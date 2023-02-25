BOSTON — Only a sophomore, (freshman athletically) Derek Munroe is certainly hitting his stride for UMass Lowell.
Last weekend, the River Hawks claimed an American East indoor title, edging Albany by just a half a point. Munroe’s 4,394 points in the heptathlon was a key contributing factor in the hunt for some hardware.
A two day event at the New Balance Track Facility, the former Tewksbury Memorial High School track star participated in a total of seven events over that stretch.
“The first day, it starts off with the sixty meter dash, then you move over to long jump, shot-put, and high jump,” said Munroe. “The second day, we start with the sixty-meter hurdles, then there’s pole vault and the one thousand (meter run) at the end.”
The first day is where Munroe notched a personal record as well as a first place finish. In his first event, Munroe’s time of 7.47 seconds in the 60-meter dash was a personal best, and his throw of 13.19 meters (43-03.25 feet) earned him a first place finish in the shot put. From there, he knew he had the confidence to keep going.
“I started off first with a decent time in the sixty, it was a (personal record) by a little bit,” he said. “It was a good way to start the day. It was the same thing with shot put. After throwing I was feeling good after that and I definitely needed something like that to keep my energy up for the rest of the day.”
When the standings began to tighten, Munroe realized it would come down to his last three events of the day to be able to provide his team with a chance to win.
Munroe did just that; his eighth place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (9.53), along with two fourth place finishes in both the pole vault (10-11.75) and 1,000-meter dash (2:48.41) totaled him a career best 4,394 points.
“We started to calculate scoring for the meet and it really started to come down to the last events, and so it’s really where I knew I had to push myself and just leave it out there,” said Munroe.
Not only were his teammates fueling him to give it everything he had, there was another contributor to his motivation coming down the stretch.
“The environment of that meet was nothing like I’ve ever experienced before and it was definitely something else that really pushed me,” he said. “That transferred a lot to my second day. I couldn’t believe the energy near the end of the meet, especially when the girls won too because that was their first title ever.”
When Munroe participated in track and field at Tewksbury High School, he did the pentathlon two times as a senior. However, this season has been the first time he’s tackled the heptathlon — at the division one level.
“Not only is it a lot ramping it up to the first day, it’s really new keeping myself conditioned for two days straight,” said Munroe. “That’s definitely something I’ve had to work on a lot, is being able to recover and compete for a second day in a row.”
Munroe’s path to a division one conference championship wasn’t perfect–between starting his freshman year at UML, to transferring to UMass Amherst for a semester, to transferring back to UML this fall, Munroe knows that Lowell is where he belongs.
“I just figured out academically where I wanted to be,” he said. “I had a lot of trouble figuring out what I wanted to pursue. I talked to some people and my eyes were opened up to the exercise science program here, and the environment with the team and the potential I had academically, I was attracted to here more. It feels like I belong here.”
As Munroe settles into being a career-long River Hawk, he is already looking forward to the outdoor season coming this spring.
“It makes me really excited for the upcoming spring season because the decathlon is where a lot of my background experience with javelin and discus is, and I’ll be able to put that together and that will feel more like my event,” said Munroe.
Even though he isn’t quite used to the challenges and newness of division one track and field, Munroe’s approach to success seems to be working thus far.
“I’ve surpassed a lot of my expectations this season already and I think there’s so many things that are new to me,” said Munroe. “I really don’t know what to expect yet. My main goal coming into indoor was just to get a lot of new things done, work on myself, and stay healthy. And for the most part, I really did that and I want to continue with that and see where it takes me.”
River Hawk head coach Gary Gardner is impressed with how Munroe has progressed throughout the indoor season.
“You can see meet to meet as this year went on, you could see his confidence growing,” said Gardner. “Every time his toughness would grow. We couldn’t be happier with how he performed this weekend.”
In an event as demanding as the heptathlon, Munroe and teammate Luke Stelmach have turned out to be a great pair throughout a challenging season.
“Him and Luke, our other heptathlete, have really made a good tandem,” said Gardner. “An event like that, having a buddy that trains with you every day and having a buddy that’s with you at the meet I think goes a long way.”
