TEWKSBURY – After losing its starting five players and then a talented player off the bench to a transfer, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Basketball team will begin this season with basically a brand new team, all under the direction of Steve Boudreau, who officially takes over as the head coach, although he was running the shots last year in Tommy Bradley's final season.
Boudreau inherits an extremely young and inexperienced team, but one that gave Masconomet, a perennial state tournament team each year, a run for its money in Friday's 59-56 season opening loss which came down to the final ten seconds or so.
“We have a group that has come in and worked really hard. Competing has been a premium during our pre-season. In order for us to be successful, we're going to have to execute, we have to take care of the ball and we're going to have to win in effort areas,” he said.
The team is comprised of just three seniors, but six juniors and two sophomores. The three seniors are the tri-captains including Christian Marsden, David Miller and Thomas Crawford.
“We have a lot of players who are pretty multiple, and who can play different spots (on the court). All three of them have taken a big step in terms of what type of player they are from their junior to senior year. They have shouldered a lot more responsibility in terms of leadership, offensive production and mixing it up defensively,” said Boudreau. “I'm really pleased with Thomas, Christian and David's progress. Both Christian and David, one of their strengths is the ability to stretch the floor (and take outside shots). Thomas is more in the playmaker category. He can attack and score at the rim, he can knock down open shots, but his greatest strength is he makes players around him better.”
Of the six juniors, Michael Sullivan logged the most minutes while Ryan Cuvier, coming off a terrific spring track season and then played football, is about 6-feet-3 inches and is extremely athletic. Sullivan and Cuvier will be joined up with Brian Carleton, Colin Caggiano, Romyn Lorick and Evan Mendonca, fresh off a terrific soccer season.
“This junior class I think has a lot of potential. Brian Carleton has spent an incredible amount of time working on his game,” said Boudreau. “He's someone that has lived in the gym. He's up from the JV team and he's someone who I'm looking forward to see compete at the varsity level. Same goes with Ryan Cuvier. He's a great athlete and his skills-set has improved dramatically.
“Michael Sullivan is coming off an incredible football season. He's a great athlete and he's seasoned. He's a kid who we feel can play almost any position on the floor and he can defend any position on the floor. And just like Thomas Crawford, Sully can be in that playmaking category.
“Colin, Romyn and Evan are making the jump from JV to varsity. One thing that happens when players move from one level to the next is the game speeds up. They've done a nice job of adjusting to the speed of the game, to the physicality of the game, and we think those three kids can help us.”
The final two spots have gone to sophomores Luke Montejo, who stands in at 6-foot-5 inches and then Kenneth Nguyen.
“Luke will be off the bench and he has good size. He's had a really good pre-season for us, he really has. Kenny is a good athlete. Athletically, he can definitely play at this level. Just like a lot of them, he'll need to get some experience,” said Boudreau.
After the opening loss, Tewksbury has six days off until hosting Georgetown, a Division 4 state contender at home for another non-league match-up before the league schedule begins on Tuesday with a home contest against Haverhill. Tewksbury will be in the MVC D2 Conference and play Billerica, Dracut, Haverhill and Methuen two times each, and then single games against MVC-D1 teams Lowell, North Andover, Lawrence and Central Catholic.
In addition, Tewksbury faces Chelmsford twice, which includes the first round of the annual Romano Christmas Tournament as their second league match-up and then either Burlington or Malden in the second game.
Then they have single games with Malden, Waltham and then the previously mentioned Masconomet and Georgetown.
“As a team, we're going to have to learn on the fly, we're going to have to grow up quickly, we're going to fight through adversity, but I also believe in the group. They've had a great attitude, they have high expectations of themselves and as a coach, it's been a lot of fun working with this group.
“Our best strength is probably passing the basketball. We'll run a lot of motion stuff, where we are passing and cutting through, getting open and looking for weaknesses on defense.”
Boudreau said the type of offense and defense they will play will be determined by that day's match-up.
“From a day-to-day statement, we preach trying to get one percent better each day. I'm no different,” he said. “I am really excited to be here. I'm excited about the players on the current roster, I'm excited about the players on the sub-varsity teams and the youth programs. It's going to be a process but I think the approach that we are taking, could set us up for success. We just want to continue to get better each day. The off-season, we talked about getting players to love basketball, to get players who love to compete and to get players who love to represent the Tewksbury community.
“The league is as competitive as it's ever been. The non-league slate that we have put together is going to help us prepare for playing in the Merrimack Valley Conference.”
