TEWKSBURY — Looking for their first win of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School field hockey team threw everything, including the kitchen sink, at Haverhill's Zoe Martin, but couldn't get one past the talented goalie.
On Friday afternoon, Tewksbury completely dominated, holding an 11-2 shot advantage but fell victim to a 1-0 loss by a much improved Hillies squad, which finished 3-11-1 a year ago.
“Absolutely we dominated,” said Tewksbury head coach Jordan Buckland. “That was a brand new team over there. I thought they played very well and their goalie was very good. The biggest thing that we need to work on is that we you are beat that you are not done, you have to reset and keep playing the ball.”
Tewksbury's Brianna (and not her older sister Cora, my apologies) had three strong chances in the early goings of the game, but were all turned away by Martin. Gagnon redirected a shot from Alexis Raymond which was saved at the left side of the net and then she came streaking down the right side of the net and Martin aggressively booted the shot away, before Gagnon's third attempt, a shot that went right through the crease, couldn't get redirected home.
The game was scoreless at the half with Tewksbury putting four shots on net, before really dominating the 15 minutes of each the third and the fourth quarters.
In the third quarter, the Redmen had two legitimate chances again as Mia Gaglione put on a strong shot which was tipped by Gagnon and saved and then eight after that, Raymond flicked on a quick shot from the left side of the net that saw Martin barely get a right foot on it for the stop.
With just over 12 minutes left in the game, Haverhill scored the lone goal of the game on a shot from Lily Hood.
Tewksbury wasn't able to manage many offensive chances after that.
“I'm really happy with them because the things that we have been focusing on in practice, I can definitely see changing in the games. I was hoping today would go a little bit different,” said Buckland. “I know that we had two real tough opponents to start the season off against, but we played much better the second game against Methuen, so I'm hoping the same thing will happen against Haverhill here as we have them again on Wednesday.
“The passing has gotten so much stronger. I know I beat this to death by the 6-vs-6 is just so hard. I don't know how anybody stays out there for as long as they do. They do so much moving and now have to not only play their position, but also three other positions at the same time. It's tough on them but they do well with it.”
Tewksbury faced the same Haverhill team on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Dracut on Friday for a 3:15 varsity start and the JV game to follow.
