to start the season. Our primary goal right now is to stay healthy and build up our fitness for later in the season and we accomplished both of those on this day. I was mostly happy with our effort on a hot and humid day.
“We have a very young team, most of whom have little to no experience as varsity level athletes. So this was a good way for them to get their feet wet as we enter the gauntlet of the MVC regular season schedule.”
Tewksbury ran seven kids in the meet and came away with the top five finishes, and seven of the top eight. Junior Makayla Paige was the top overall finisher coming across the 3.0 mile course at 20:30.7.
She was followed by senior Meghan Ostertag at 22:03.3, Isabelle Carleton at 23:09.4, Maci Chapman at 24:25.9 and Molly Cremin at 25:02.3.
Elyse O'Leary was seventh overall at 25:31.3 and Erin Sands was eighth at 26:20.4.
“One of the most complicated dilemmas with cross country and distance running in general is knowing how to balance your hard days and your easy days,” said Cusick. “Racing and doing challenging workouts too frequently leads to injury and burnout; not enough leads to a lack of fitness and unreached potential. We are still in the process of figuring out how to balance these two, but I’m confident we are headed in the right direction.”
On Saturday, Tewksbury hosted the Bob MacDougall Invitational which featured a total of 22 teams and 945 runners between girls and boys, on all levels, varsity and sub-varsity.
In the varsity race, Tewksbury was led by Jess Satterfield, who was 48th overall at 13:43. She was followed by: Shannon Crowley (92nd, 15:04), Nguyen Maisan (93rd, 15:04), Sarah Polimeno (98th, 15:13), Erica Hinkle (130th, 16:40), Sussana Darrigo (140th, 17:23), Maria DaSilva (144th, 18:09), Tammy Varnum (148th, 18:41) and Victoria Allen (153rd, 19:31).
“In the Open 3K, highlights included Shannon Crowley running a great race where she passes scores of runners over the second half of the race,” said Cusick. “Shannon is a senior captain for us who has been working hard in practice; it was nice to see it pay off in a race.
“Our highest finisher in the open race was Jess Satterfield is new to the sport and is still navigating the winding path of distance running. She currently lacks confidence, but hopefully as she builds week upon week of solid training, her confidence and her fitness will increase. Senior Tammy Varnum also had a nice race; last year at this same event, she ran 19:53 while this year she dropped an 18:41.”
In the Freshmen Race, Olivia Millspaugh was 11th at 13:42 and Emma Jensen was 14th at 14:01.
“This is a great developmental meet for our kids and we had some excellent performances,” said Cusick. “Our two freshmen, Olivia Millspaugh and Emma Jensen, competed well and finished in 11th and 14th place in the freshmen 3K respectively. These two have fit in so well on our team in the first few weeks of the season and will only get better from here.”
Tewksbury faced North Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will take on Chelmsford next Wednesday.
