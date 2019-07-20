In recent weeks several local hockey players have participated in the Hockey Night in Boston (HNIB) Summer Tournament. The HNIB Tournament, which is actually a series of tournaments among different age levels for both boys and girls, is one of the most prestigious summer hockey tournaments in the country, bringing together some of the best players in the country and particularly in the Northeast.
HNIB alumni include NHL players such as Jonathan Quick, Brian Boyle, Chris Kreider and the Boston Bruins Noel Acciari, among many others.
Both Tewksbury and Wilmington were well represented in this year’s tournaments, and perhaps no more so than in the Boys Northern New England High School Festival which from June 7th-9th at the Haverhill Valley Forum. Wilmington’s Conor Peterson, a junior defenseman at Austin Prep, was part of the Mass Kelly Green team which won the championship with a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over Northern New England Forest.
Peterson was not the only local to see his team have success, however, as three Tewksbury residents helped lead their team to a third place finish. Shawsheen Tech junior forward Sean Murphy, Westford Academy junior defenseman Nathan Brown, and Shawsheen Tech junior goalie Jared Palmer helped lead Mass Royal Blue to an 11-2 win over Northern New England Black in the third place game.
Tewksbury High junior forward Paidric Green, meanwhile also participated in the tournament as a member of Northern New England Teal.
Several locals also took part in the 18th Annual Junior High Festival, which was held at the Haverhill Valley Forum from July 7th - 11th. A pair of Wilmington residents, Wilmington High freshman defenseman Brian Barry, along with freshman defenseman James Caples, both played for Team Atlantic, while another Wilmington resident freshman goalie Griffin Carr played for Bay State, helping his squad to a 3-2 record.
Lowell Catholic freshman forward Nicholas DiCioccio of Tewksbury helped to lead Essex County to a 5-1 record and a first place finish in the Red Division.
Both towns were also well represented in the 39th Annual Sophomore All-Star Tournament, which was also held at the Haverhill Valley Forum from July 7-11. Wilmington forward Ryan Ackerly, a sophomore at Austin Prep, along with Tewksbury residents Caden Connors, a sophomore at Tewksbury High and Nich Theodos, a sophomore at Hebron Academy, helped lead Team New England to a 4-1 record and a second place finish in the North Division.
Wilmington’s Dillon Bloom, a sophomore goalie at Bishop Fenwick, helped lead Essex County to a 3-2 record and a third place finish in the North Division, while Tewksbury High sophomore forward Jason Cooke and Lowell Catholic sophomore defenseman Daniel Kierce of Tewksbury led North Shore to a 1-3-2 record in the West Division.
A pair of Tewksbury residents also did their town proud on the girls side, with Tewksbury High sophomore forward Jessica Driscoll and Phillips Academy junior Anna Liu both being selected to play for Team Green in the Girls New England Festival, which was held from June 7th-9th at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.
