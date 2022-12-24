TEWKSBURY – After taking one on the chin on Friday night against Lawrence, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team was hoping to clamp down defensively and perhaps come away with its first win of the young season before the home crowd on Tuesday night.
Early on – and later in the third quarter – the defensive stops didn't come, and at the other end during those times the Redmen struggled offensively. Methuen started the game out with a 16-3 lead, only to trail by six with 5:58 left in the third as the Redmen played really well in all phases of the game during a 12 minute stretch. But in the final 13:57 of the game, the Rangers outscored the Redmen 31-9 to come away with a 54-38 victory.
The loss, as well as the 102-50 defeat against Lawrence, puts Tewksbury at 0-3.
Head coach Steve Boudreau was asked after Tuesday's loss what he thought happened when the Redmen's six-point lead quickly disappeared.
“We tried to play hero ball and had too many one or zero pass possessions offensively. (Then defensively) we lost too many of their players in their half-court offense and they made us pay,” he said.
The game did go back-and-forth with a series of runs. Methuen started with the 16-3 lead.
“It's really hard when you dig yourself a 16-3 deficit hole and some of that is mis-execution and some of it is the ball didn't go in the hoop,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury responded and closed out the first quarter on an 10-0 run and extended it to 14-2 after freshman Johnny Sullivan went end-to-end and scored on an impressive drive, all while getting fouled but he missed the freebie. Before that bucket, senior Ryan Cuvier scored three baskets, the first on a give-and-go with Kenny Nguyen, the second off a Sullivan steal and the third on a nice inside move.
Methuen connected on back-to-back shots including a three, before Nguyen ended the first half on a field goal thanks to a pass from AJ Seney, and Methuen led 23-21 at the break, after starting out ahead by 13 in the first 5:30 of the game.
Tewksbury came out of the locker room break on fire, starting out on an 8-0 run behind three baskets inside by Luke Montejo and a fourth basket from Nguyen on a defensive steal and lay-up. That gave Tewksbury a 29-23 lead. Methuen followed with a 10-0 run, before Cuvier hit a jumper, and after a three-pointer and a put back, Cuvier drained a three of his own, cutting the deficit to four. Methuen's Isaiah Andino closed out the quarter converting a three-point play and the Rangers led 41-34.
“We didn't start the game well, nor did we play well in the last six minutes of that third quarter. We saw the lead blew and too often we are forcing a missed shot and not getting the rebound,” said Boudreau.
It was all Methuen in the fourth quarter starting out on an 7-0 run before Cuvier hit a mid-range jumper. He scored the team's other field goal with 1:10 to go, but by then Methuen had opened it up to double digits.
Cuvier led the way with 17 points, Montejo scored all six of his points in the third quarter and Seney finished with five. Kenny Nguyen added four, while, Romyn Lorick and Johnny Sullivan had three each to round out the scoring.
“We'll get back to work and we're looking forward to competing next week in the Christmas Tournament against Chelmsford. We have to work on offense execution and be more consistent on the defensive end,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury will open the Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament up against Chelmsford on Tuesday night at 6:30, and would face either Burlington or Malden in the championship or consolation game on Wednesday.
