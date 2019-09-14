TEWKSBURY — Back in the spring of 2017, Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin announced that Fran Cusick was taking over as the new outdoor girls' track coach. That was thought to be a very tall order since the Redmen, under John Byrnes, had gone 62-1 since 2005, with 12 straight MVC Division 2 titles, four Eastern Mass Championship titles and the program's first ever All-State title.
Cusick made a smooth transition as the head coach and has enjoyed two successful seasons.
Over this past summer, Drouin was back at making announcements with Cusick taking over as the girls' cross-country coach, with Peter Molloy stepping aside, to only coach boys indoor and outdoor track moving forward. Cusick is now the head coach of the girls' cross-country, and indoor and outdoor track teams and that was previously done by Bob MacDougall before his retirement after the outdoor track season in 2004.
“Fran Cusick is a big part of our Track and Cross Country programs," said Drouin. "He has head coaching experience and a real nice rapport with the girls in those programs. He gave us the best opportunity to 'plug and play' and keep that program moving in the right direction. He has big shoes to fill but I'm confident that Fran will do fine."
Cusick graduated from Arlington Catholic in 2005 where he played basketball and tennis and later on joined the cross-country program. He went on to Lesley College, where he was a member of the cross-country, basketball and tennis programs before graduating in 2009. He was a four-time All-Conference runner, the NECC Runner of the Year and named to the All ECAC Team in 2009. He guided the program to its first ever NECC Championship title.
From there, Cusick got right into coaching. He served as the head cross-country coach at Mount Alvernia High School, “having no idea what I was doing” for one-year, before becoming an assistant track coach at Arlington Catholic for a year. He then went back to Lesley College and served as an assistant coach of the cross-country and track programs, being a part of five NECC Championship titles.
Then in 2014, Cusick became a full-time history teacher at TMHS and worked in the same department as Molloy, who quickly asked him if he wanted to help out the cross-country and track programs. Cusick came on board and was an assistant coach, mostly helping the girls cross-country team, as well as assisting both the boys and girls indoor and outdoor track teams, dealing mostly with the girls' distance runners.
Besides his high school and college running background and his coaching background, Cusick, who resides in Lexington, is also the Director of the Stowe Running Camp in Vermont, while he is a USATF Certified Level-1 Track Coach. He has competed in the Philadelphia and Boston Marathons, including finishing the 2014 Boston Marathon at 2:32.58, 136th overall.
Just like the case when he replaced Byrnes, Cusick indeed will have some large shoes to fill replacing Molloy, who went 77-73 in dual meets, captured one Division 3 Eastern Mass title, four runners-up titles, an All-State finalist trophy, as well as winning three MVC Division 2 titles and two MVC Championship Meet titles.
"It’s the first season without Peter Molloy here as a coach," said Cusick. "He’s one of the best coaches in the league and even in the state. He’s been such a big part of the program and he was the one who first asked me to join as a coach, because we teach history together (at the high school) so it’s not like he has disappeared off the face of the Earth, he is literally two feet away from me during the day. He is such a great resource for me.
"Our coaching relationship was more of a partnership anyway so I’m not too worried about it from that perspective and I coach all of these girls in track so it seems to be a pretty smooth transition so far. The seniors and the captains have been really good in terms of helping the team, so I don’t see any problems so far, but you never know because we actually haven’t started the hard part of the season just yet."
