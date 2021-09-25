TEWKSBURY — Hurricane Ida roared through the Merrimack Valley on the day and night of August 19th, soaking the area and raising some havoc with end-of-summer vacation plans. Trips to the beach and family outings were in jeopardy. Friends were telling friends that their post pandemic lockdown plans might be going down the drain. Damn that global warming. Thankfully, COVID-19 and the severe changes in our weather patterns were no match for the spirit of Kevin J. O’Brien. Family and friends of O’Brien would make sure of that. There is no stopping these people. Love and devotion matched by a whole bunch of that spirit they call “Tewksbury Tough” would save the day.
The next morning the skies cleared and the greens at the Trull Brook Golf Course slowly began to dry. It was time to play some golf in memory of O’Brien. For the 30th time his brothers, sister and friends would use Kevin’s refurbished driver to raise a lot of money for the O’Brien Scholarship Fund. Every year the money raised provides scholarships for two to three of Tewksbury Memorial High School’s graduating seniors.
The plaque on display at the high school honors O’Brien, who died in a car accident on September 16, 1990. He was just 26-years-old and starting a parttime job driving a limousine. His friends were waiting on him to round out another golf foursome. When Kevin never arrived his family and friends’ lives were changed forever. But that tragedy that sadly advanced that change would never mean giving up on living. Kevin’s spirit would see to that. And he would have plenty of willing recipients of that spirit in Tewksbury.
The words on the plaque that honors O’Brien’s memory in the hallways of the high school would help young people to remember the all-conference football and basketball player. “Kevin will long be remembered by family and friends as someone who helped us better our lives and therefore, in an effort to improve the lives of others, the Kevin J. O’Brien Scholarship Fund was founded.” The words “helped us better our lives” should resonate with anyone with both a heart and soul. There is always plenty of that good stuff on display in Tewksbury. Kevin O’Brien was a good athlete who helped the TMHS football team to its first Super Bowl berth in 1981. His blocks along the offensive line opened holes for Frank Fay and provided blindside protection for quarterback Jeff Vecchi. He was a rugged basketball player who could mix it up under both backboards and power his way his way to the bucket for an uncontested layup.
But the 6’4’’ 280-pound O’Brien was much more than a talented athlete. He was nimble and could move well for a big man, strutting his stuff and making his friends roar with laughter with his latest “worm” move on the dance floor. And boy was he fun to be around. You would run into him after his high school days and the first thing you would notice was his smile. He would always ask how you were doing? Life was never about being concerned about himself. Kevin loved following TMHS teams long after he left his high school days far behind. He would be at games and banquets, rallies and reunions. And he would still show up at the Livingston Street Courts to play basketball with the guys, ready to plant an elbow in your ribcage, getting that rebound over you while smiling that smile for what seemed like the entire game. O’Brien was the ultimate team player. So it’s no surprise that his family and friends would team up to create a special fundraising event that has lasted for 30 years. They have a blast and help others while doing it. All in the spirit of Kevin O’Brien.
The original foursome of David O’Brien (no relation), Todd DiRocco, Mike Murphy and David Libby decided that they would honor their friend in the best way possible. They would play some golf. It was Libby who thought big, getting hundreds of people and various business owners to clear their schedules and tee it up once a year. Kevin’s siblings Don, Jim, Michelle and Scott were always a big part of the plan. Scott was never a golfer, but now he uses the same driver club that his big brother used back in the day. Now that’s special.
And then there was always mom. Joan L. O’Brien loved the day when everyone would gather to play golf and raise some money in memory of her son. “Joanzie” passed away on January 6, 2017. She was 79. While she had to endure the death of his son, God blessed her with the spirit and smiles of many. Kevin was gone, but he was always there in spirit. That’s why mom always enjoyed that day. She would break out that O’Brien smile and be reminded of just how many people loved her son unconditionally.
The love that this mother had for her son went a long way in shaping his high school years and helped Kevin to make his mark as a member of the Tewksbury Memorial High School’s first-ever Division II Super Bowl team. Those Redmen were hall-of-fame special and gave a powerhouse Winthrop team all it could handle that day at Boston College.
In 1981, the Redmen rolled to wins over Central Catholic (33-6), Billerica (21-0), Chelmsford (21-15), Haverhill (21-14), Greater Lawrence (22-6), Lowell (21-0), Dracut (6-0), Greater Lowell (31-0) and archrival Wilmington (21-0) on Thanksgiving morning. The lone defeat of that 1981 season came at Lawrence (14-3). Wilmington had kept Tewksbury from going to Super Bowls with lopsided Thanksgiving morning wins not only in 1976, but in 1979 (27-8). Aylward’s Redmen were not about to let that happen a third time, as they left no doubt with a big win in front of an overflow crowd of 8,500 at the Doucette Field in 1981.
“The 1981 team really took us to the top,” remembers Aylward, who took over as TMHS varsity football coach in 1974 after the Redmen had fallen on hard times. “They were a fabulous bunch of kids. They had great sophomore and junior years, and we just missed making the Super Bowl in those years. That team solidified our belief that if we kept working and believing that we were going to get there. Then we got to the Super Bowl and went up against a team that was averaging 36 points a game. Winthrop had some great players, but we never doubted that we could beat them.”
Before the Redmen made the trip to Boston College, there would be a rally in the old TMHS gymnasium. The place had seen better days, but the town made sure that it would feel like a packed palace on that day in 1981. It seemed like all of Tewksbury filled the place. The band played, the cheerleaders cheered, and many of the players stepped to the microphone. The coach, who from his first day in town had players believing that they could be great as he raised the hairs on the back of each young man’s neck with his pregame talks that were often combined with tears and genuine affection. Aylward would raise a fist in the air and seize the moment at the podium that day. His players were all smiling and ready to give vaunted Winthrop all it could handle.
Senior tackle Kevin O’Brien was smiling. Once again it seemed like O’Brien was always smiling. Right before he pancaked an opponent to the ground as he led Frank Fay through a gaping hole and another Tewksbury High School touchdown. O’Brien was not physically present when his teammates were inducted into the school’s hall of fame, but his spirit and smile filled the room. His coach remembers the big kid that everyone called “OB”.
“He was a gentle giant,” remembers Aylward. “Kevin was one of our best athletic tackles ever. He could have played tight end. He was a terrific athlete, and he had the greatest personality. He could be funny and very comical, but he could also be very serious. He worked very hard.” Aylward’s voice trails off. Then he smiles at the memory of having coached O’Brien.
Kevin’s sister Michelle and best buds DiRocco and Libby wanted to look back at the tourney itself and the guy that inspired every minute of play. They would all think of Kevin at every hole, with every putt, and especially when brother Scott would pick up his brother’s driver and hit some of the best drives of his life. Everyone would think that the big guy was behind every drive.
Now they all wanted to talk and give thanks for an idea that will never really go away. The plan was for this to be the last O’Brien Memorial Golf Tourney, but if you know this group of friends there was always that notion of play on in the spirit of “OB”. There is talk of the tourney being played again in a downsized fashion. You can be sure that these guys will always find a way to honor the memory of their friend. Some dreams never die. And in this case it’s interesting to hear the story of a dream that both DiRocco and Libby seem to have about their friend. The stories of both men match up. Maybe that’s why there isn’t a tone of finality to any of this. That sense of this not being the end is confirmed when sister Michelle tells her story
Michelle (O’Brien) MacDonald cherishes memories
“At the young age of 26, Kevin was just beginning to figure out his life and what he wanted to do. He had just started a new job at a financial company six months prior to his accident. The limousine driver job was only a part-time gig to make extra money.
“He was honestly the best son, brother, friend and human being on this earth. That is clearly evident by the fact that his friends have continued to honor him for 30 years. He always had a smile and a funny quip or quote from a movie to make you laugh.
“He would drive me around town when I was younger and always made sure I made it to my softball practices and games. We didn't have a family car growing up. Kevin was always there for me. When driving around town I recall having the windows down in the car and feeling pretty cool cruising around with my big brother. He was constantly waving at people on the streets as we drove past them. Most people would wave back, but some would seem a bit confused as they politely waved back at him. He did this a lot during our rides out. I remember thinking wow, my brother knows everyone, he's really popular, how cool. When we pulled into our driveway, I asked him how he could possibly know all those people? He chuckled and said with a smile... "I didn't know any of them.
“Years later, when I had my son Kevin (named after his uncle), I took him for rides around town when he was young and I repeated what Kevin had done with me. I rolled down our windows, and started waving at every single stranger walking the streets. My son said "wow Mom, you know lots of people". I laughed so hard remembering that day with my brother. To this day, my brother and I continue to use quotes and funny things that Kevin did with us to make our own children laugh. We keep Kevin’s memory alive that way and ensure that our kids know the kind of person their uncle Kevin was.
“My brother Scott, Kevin's younger brother, had Kevin's 30-year-old driver club refinished and presented it to Dave Libby at what was the last tourney. It was a very emotional presentation, as my brother struggled with getting the words out to describe how he felt about Kevin's close knit friends and what the tournament has meant to him. The story behind that club (which was Dave Libby's favorite club) is that two weeks prior to Kevin's accident, he had asked Scotty to go golfing with the guys, as they needed a fourth guy to play. Scotty was only 21-years-old and had never golfed before. He used this driver on the 17th hole at Trull Brook over 30 years ago. He described that shot as "a straight as an arrow, right down the middle". Scotty took the newly refinished driver to the 30th tourney and took that very same shot again, at hole 17, and once again it was "straight as an arrow”. Another highlight was Dave Tallini of Tallini Construction receiving the "Super Sponsor" Award. Dave has donated over $60,000 over our 30-year run.
"The KJO Golf tournament raised thousands of dollars for deserving TMHS graduates over the years. But I always think of what it meant to my family,” offered brother Jim O’Brien after this year’s tournament had wrapped up. “Especially my Mom "Joanzie". It was always a special day for her as she was in the company of some of Kevin's best friends. And because of this tournament she was in her son's presence, if only for a little while. This gave her great peace, and thereby gave our entire family great joy in seeing our mom’s smile that only thoughts of her beloved Kevin could bring to her. Words cannot express our gratitude for what Kevin's friends have done for our community and our brother's memory.”
“Michelle and Scotty have similar feelings and thoughts about the OB Golf Tourney and all the guys. We discussed this often and our feelings are exactly the same. We always got to spend one full day with Kevin through his friends. A part of Kevin lives within each of the guys — Lib, Murph, Todd and Little OB. "I see Kevin in Todd's big laugh, I see his dry humor and smile on Lib's face. I see him in Murph and Little OB's quick wit and jokes. I feel Kevin all around me for one beautiful day a year.
“The 30th finale was certainly a very emotional day for our family. But at the same time, we know it's not the end of our relationship with our extended brothers. We will continue to stay connected. We are all just so incredibly grateful to the guys for keeping Kevin's memory alive for all these years. Especially to Dave Libby for kicking the tournament off and continuing to run it perfectly for so many years. We offered an "out" several times to Lib, one at the 15th, 20th and 25th annual. We didn't want him to feel obligated to the family. His reply was always the same, "Why stop now? We're having a blast every year, let's keep going.”
DiRocco remembers a SB teammate
“My favorite memory of Kevin is being his friend and teammate as part of Tewksbury High School’s first Super Bowl team in 1981. One of my favorite memories is how on each game day weekend we would have dinner at Ed Ferreira's house. Myself, Ed, David O’Brien, Mike Buscanera and Jeff Perry. Then going to the football meeting, church on gameday morning, the game and then more laughs than you can count. There was me, Dave Libby, Dave O’Brien and Kevin. We were always together. We did everything together. It was a special friendship we all had, helping each other out with all of our problems. We were all good talkers and we would help each other out. We are still all real close friends. When the tragedy happened, as close as we were, the three of us formed an even stronger bond.
“The community helped out so much. Having a Valentine's Dance at the now defunct Christian Formation Center on River Road, where over 1,500 people showed up. What a night we had raising money. At all of the functions and weddings we would go to he was known for doing the worm on the dance floor. At his size he was very nimble and a good dancer. This golf tournament has been a huge success. We would sell out with 160 golfers every year at the beginning and then after about year 23 Dave Libby decided to cut it down to half that number. The highlight of the tourney was always the “Beat Todd Hole.” It was a gambling hole where you could bet against me if I could put it on the green, and you would have to get closer. If you did you doubled your money, if not I won. There were a lot of laughs. The way it worked was I would use one of the foursomes ball and hit it, then you would just grab a green and continue on. There was one particular group — because we had a lot of the same people who were there all 30 years- that got me with an exploding golf ball.
“The emotions I felt are still here today because the day Kevin died our foursome that included me, Lib and Little OB (David O’Brien) was set to play. The four of us would play at Trull Brook every Saturday morning at 8 am. I remember that day vividly. Kevin never showed up, so we went out — and on the second hole his brother came and found us and told us Kevin had been killed in a limousine accident.
“I remember that day as if it was yesterday. Kevin was driving for a friend of mine's limo company at that time. He and I loved going to the Wendy's buffet that they had back in the day in Lowell. That day we discussed girlfriends and what we thought was going to happen with our lives. Looking back at that day was weird because we never discussed our futures until then. We gave each other a hug and said see you at golf, which never happened.
“I think Kevin would be doing something in the financial or real estate world. He was an appraiser, and he enjoyed helping people with buying a home.
“I had not really dealt with death that much in my life other than losing my grandparents, which was very sad, but I got through it thinking I'll see them again — and they were in there 80's. I also was someone who was afraid to die, always thinking what it would be like. I struggled with that. After Kevin died there seemed to be a weight lifted from my mind. I wasn't afraid anymore. I felt like he was watching over us and I definitely would see him and my grandparents again. That is a huge comfort for me to this day. After Kevin passed I had a dream where we were sitting at a bar next to Kevin and talking to him about heaven and what it's like, and then we turned to say ‘hey guys Big OB is here!’ and when we turned back around he was gone. As strange as it sounds, each one of us had the dream but never said anything to each other until like five years later, so when I brought it up Lib and Lil OB said they both had the same dream. That’s pretty cool when I think about it.
“ I definitely think losing one of my best friends shaped who I am today. I read Kevin’s eulogy in front of an overflow crowd at St Williams Church. That gave me a perspective on death that I never knew before and helped me to deal with all the negatives in life. You overcome your fears and you keep moving forward. You live with a positive attitude.”
Dave Libby helped to keep a dream alive
“Right after the accident we knew that we wanted to have a scholarship in Kevin’s memory, so thinking about different fundraising events, a golf tournament was a natural. On the day after the accident three of us were supposed to play golf with Kevin. We had no idea why he didn’t show up, so we went out and played as a threesome. On the second hold at Trull Brook, Kevin’s brother drove up in a golf cart and told us about the accident. At the time golf was becoming a big part of our lives as a way to still get together as friends, so the KJO scramble event became an annual way to keep doing that.
“I wasn’t a football player, but from what I understand ‘OB’ was super athletic and quick for a guy his size. We played hoop together and he had those same attributes on the basketball court. But when I think about ‘OB’ and basketball and look back, I remember constantly playing one-on-one against him, usually at the Livingston Street Courts. We had a running joke that the score was like 1,027 to 1,028, because we played so many times and didn’t really keep score.
“While Mrs. O’Brien was alive during the first 20 or so events, it was always great to see her at the tourney. Even when she was having health problems she always found a way to get to the tourney. And every year I would get a thank you card from her in the mail — always with a note attached also thanking Todd (DiRocco), Mike Murphy and Dave O’Brien for helping to keep Kevin’s memory alive. Those cards kept me coming back every year for ‘just one more’ tournament.
“I will miss friendships that we have made with the ‘regulars’ who look forward to coming out and supporting the O’Brien family every year. I have tried to explain this to other people and all I could come up with is that we all are best friends again for at least one day a year. The timing of the event was never really good for me — we sort of locked in the third Friday of August, and working in the school department in Tewksbury, that’s always crunch time getting ready to start the school year. So getting one thing off my plate going forward will be nice. I will miss the day of this event however. We are talking about having a smaller non fundraising event (12-to-16 golfers) with friends, family and some KJO regulars just to keep Kevin’s memory fresh with us and still be able to keep that ‘best friends one day a year’ thing going.
“When we first started we used to get 144 players per year to fill an entire course in a shotgun start. As time went on, managing that many players proved to be difficult, so we decided to go smaller with our core group. For about the past 20 years we lowered the number to 60-80 players as we moved to the Tewksbury Country Club (nine holes) for a number of years. Recently we moved to Trull Brook, and worked it out so we could do a smaller shotgun start from the back nine. I would estimate that over 500 players have come through the ‘OB’ Golf Tourney over the years.
“Through sponsors and players we have raised money for the Kevin O’Brien Scholarship that’s given to two Tewksbury High School students each year. Sometimes if we have more than two deserving candidates we will give three or four scholarships. There are many charity golf tournaments in the Tewksbury community, and we always tried to keep the fee reasonable, so players kept returning. Our sponsors have been unbelievably supportive. Dave Tallini of Tallini Construction was recognized this year as our ‘Super Sponsor’. Others who have been very generous over the years include Trinity Ambulance, Dick Insurance, Cliff Construction, Mortgage Financial Services, Nu Life Upholstery, French’s Catering, Rockingham Silk Screen, Smitty’s Liquors, Wamesit Bowling, TCB Electric and many others.
“Every time I’m at the second tee at Trull Brook I think of Kevin. He will pop into my memory. Other big life events like weddings, births, funerals and graduations are there with me. I find myself reflecting on the big guy and he would be with us now of not for that tragic day. We are all very close and we talk about how he would be hanging out with us today, and how our wives missed out on getting to know Kevin.
“Kevin’s friendship meant a lot to me. I didn’t have brothers, so he was one of my friends who became like a brother to me growing up. My family loved him and they still talk about ‘Big OB’ regularly. Shortly after Kevin died I had a dream that seemed eerily real. I’m not super religious, but that dream has stayed with me through the years. The dream went like this: a bunch of us were at the old Piccadilly Pub in Tewksbury. I was sitting at the bar and the group I was with were all sitting to my right. In the dream I look to my left and Kevin is sitting next to me. I said to him, ‘oh my God, I can’t believe you’re here! Hey guys look, Big OB is back! He says, ‘as long as you look at me, I’ll be here’. I turned back to my right and told the guys that OB was back with us again. When I turned back to see Kevin on my left, he was gone. I took that to mean that we need to keep Kevin in our minds, and as long as well all do that his spirit will stay with us forever. That thought is really what has kept this golf tournament going for 30 years.”
And this event may keep on going. Perhaps forever. Bob Dylan wrote what was his particular version of ‘Forever Young’ back in 1974 that appeared on his ‘Planet Waves’ album. The lyrics are often used to honor and remember someone taken from this life far too soon. They will remain young and in our hearts forever. That is what we all will remember about Kevin O’Brien. Big and burly. Always smiling. Always caring. Forever young.
The first lines of Dylan’s rendition could be read every year when thinking of O’Brien. “May God bless and keep you always; May your wishes all come true; May you always do for others; and let others do for you.” Kevin O’Brien would certainly be smiling right about now at the very mention of playing on forever.
